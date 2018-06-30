SYRIAN WAR REPORT – JUNE 29, 2018: TIGER FORCES LIBERATE MULTIPLE SETTLEMENTS IN SOUTHERN SYRIA

Posted on by martyrashrakat

SYRIAN WAR REPORT

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA), the Tiger Forces and their allies have continued their successful operation against Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) in the province of Daraa. They have liberated the town of al-Hirak, the villages of Rakham, al-Surah and Alma as well as the 49 Air Defense Brigade and some nearby points.

Additionally, government forces liberated Sad Ibta, Tell Hamad and the 271st Brigade north of the city of Daraa.

A humanitarian corridor allowing civilians to withdraw from the combat area was also opened near the town of Da’il.

All signals show that the SAA is set to continue its military operation in southern Syria in a full force.

On June 28, the SAA and its allies repelled an ISIS attack on their positions southwest of the border town of al-Bukamal. According to the SAA General Command, many ISIS fighters died and a vehicle was destroyed in the clashes.

On June 27, the Syrian military claimed that it had cleared 5,200km2 of the Deir Ezzor desert of ISIS cells. However, establishing securing along the entire border will require further efforts.

13 planes, 14 helicopters and 1,140 personnel have been withdrawn from Syria over the past few days, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the alumni of military academies at a reception on June 28 adding that the pullout of Russian forces from Syria began in December 2017.

Putin’s statement followed reports that some Russian Ka-52 attacks helicopters and their crews have withdrawn from Syria.

However, the withdrawal of some aircraft does not sign that Russia is going to cease support and assistance to the Syrian military on the ground and in the air. As it has already been before, this is just a sign of a new phase, likely with some additional focus on diplomatic efforts, of the Russian participation in the conflict.

