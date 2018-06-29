Israeli hacker behind hoax antisemitic bomb threats convicted in English but not in Hebrew

June 28, 2018  /  Gilad Atzmon

An Israeli was convicted  today of thousands of counts of extortion and making false statements after terrorising airlines and Jewish institutions in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and Israel for several months. Most interesting is the fact that Ynet reported about the conviction in its English version, yet didn’t mention the case in its Hebrew platform. Maybe, some news are for Goyim’s consumption only…

Israeli news for Goyim

Israeli news for Goyim

Israeli news for Hebrew clients...not a word about the conviction...

Israeli news for Hebrew clients…not a word about the conviction…

