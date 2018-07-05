Posted on by michaellee2009

UK Couple Poisoned By Same Nerve Agent as the Ex-Russian/UK Spy Sergei Skripal, Authorities Say

Updated

– Thomson Reuters

By Henry Nicholls, Reuters

Two people found unconscious in Amesbury, England, were exposed to the same nerve agent used in an attack on the ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal, authorities said.

The man and woman exposed are critically ill in hospital.

Skripal and his daughter were both poisoned with the Novichok nerve agent in March.

AMESBURY, England (Reuters) – Two British citizens were critically ill in hospital on Wednesday after they were poisoned with the Novichok nerve agent which struck down a former Russian agent and his daughter in March, Britain’s top counter-terrorism officer said.

The British pair, a 44-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, were hospitalized after being found unwell on Saturday in Amesbury, just a few miles from Salisbury where ex-double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were attacked in March.

“I have received test results from Porton Down [military research centre] which show that the two people have been exposed to the nerve agent Novichok,” Neil Basu, Britain’s most senior counter-terrorism officer, told reporters.

UK counter-terrorism police are now leading the investigation, though Basu said it was unclear how the two people came into contact with the nerve agent or whether they had been specifically targetted.

Amesbury is just seven miles (11 km) north of Salisbury, where the Skripals were found slumped unconscious on a bench on March 4.

Police have cordoned off at least five different areas, including a park and a property in Salisbury, and a pharmacy and a Baptist church community centre in Amesbury although health chiefs said the risk to the public was low.

Britain accused Russia of poisoning Skripal with Novichok nerve agent, the first known offensive use of such a chemical weapon on European soil since World War Two.

The attack prompted the biggest Western expulsion of Russian diplomats since the Cold War as allies in Europe and the United States sided with Prime Minister Theresa May’s view that Moscow was either responsible or had lost control of the nerve agent.

Russia denied any involvement and suggested Britain had carried out the attack to stoke anti-Russian hysteria.

Moscow has hit back by expelling Western diplomats, questioning how Britain knows that Russia was responsible and offering its rival interpretations, including that it amounted to a plot by British secret services.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said the government’s emergency response committee had met to discuss the incident.

Paramedics were called on Saturday morning to a house in Amesbury after the woman collapsed and returned later in the day when the man also fell ill.

The pair, who are being treated at Salisbury District Hospital, were initially believed to have taken heroin or crack cocaine from a contaminated batch but tests showed they had been poisoned with Novichok, a nerve agent developed by the Soviet military in the Cold War.

“We are not in a position to say whether the nerve agent was from the same batch that the Skripals were exposed to,” Basu said. “The possibility that these two investigations might be linked is clearly a line of enquiry for us.”

The hospital is where the Skripals also spent weeks in a critical condition before slowly recovering and being discharged.

Russia has said it does not possess such nerve agents, did not develop Novichok, and President Vladimir Putin dismissed as nonsense the notion that Moscow would have poisoned Skripal and his daughter.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce and Kate Holton in London; Writing by Guy Faulconbridge and Michael Holden; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Gareth Jones)

This article was originally published by “Reuters“ –

UK Counterterrorism Police Probing ‘Unknown Substance’ Incident

Two people critically ill after exposure near Salisbury where ex-spy Skripal and daughter were poisoned by nerve agent.

By Al Jazeera

July 04, 2018 “Information Clearing House” – UK counterterrorism police have begun investigating a possible poisoning that left two people in critical condition after they were exposed to an unknown substance near the southern town of Salisbury.

“Wiltshire Police and partners have declared this evening a major incident after it is suspected that two people might have been exposed to an unknown substance in Amesbury,” the police said in a statement on Tuesday.

The police said emergency services were called to Amesbury on Saturday evening after a man and woman, both in their 40s, were found unconscious in a property.

Citing medial sources, The Sun newspaper reported on Wednesday that the duo were showing “very similar” symptoms to those suffered by Russian former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

“Doctors have determined that the pair have been poisoned by toxins and are showing very similar … symptoms to the former Russian military intelligence colonel and his daughter,” the newspaper said.

There was no word on the identity of the couple.

Amesbury lies 11km to the north of Salisbury, where in March, Skripal and his daughter, were found unconscious on a bench near a shopping mall.

British officials say they were poisoned by a nerve agent.

Police on Wednesday said sites that it believed the man and woman found in Amesbury had frequented in both Amesbury and Salisbury would be cordoned off overnight as a precaution.

It was initially thought the man and woman had possibly used crack cocaine or heroin from a batch of contaminated drugs, police said, adding that further testing was ongoing.

“The current advice from Public Health England (PHE), based upon the number of casualties affected, is that it is not believed that there is a significant health risk to the wider public. This will be continually assessed as further information becomes known,” a PHE spokesperson said.

The man and woman were being treated at Salisbury District Hospital, which remains open as usual, police said.

Britain accuses Russia of poisoning the Skripals with Novichok nerve agent; Moscow denies the allegation.

This article was originally published by “Al Jazeera“

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Britain, Russia, Theresa May, UK |