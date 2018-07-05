Saudi-backed forces suffer heavy losses in failed northern Yemen offensive

Posted on July 5, 2018 by martyrashrakat

 

BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 P.M.) – The Saudi-backed forces in northern Yemen launched a new offensive on Tuesday to capture the entire Nihm District of east Sanaa.

Led by the Hadi loyalists, the Saudi-backed troops managed to score an advance at the advent of the offensive, forcing the Houthi forces to fall back west towards Sanaa city.

However, the Houthi forces were able to regroup and launch a swift counter-attack in the Nihm Distirct, retaking all of the points they lost in the Al-Ribah Tibab, Ja’afar, Al-Sawamid areas.

According to the official media wing of the Houthi forces, their troops killed scores of Saudi-backed fighters at Tal Ja’afar and Talat Al_Sawamid, leaving the latter no choice but to retreat towards Al-Rabah.

Following the retreat of the Saudi-backed troops, the Houthi forces then swept through these areas and secured this front.

The Nihm District has been one of the most contested areas in Yemen, as both the Houthi forces and Saudi-backed troops have traded large offensives in this rugged area.

For the Saudi-backed troops, seizing the Nihm District is not only important in regards to taking Sanaa city, but also, to securing the nearby Marib Governorate, which is not yet secured because of the Houthi forces.

Related Videos

Related News

Advertisements

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Ansarullah, Arab Zionists, Saudia, Siege on Yemen, UAE, USA, War on Yemen, Wars for Israel, Yemen |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: