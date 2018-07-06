Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

(28 June – 04 July 2018)

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

Israeli forces continued to use force against Palestinian peaceful protestors in the Gaza Strip.

Two Palestinian civilians, including a child, were killed, while another child succumbed to his wounds.

Two Palestinians, including a child, were killed and 3 others were wounded in the border areas in the southern Gaza Strip.

153 Palestinian civilians, including 17 children, 6 women, 4 journalists and 4 paramedics, were wounded in the peaceful protests.

A Palestinian civilian was wounded in al-Dheishah refugee camp, south of the West Bank.

Israeli warplanes launched a missile at the kite launchers in eastern Gaza City; but no injuries were reported.

Israeli forces continued to open fire at the border areas in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces conducted 58 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 2 limited incursions were conducted in the Gaza Strip.

65 civilians, including 9 children, 2 women and a girl, were arrested in the West Bank.

26 of them, including 5 children, were arrested in Jerusalem.

Israeli authorities continued to create a Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

10 dwellings and 9 barracks were demolished in Abu al-Nowar Bedoiun Community in eastern Jerusalem, displacing 60 civilians.

A house and commercial facility in Silwan village were demolished in addition to a barrack in Um Touba village.

Israeli forces continued their settlement activities in the West Bank.

A house and an agricultural facility were demolished in al-Khader village in addition to a tourist tent in Batir village and a pool in the Northern Valley.

3 shooting incidents were reported against the Palestinian fishing boats in the Gaza Sea, but no casualties were reported.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 11 th consecutive year.

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

12 Palestinian civilians, including 3 children and a woman, were arrested at the military checkpoints in the West Bank.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (28 June – 04 July 2018).

Shooting:

Israeli forces continued to use lethal force against Palestinian civilians, who participated in peaceful demonstrations organized within the activities of the “Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege” in the Gaza Strip, which witnessed for the 14th week in a row peaceful demonstrations along the eastern and northern Gaza Strip border area. During the reporting period in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces killed 4 Palestinian civilians, including 2 children, while a third child succumbed to his wounds. Moreover, the Israeli forces wounded 156 others, including 18 children, 6 women, 4 journalists and 4 paramedics. Ten of those wounded sustained serious wounds. In the West Bank, the Israeli forces wounded a Palestinian civilian.

In the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces killed 2 Palestinian civilians, including a child, who were participating in the peaceful protests organized along the northern and eastern borders of the Gaza Strip. On Friday, 28 June 2018, Israeli forces killed Yaser Abu al-Naja (12) from Ma’en area in Khan younis after he was hit with a bullet to the head, causing brain laceration while participating in the Return protests, east of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. In similar circumstances, the Israeli forces killed Mohammed al-Hamaydah (24) after being hit with 3 bullets to the abdomen and left leg while participating in the Return protests in eastern Shokah village, east of Rafah City in the southern Gaza Strip.

In the same context, on 29 June 2018, in excessive use of lethal force, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian child and moderately wounded another after firing 2 shells as both of them approached the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel in the southern Gaza Strip. The Israeli forces could have used less lethal force, arrested them in case they crossed the border fence and interrogated them as they were both unarmed and posing no threat to the life of the soldiers.

In another use of lethal forces, on 02 July 2018, the Israeli forces killed a Palestinian civilian and detained his corpse in addition to wounding 2 others, including a child who managed to flee. The Israeli forces opened fire at them after attempting to infiltrate via the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel in the southern Gaza Strip and then coming back to the Gaza Strip. The Israeli forces chased them into the Gaza Strip territories moving 300 meters into the Strip and pulled them to Israel. The Israeli forces could have used less lethal force, arrested them and interrogated them as they were unarmed and posing no threat to the life of the soldiers.

On 04 July 2018, the medical sources at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City declared the death of Mahmoud Dawoud (15) from al-Shija’iyah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, after he succumbed to wounds he sustained on 14 May 2018 while participating in the Great March of Return in Malakah area, east of Gaza City. At that time, he was transferred to al-Shifa Hospital, where he stayed until his death.

During the reporting period, while using the excessive force against the peaceful protesters along the Gaza Strip borders, the Israeli forces wounded 153 Palestinian civilians, including 17 children, 6 women, 4 paramedics, and 4 journalists. Ten of those wounded sustained serious wounds.

Injuries in the Gaza Strip during this Week

Governorate Injuries Total Children Women Journalists Paramedics Critical Injuries Northern Gaza Strip 38 6 1 0 2 3 Gaza City 44 2 3 3 0 0 Central Gaza Strip 19 3 0 0 1 3 Khan Younis 26 2 1 1 1 0 Rafah 26 4 1 0 0 4 Total 153 17 6 4 4 10

As part of the airstrikes, on 28 June 2018, An Israeli warplane launched a missile at a group of kite launchers when they were near Malakah intersection in eastern al-Zaytoun neighbourhood, east of Gaza City. However, no casualties were reported.

As part of targeting the border areas, on 28 and 30 June and 01 July 2018, the Israeli forces along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, opened fire at the Palestinian farmers and agricultural lands, east of Deir al-Balah and al-Bureij in the central Gaza Strip. However, no casualties were reported.

On 01 July 2018, the Israeli forces stationed inside the watchtowers at Beit Hanoun “Erez” Crossing, northwest of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at a group of civilians who approached the border area. However, no casualties were reported.

On 02 July 2018, the Israeli soldiers opened fire at a border control checkpoint belonging to the armed Palestinian groups in eastern Deir al-Balah. However, no casualties were reported.

As part of targeting Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea, the Israeli forces continued to escalate their attacks against the Palestinian fishermen, pointing out to the ongoing Israeli policy of targeting their livelihoods. During the reporting period, PCHR documented 3 shooting incidents at the fishermen, including 1 in western Gaza City and 2 in the northern Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, during the reporting period, the Israeli forces wounded a Palestinian civilian in al-Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 58 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 2 similar ones into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 39 Palestinians, including 4 children and 2 women, in the West Bank. Meanwhile, 26 other civilians, including 5 children and a young woman, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs. Eleven of them, including the young woman, were arrested during a peaceful protest organized by hundreds of Palestinian civilians, including dozens of human rights activists, in solidarity with residents of al-Khan al-Ahmar Bedouin Community on 04 July 2018.

In the Gaza Strip, on 02 July 2018, the Israeli forces moved 100 meters into eastern ‘Abasan al-Kabirah in eastern Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. They levelled near the fence and repaired the border fence heading to the south to eastern Khuza’ah before redeploying along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel.

On 04 July 2018, the Israeli forces moved 70 meters into the western side of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Bureij in the central Gaza Strip and levelled lands adjacent to the fence in addition to setting barbed wires before redeploying along the border fence.

Israeli Forces Continued their Measures to Create a Jewish Majority in occupied East Jerusalem

As part of demolishing houses and civilian facilities, on 02 July 2018, the Israeli municipality vehicles demolished a commercial facility and another residential in Silwan village, south of East Jerusalem’s Old City. Islam al-Salaymah, owner of the commercial facility “carwash” said that the Israeli municipality demolished his commercial facility and confiscated its contents in addition to levelling the land on which the facility was established. He said that more than 10 workers work in this carwash and make a living from it to support their families. The Israeli municipality demolished a caravan near the carwash, where he used to live with his family. Mustafa Abu Teir, owner of the livestock barrack, said that the Israeli municipality crews accompanied with the Israeli forces raided his barrack in Um Tuba village and called for evacuating it to be confiscated. He added that he took the livestock outside the 300-square-meter barrack and the Israeli forces started demolishing it.

On 04 July 2018, the Israeli vehicles demolished 10 dwellings and 9 barracks for grazing sheep in Abu al-Nowar Bedoun Community near al-‘Izariyah village, east of Eastern Jerusalem, rendering 60 civilians homeless.

Israeli Forces Continued their Measures to Create a Jewish Majority in occupied East Jerusalem

On 02 July 2018, the Israeli authorities issued a notice to stop construction works in a house and water well in al-Jowaya, east of Yata, south of Hebron. The house and well belonging to ‘Issa al-Shawahin were under construction. On the same day, the Israeli authorities issued a similar notice to stop the construction works in a toilet established by a number of activists who pitched sit-in tents to stop settlers from confiscating lands in Sarourah area, west of al-Towanah village, east of Yata.

On 02 July 2018, Israeli forces demolished al-Mahatah tent, which is a tourist tent belonging to Mohammed ‘Abdullah and set by him last year on an area of 350 meters near the train rail in al-Batir village, west of Bethlehem, to activate the agriculture, but then turned into a tourist attraction.

On 03 July 2018, the Israeli forces demolished a house belonging to the family of Raed Abu Harthiyah in al-Khammar area in Batir village, west of Bethlehem. The 120-square-meter house was demolished without any prior warning though its owners have all the documents proving their ownership of the land on which the house was built as the Israeli authorities claim the ownership of it.

On the same day, the Israeli forces demolished an agricultural facility in Zaqandah area in al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem, in addition to levelling agricultural lands in the area belonging to Yasin Khader ‘Issa. The Israeli forces destroyed and damaged a tin-roofed hut and levelled the land on which the hut was built in addition to damaging the graveyards planted on 10 dunums.

On 04 July 2018, the Israeli forces levelled a pool supplying the aforementioned area with water in al-Farisiyah area in the Jordan Valley. The pool established in October 2016 and funded by GVC was built of tin plates and floored with concrete.

in the same context, on 28 June 2018, a group of settlers from Yitsihar settlement established on part of ‘Orif village lands, south of Nablus, punctured wheels of two cars and wrote slogans on the walls of the aforementioned village.

On 30 June 2018, dozens of settlers from Beit Hadasa settlement outpost established in the centre of Hebron’s Old City attacked dozens of Palestinian civilians in Tal al-Rumeidh neighbourhood who were in the area, fearing their houses will be attacked without any intervention from the Israeli forces to stop the settlers of doing so.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 28 June 2018

At approximately 00:00, Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, opened fire at Palestinian farmers, east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. As a result, the farmers were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 01:15, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They then raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 3civilians namely Mahdi Mohammed Shaheen (29), Wa’el al-Faqih Abu al-Sabe’a (45) and Mohammed Sbaih Tabanjah (24).

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Madama village, south of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Thabet Nassar ‘Ezzat Nassar (40)and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Ourta village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Sa’ed Yusuf ‘Awad (44) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Tubas. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 3 civilians namely Mohammed ‘Ammar Qasem Daraghmah (19), Oseid Mahmoud Naji Saleh (18) and Feras Hamad Maslamani (21).

In an excessive use of lethal force, at dawn, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian child and caused moderate wounds to another after firing 2 artillery shells at them when they approached the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel in the southern Gaza Strip. The Israeli forces could have used less deadly force against the 2 children and arrested them if they attempted to cross the abovementioned border fence and interrogated them as they were unarmed.

According to PCHR’s investigations, at approximately 03:00 on the same day, Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel near al-Motabeq Gate, east of al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, fired 2 artillery shells and live bullets at 2 Palestinian children when they approached the border fence in order to cross it as they were carrying a bottle fill of gasoline. As a result, the children sustained shrapnel throughout their bodies. They were admitted to Abu Yusuf al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah. One of them namely Abdul Fattah Mustafa Mohammed Abu ‘Azzoum (17) was transferred to Gaza European Hospital in Khan Younis due to his serious injury. Abu ‘Azzoum was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after he suffered severe bleeding and brain laceration. Abu ‘Azzoum’s death was announced at approximately 11:55. Doctors classified the injury of the other child as moderate.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem and stationed in al-Mawaleh Mount area in the center of the city. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ziyad Mohammed ‘Awad (35) and then arrested him and attacked him.

At approximately 03:20, Israeli forces moved into ‘Ezbet Shufah, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Yahiya Hassan Rehan (31) and then arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Rema village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Jaber ‘Awad al-Remawi (27) and hen arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Ramadan Safi (23) and then arrested him.

At approximately 05:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Nidal Khalid Taqatqah (34) and Khalid Mohammed Thawabtah (18).

At approximately 19:00, an Israeli warplane launched a missile at a group of civilians who flew kites while they were near Malakah intersection, east of al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City, but no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Far’oun village, south of Tulkarm; al-Thaheriyah, Beit Awla,Beit ‘Awa and al-Hadab villages in Hebron.

Friday, 29 June 2018

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Haryah Valley neighborhood in the southern area in Hebron and stationed in the center of the neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Sami Saber Tahah Abu Suneineh (20) and then arrested him.

Saturday, 30 June 2018:

At approximately 09:00, an Israeli Border Guard force accompanied with several military vehicles moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, and stationed near the Grand Mosque. They patrolled at al-Tarbiqah intersection and Muthlath al-‘Ein area and provoked the civilians and detained them. A number of Palestinian youngsters gathered and threw stones at Israeli soldiers who deployed between houses and heavily fired tear gas canisters. As a result, the civilians were forced to close their shops and leave the market area. Moreover, many residents suffered tear gas inhalation. At approximately 10:30, the Israeli forces withdrew from the village.

At approximately 14:00, Israeli forces raided and searched a house belonging to Mofeed al-Sharbati on al-Shuhada’a Street, which is closed, in the center of Hebron and then arrested Marwan (15). The Israeli forces claimed that Marwan threw stones at Israeli soldiers deploying in the area. Following that, Marwan’s family protested in front of the checkpoint established at the entrance to al-Shuhahda’a Street and his father threatened to burn himself if the Israeli forces did not release his son. Marwan’s father also said that the soldiers cooperate with settlers to forces him to leave his house on al-Shuhada’a street.

At approximately 23:30, Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel opened fire at Palestinian agricultural lands, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip, but no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Shuyoukh, Tarqumiya and Beit Kahel villages in Hebron.

Sunday, 01July 2018

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 3 civilians namely Nabil Ra’ed al-Dabik (16), Rami ‘Abdul Haq (25) and Sultan Mekawi (21).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Amjad Musalam Qar’an (25) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Abu Katilah neighborhood in Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ma’moun Tayseer al-Natshah, whom the Israeli forces assassinated on 08 October 2010 in Hebron, after chasing him for months. The soldiers also raided and searched a house belonging to Dena Mohammed al-Sa’ed, the widow of Nashat Na’im al-Karmi, who was assassinated by the Israeli forces as well on the same day. They then arrested Dena and withdrew from the neighborhood.

At approximately 16:00, a group of Israeli undercover units “Mista’arvim” dressed like Palestinian civilians sneaked into Beit Jala, using a little truck with a Palestinian registration plate. The truck parked in front of a restaurant in the city and the Units’ members stepped out of it. They entered the restaurant as costumers and then attacked Hasan Mohammed al-Zaghari (22) from al-Duheishah refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, who works in the restaurant, and heavily beat him and then arrested him. Meanwhile, a number of Israeli soldiers stepped out of the truck where they were hiding and helped the unit members to withdraw from the city. It should be noted that al-Zaghari was arrested twice before and served 6 years in the Israeli jails on charges of affiliating with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

At approximately 16:30, Israeli forces stationed in military watchtowers at Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing and its vicinity, northwest of Bwit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at a group of civilians who approached the border area to the east of the security corridor of the crossing. The Israeli forces fired a number of flare bombs in the sky, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 20:50, Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel opened fire at Palestinian agricultural lands and the landfill area, east of Deir al-Balah, but no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Yatta and Beit Ummer village in Hebron; Howarah village, south of Nablus.

Monday, 02 July 2018

At approximately 01:20, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 4 civilians namely Mohammed Samir Abu Samrah (38), Mo’atasem Mahmoud Shawer (25) and his sister Laila Maher ‘Ouwenat (35).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Hawouz area in Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Riyad ‘Adnan Abdul Mo’ti Abu ‘Aishah (30) and then arrested him.

At approximately 06:00, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Waha Shore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting continued until approximately 08:00 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 08:00, Israeli forces accompanied with a number of military vehicles moved about 100 meters into the east of ‘Abasan al-Kabirah, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. They repaired the border fence and then headed to the east of Khuza’ah village where they repaired the barbed wires. Few hours later, the Israeli forces redeployed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel.

In an excessive use of lethal force, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian and wounded 2 others, including a child, in the evening while they attempted to sneak into the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel in the southern Gaza Strip and return to the Gaza Strip. The Israeli forces could have used less deadly force and arrested the civilians as they were unarmed and did not pose any danger to the soldiers’ lives.

According to PCHR’s investigation, at approximately 15:30 on the same day, Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel adjacent to the Return camp, east of al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah, and fired live bullets at 4 civilians, including a child, who crossed the border fence and set fire to snipers’ site used by the Israeli soldiers to open fire at the protestors. As a result, the child was hit with a live bullet to the upper limbs, but he was able to flee back to the Gaza Strip territories. An Israeli force detained 3 young men and announced later the death of one of them and the injury of another. The Israeli soldiers crossed the border fence and moved about 300 meters into the Gaza Strip lands and pulled the 3 young men into Israel. The Israeli forces’ spokesperson Avijaa Adraei announced through his Twitter page that a military force opened fire at 4 saboteurs from the Gaza Strip who crossed the security fence into Israel while carrying Incendiary materials and Scissors for wires as they attempted to set fire into an empty site for Israeli snipers in the southern Gaza Strip. The shooting and chase of the young men by the Israeli forces resulted in the death of one of them and the injury of another who was arrested along with the third young man. The killed was identified as Khalid Samir Shehdah Abdul ‘Aal (18) and the wounded civilian is Mohammed Ehsan ‘Oudah al-Natour (21), who was wounded to the abdomen and the lower limbs. Mohammed’s health condition is stable and he is under arrest along with Wasim Omer Mousa Abu Jazar (18), all of them from Rafah. These 3 young men’s families received these information from the Palestinian Ministry of Civil Affairs (Palestinian Civil Liaison) on Tuesday afternoon, 03 July 2018, without explaining the fate of the young man’s dead body.

At approximately 19:00, Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel opened fire at a border control point belonging to Palestinian armed groups, east of Deir al-Balah, but no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Dura, Hebron and Beta village, south of Nablus.

Tuesday, 03 July 2018

At approximately 01:00, a group of Israeli undercover units “Mista’arvim” dressed like Palestinian civilians sneaked into al-Duheishah refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, using 3 civilian cars with Palestinian registration plate. The cars stopped in al-Shuhada’a Suburb and the unit members stepped out of them. A number of them raided and searched a house belonging to writer Ismail ‘Atiyah al-Jarashi (58). They confiscated his personal computer and then arrested him. They also raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Jom’ah ‘Adawi (53) and searched for his son Mo’ayad. When the soldiers didn’t found Mo’yad, they arrested his father to pressure on him, so he would turn himself to them. During his arrest, the soldiers beat Mohammed, causing him wounds and making him falll on the ground. A military ambulance arrived at the area and transferred Mohammed to an unknown area. Few hours later, the Israeli forces handed him to be transferred then via a PRCS ambulance to Beit Jala hospital. During the incursion, dozens of young men and children gathered on the street and threw stones and Molotov Cocktails at Israeli soldiers. The soldiers heavily fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters. As a result, a young man was hit with a rubber bullet. He was transferred to a hospital to receive medical treatment.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Qufin village, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Omer Khalil ‘Ammar (44) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Taqou’a village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to the family of Mahmoud Mohammed al-‘Amour (16) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Mazra’ah Western village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Maher Yusuf Shareteh (25) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Deir Abu Mesh’al village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Odai Haitham Dar ‘Ata (20) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Rantees village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Omer Majed Dandoun (27).

At approximately 11:20, Israeli gunboats stationed off the Gaza Seaport shore, west of Gaza City, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 5 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (10) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Thaheriyah, Tarqumiyah, Abu al-‘Asja, Deir Razeh, al-‘Aroub refugee camp, ‘Atil, Baqah al-Sharqiyah, Nazlet ‘Essa, Nazlet Abu al-Nar and al-Nazlah al-Wusta, north of Tulkarm.

Wednesday, 04 July 2018

At approximately 00:30, Israeli forces moved into Qabatiyah village, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Sa’ed Yasser Zakarnah (14).

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into Deir al-Ghusoun village, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Mohammed Sabri Khalil Tamouni (38).

At approximately 03:40, Israeli forces moved into Joyous village, north of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Ahmed Mohammed al-Khatib (21).

At approximately 06:30, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Waha former shore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 07:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Azzoun village, north of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested Qasem Ahmed Salim (28).

At approximately 08:20, Israeli forces accompanied with 4 military bulldozers and a tank moved about 70 meters into the west of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip. they leveled the lands and put barbed wires. An hour later, the Israeli forces redeployed behind the border fence

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Hebron, Beit Ummer, Sa’ir, Beit ‘Enoun and al-Fawar refugee camp.

Use of Force against Demonstrations in Protest against the U.S. President’s Decision to Recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel:

Continuing the demonstrations in protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. Embassy to it, Palestinian civilians organized protests for the 14th Friday against the decision throughout the West Bank and Gaza Strip. They further organized peaceful demonstrations where ten thousands of civilians participated on the 42nd Anniversary of the Land Day in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. The demonstrations were named as “The Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege.” The demonstrations were as follows during the reporting period:

Gaza Strip:

At approximately 15:00 on Friday 29 June 2018, hundreds of civilians, including women, children and entire families, swarmed to the Return encampments established by the Supreme National Authority for the Great March of Return and Breaking Siege, east of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. The number of participants gradually increased at approximately 16:30, including elderlies, women and children. They were inside and outside the encampment yards, raising flags, and chanting slogans and national songs in addition to flying dozens of kites. Dozens of them approached the border fence, set fire to tires and attempted to throw stones at the Israeli forces. Moreover, the protestors removed the barbed wire fence established by the Israeli forces inside the Palestinian territories around 30-50 meters away from the main border fence. Israeli forces stationed behind hills and sand barriers, in military vehicles and its surroundings sporadically opened fire and fired dozens of tear gas canisters at the protestors and the area, which is behind them. as a result, Yasser Amjad Mousa Abu al-Naja (12) from Mo’en in Khan Younis was killed after being hit with a live bullet to the head at approximately 18:53, causing a laceration to the brain and he immediately died as he was taken to the field hospital and then transferred to Gaza European Hospital. The shooting, which continued until approximately 19:30, resulted in the injury of 26 civilians, including 2 children and a woman with live bullets and tear gas canisters. Among the wounded were a paramedic and a journalist, who both were hit with tear gas canisters. A female journalist also fainted after a tear gas canister fell near her while she was covering the incidents. The wounded civilians were taken to the field hospital and then transferred to Nasser, Gaza European and Algerian Hospitals. Moreover, dozens of civilians suffered tear gas canisters and received medical treatment on the spot or at the field hospital. Some others were transferred to hospitals due to suffering from inhalation and seizures.

At approximately 15:30, hundreds of Palestinian swarmed to the Return encampments established by the Supreme National Authority for the Great March of Return and Breaking Siege in Tal Abu Safiyah Hill, northeast of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. the protestors raised flags, chanted slogans and national songs and set fire to tires. Dozens of them approached the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence. The Israeli forces deliberately and randomly fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at the participants. The clashes that continued until approximately 21:00 on the same day, resulted in the injury of 37 civilians, including 5 children, a paramedic and a female paramedic. Twenty of them were hit with live bullets and its shrapnel and 17 were directly hit with tear gas canisters. The wounded civilians were transferred via ambulances belonging to Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Medical Services and the Palestinian Ministry of Health to the Indonesian and al-Awdah Hospitals. Doctors classified the injuries of 3 civilians as serious, including Mohammed Ra’ed Abdul Halim Abu Husein (13), who was hit with a live bullet that caused a laceration to the right leg and laceration to the tissues, arteries and tendons, so the doctors had to cut his leg. Doctors classified the others’ injuries between minor and moderate. The 2 paramedics were identified as”

Mohammed Ziyad al-‘Abed Abu Foul (25), a volunteer paramedic at the PRCS, was hit with a tear gas canister to the chest. Rabab Mesbah Mohammed Halawin (22), a volunteer paramedic at the Palestinian Ministry of Health, was hit with a tear gas canister to the right knee.

At approximately 16:00 on the same Friday, thousands of civilians swarmed to the Return camps established by the Supreme National Authority for the Great March of Return and Breaking Siege, east of Malakah intersection, east of al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City in the 14th consecutive Friday known as “From Gaza To the West Bank Friday”. The activities included raising flags, chanting national slogans, setting fire to tires and flying kites. Though the demonstrations were fully peaceful, Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel deliberately and randomly fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 26 civilians, including 2 children, were hit with live bullets and its shrapnel tear gas canisters.

At approximately 16:30 on the same day, thousands of civilians swarmed to the Return encampments established by the Supreme National Authority for the Great March of Return and Breaking Siege, 400 meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip. Dozens of them approached the border fence, set fire to tires and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence. The soldiers fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at the participants. The clashes continued until the evening hours. As a result, 18 civilians, including 3 children and a paramedic, were wounded. Eleven of them were hit with live bullets and its shrapnel and 7 were directly hit with tear gas canisters. The wounded civilians were transferred via PRCS ambulances to al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah. Doctors classified the injury of 3 civilians as serious and two of them immediately entered the surgery room while the others’ injury between minor and moderate.

At approximately 17:00 on the same Friday, thousands of Palestinian protestors swarmed to the encampments established by the Supreme National Authority for the Great March of Return, 300 meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of east of al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. A number of them of them approached the border fence, flew kites, set fire to tires and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand barriers along the border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at them. The clashes continued until approximately 20:00. As a result, Mohammed Fawzi Abdul Hakim al-Hamaidah (24) was killed after being hit with a live bullet to the abdomen and left leg. Moreover, 26 civilians, including 4 children and a woman, were wounded. Twenty of them were hit with live bullets and its shrapnel and 4 others were directly hit with tear gas canisters. The wounded civilians were taken to the field hospital in the Return camp and then transferred to Abu Yusuf al-Najjar in Rafah and Gaza European Hospital in Khan Younis.

At approximately 16:00 on Tuesday, 03 July 2018, thousands of civilians swarmed to the Return encampment established by the Supreme National Authority for the Great March of Return and Breaking Siege, east of Malakah intersection, east of al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City in the 14th consecutive Friday known as “From Gaza To the West Bank Friday”. The activities included raising flags, chanting national slogans, setting fire to tires and flying kites. Though the demonstrations were fully peaceful, Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel deliberately and randomly fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at them. as result, 18 civilians, including 3 women, 2 journalists and a photojournalist from the Ministry of Health, were hit with live bullets and tear gas canisters and its shrapnel. The 2 wounded journalists and the photojournalist were identified as:

Iyad Nabil Darabeh (22) was hit with a tear gas canister to the left shoulder; Mohammed ‘Emad Mohammed al-Za’noun (32) was hit with a shrapnel to the left shoulder and right hand; Ahmed Mahmoud Mahmoud al-Khatib (25) was hit with a tear gas canister to the left arm.

At approximately 17:30 on Thursday, 03 July 2018, Israeli forces stationed behind a sand barrier, east of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Abu Safiyah Hill, northeast of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at a number of civilians, who were around 50-150 meters into the west of the border fence. As a result, a 14-year-old civilian from al-Tuffah neighborhood, northeast of Gaza City was hit with a live bullet to the right leg. He was transferred to the Indonesian Hospital and doctors classified his injury as moderate.

Child Succumbed to his Wounds:

At approximately 21:30 on Wednesday, 04 June 2018, medical sources at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, announced the death of Mahmoud Majed Ahmed Dawoud (15) from al-Shuja’iyah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, succumbing to wounds he sustained earlier. Mahmoud was hit with a live bullet to the head in the clashes erupted in the 70th anniversary of the Palestinian Nakbah Day ( the catastrophe) in Malakah area, east of Gaza City on 14 May 2018. Mahmoud was transferred to al-Shifa Hospital where he stayed until his death was announced.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing, in the north of the Gaza Strip, is designated for the movement of individuals, and links the Gaza Strip with the West Bank.

Movement at Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing

(27 June- 03 July 2018)

Category 27 June 28 June 29 June 30 June 01 July 02 July 03 July Patients 70 48 4 – 81 79 65 Companions 62 41 4 – 70 70 60 Personal needs 28 44 6 3 39 11 27 Familiesof prisoners – – – – – 19 – Arabs fromIsrael 8 11 16 – 11 9 13 Diplomats – – – – – 4 – International journalists – – – – – 2 1 International workers 54 68 9 – 9 16 32 TravelersAbroad – 3 – – 3 – 97 Business people 270 242 4 – 451 288 278 Business meetings – – – – – – – Security interviews 5 2 – – – 2 2 VIPs – – – – 2 – 1 Ambulances to Israel 3 5 2 – 1 5 2 Patients’ Companions 2 6 2 – 1 5 2

Note:

On Wednesday, 27 June 2018, Israeli authorities allowed 3 persons; on Monday, 02 July 2018, 2 persons; and on Tuesday, 03 July 2018, 3 persons to return to the West Bank.

On Monday, 02 July 2018, Israeli authorities allowed 11 farmers to travel via the crossing to attend an agricultural training course.

Israel has imposed a tightened closure on the West Bank. During the reporting period, Israeli forces imposed additional restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians:

Ramallah and al-Bireh: Israeli forces established (3) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 09:30 on Thursday, 28 June 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the main entrance to Senjil village, north of Ramallah.

At approximately 11:20, a similar checkpoint was established at the main entrance to Um Safa village, northwest of the city.

Hebron: Israeli forces established (23) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday, 28 June 2018, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints on al-Karmel village’s road, west of Yatta; at the southern entrance to Halhoul village; on ‘Oyoun Abu Yousef Road; and at the entrance to Beit ‘Awaa village.

On Friday, 29 June 2018, 4 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to Ethna, Bani Na’iem, Sa’ir, and al-Koum villages.

On Saturday, 30 June 2018, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Ethna and al-Shayoukh villages, and at the entrances to al-‘Aroub and al-Fawar Refugee Camps.

On Sunday, 02 July 2018, 4 similar checkpoints were established at the northern entrance to Halhoul village and at the entrances to al-Koum, al-Dahiriyia and Dir Samet villages.

On Monday, 03 July 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Bani Na’iem, al-Majd and Beit al-Rosh villages.

On Tuesday, 04 July 2018, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to al-‘Aroub and al-Fawar Refugee Camps and at the entrances to al-Shayyoukh and Beit Ummer villages.

Qalqiliyia: Israeli forces established (11) checkpoints all over the city.

On Friday, 29 June 2018, Israeli forces established 5 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia, at the entrance to ‘Azoun village (was established 2 times), at the entrance to Kafur Thulth village, and on road connecting between ‘Azoun and Jayyous villages, northeast of the city.

At approximately 10:30 on Saturday, 30 June 2018, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia and at the entrance to al-Nabi Iyyas village, east of the city.

On Monday, 02 July 2018, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the eastern and southern entrances to Qalqiliyia and at the entrances to ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb and ‘Azoun villages.

Salfit:

At approximately 16:20 on Saturday, 30 June 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to al-Zawiyah village, west of Salfit. At approximately 21:20 on Monday, 02 July 2018, a similar checkpoint was established at the entrance to Dir Balout village, west of the city.

Arrests at Military Checkpoints :

On Thursday, 28 June 2018, Israeli forces stationed at (300) checkpoint, which connects between occupied Jerusalem and Bethlehem, arrested Rawdah Mohamed Abu ‘Aisha (53), from Hebron, while heading to Jerusalem. Rawdah was then taken to “ ‘Ofer” prison, southwest of Ramallah, without knowing her arrest reasons.

At approximately 08:00 on Friday, 29 June 2018, Israeli forces stationed at Za’tarah checkpoint, south of Nablus, arrested 3 civilians, from al-Jalazoun Refugee Camp, north of Ramallah. The arrested persons were identified as Hakam Nabil Mohamed Shahwan (20), Ahmed Mohamed al-Shaiekh Qasem (21), and Ahmed Ibrahim Mousa Hassonah (20).

At approximately 01:40 on Saturday, 30 June 2018, Israeli forces stationed at Za’tarah checkpoint, south of Nablus, arrested 3 civilians, from Balatah Refugee Camp, east of Nablus. The arrested persons, who were identified as Mohamed No’man Deib Mashaiekh, Raied ‘Ali Mahmoud Boghdadi, and Ahmed Khaled Khdaish, were released after the intervention of the Palestinian Liaison.

On Saturday, Israeli forces stationed at Za’tarah checkpoint, south of Nablus, arrested Bader Ammar Isma’il al-Tashtoush (25), from Nablus, after stopping a vehicle carrying him.

At approximately 19:30 on Sunday, 01 July 2018, Israeli forces stationed at at Za’tarah checkpoint, south of Nablus, arrested Rami Sayil ‘Abed al-Razeq (23), from Tubas, while passing through the checkpoint. The Israeli forces stopped a vehicle carrying Rami, checked the passengers’ IDs, and then arrested him.

At approximately 21:00 on Sunday, Israeli forces deployed in the vicinity of al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron’s Old City, arrested 3 children and then took them to al-Ibrahimi Mosque Police Station. The arrested persons were identified as Mohamed ‘Abed al-Ghani al-Natsha (10), Yousef ‘Abed al-Rajbi (12), and Mostafa Tareq Qafisha (12). The arrested persons were later released after the intervention of the Palestinian Liaison.

Efforts to Create A Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Arrests and Incursions:

At approximately 09:00 on Saturday, 30 June 2018, Israeli forces arrested 2 children while they were in front of their house in Shaiekh Jarrah neighborhood, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. The children were then taken to Salah al-Deen Police Station in the center of the village. The arrested children were identified as Waheed Mohamed al-Rashq (9) and Omar Naser al-Hussaini (12).

At approximately 02:00 on Monday, 02 July 2018, Israeli forces moved into Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched dozens houses, from which they arrested 13 civilians, including 3 children. PCHR keeps the names of the arrested children.

House Demolitions and Notices:

On Monday, 02 July 2018, Israeli Municipality vehicles demolished commercial and residential facilities in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem, and another barrack used for breeding livestock in Um Tuba village, south of occupied Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing. The barrack owner, Mostafa Abu Tair, said that the Israeli Municipality vehicles and staff accompanied with Israeli forces raided his facility in Um Tuba village and ordered him to vacate it for the demolition. He added that he vacated the livestock from the 300-square-meter barrack, and then the Israeli forces demolished it.

The commercial facility owner, Islam al-Saliymah, said that at approximately 09:00, the Israeli Municipality vehicles and staff accompanied with dozens Israeli officers and special forces raided his car wash and confiscated its contents. He added that the Israeli vehicles demolished the facility and leveled the plot of land, where the facility was established, under the pretext of the carwash belonging to the Israeli Municipality and not licensing. He said that more than 10 workers used to work in the carwash, which was the only source of income for them and their families, and have now become unemployed. He added that the Israeli forces demolished a caravan next to his carwash. It should be noted that since the beginning of this year, the Israeli vehicles had demolished over 40 residential facilities in various areas in occupied Jerusalem and its suburbs under the pretext of non-licensing.

At approximately 04:00 on Wednesday, 04 July 2018, Israeli forces accompanied with Israeli special police vehicles and the Israeli Civil Administration staff moved into Khan al-Ahmar Bedouin Community, which was threatened to be demolished. An activist ‘Atallah Mazar’ah said that the Israeli staff removed wires and a gate leading to the community in a prelude to enter vehicles that would demolish the whole community upon a decision issued by the Israeli Supreme Court. He pointed out that the Israeli forces declared yesterday that the Khan al-Ahmar Community and its surroundings are considered as a closed military zone from 06 July 2018. The Israeli forces closed all roads leading to the community in order to prevent solidarity activists from access to it or support it. On Wednesday morning, hundreds of solidarity activists gathered in Khan al-Ahmar and attempted to confront the Israeli forces, who were building a road in a prelude to enter vehicles that would demolish the community. At the beginning, the solidarity activists managed to prevent the demolition and stood in front of the bulldozer. At approximately 12:30, a large force of Israeli soldiers headed to the community, suppressed the activists, dispersed them with sticks, and then attacked them. As a result, 35 solidarity activists sustained bruises and wounds. Among those activists were: Mohamed Hamdan, reporter at al-‘Awda Channel; Shadi Mutwir, Secretary of the Fatah movement in Jerusalem; ‘Adel Abu Zunaid, Deputy Secretary of Jerusalem; Adnan Ghaith, Chairman of the Jerusalem Committee in the Revolutionary Council of the Fatah Movement; ‘Adnan Husseini and his facilities Mahmoud Badwan, Governor and Minister of Jerusalem Affairs; Waleed Assaf, Minister of Wall and Settlement Resistance Committee; and Musa Jabr; Ra’ed Fayez Mutair; and Hamdi Al-Rajabi, Secretaries of al-‘Azariya village. Furthermore, the Israeli forces arrested 11 civilians, including a girl, while suppressing the protesters. The Israeli forces pulled the abovementioned girl, removed her hijab and violently arrested her. PCHR keeps the names of the arrested persons. In last May, the Israeli Supreme Court issued a decision to demolish Khan al-Ahmer completely, in addition to a school built of rubber tires. The court claimed that community was built without a license though knowing obtaining those permits is impossible for Palestinians in areas under the Israeli control in the West Bank, known as Area C. It should be noted that Khan al-Ahmar is one of the forty-six Bedouin communities in the West Bank, which is threatened of forced transfer because of the Israeli resettlement plans, and the pressure exerted on residents to leave. These Bedouin communities are located in Area C according to the 1993 Oslo Accords signed by the Israeli authorities and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). Around 180 members from al-Jahaleen Family live in Khan al-Ahmar Community.

On Wednesday, the Israeli vehicles demolished 10 residential caravans and 9 barracks used for breeding livestock in Abu Nawwar Bedouin Community near al-‘Aizariyia village, east of occupied East Jerusalem. Around 60 Palestinian civilians became homeless. According to PCHR’s investigations and eyewitnesses’ statements, at approximately 08:30, the Israeli forces accompanied with 3 bulldozers and the Israeli Civil Administration staff moved into Abu al-Nawwar Bedouin Community near al-‘Izzariyia village. The Israeli forces expelled the residents from their houses and took their contents out before demolition. Around 60 Palestinian civilians living in houses built of tin plates became homeless. The demolished houses belong to al-Jahaleen and Hamadeen Families. The demolition were as follows:

A house belongs to Hasan Mohamed Hasan Jahaleen, sheltering 7 members; A house belongs to ‘Abed Mohamed Hasan Jahaleen, sheltering 6 members; A house belongs to ‘Emad Mohamed Hasan Jahaleen, sheltering 4 members; A house belongs to Yousef Mohamed Khamis Jahaleen, sheltering 12 members; A house belongs to Suliman Jahaleen, sheltering 10 members; A house belongs to Harbi Dawoud Saleh Hamadeen, sheltering 3 members; A house belongs to Hamad Dawoud Saleh Hamadeen, sheltering 5 members; A house belongs to ‘Atallah Yunis Saleh Hamadeen, sheltering 4 members; A house belongs to Suliman Ibrahim Salama Hamadeen, sheltering 9 members; Nine barracks used for breeding livestock belonging to Suliman Jahaleen, Ibrahim Jahaleen, and the two siblings Hasan and ‘Emad Jahaleen.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli forces’ attacks

At approximately 09:00 on Sunday, 02 July 2018, Israeli forces accompanied with 2 military vehicles and a vehicle of Israeli Civil Administration moved into Sarourah area, west of al-Tawanah village, east of Yatta, south of Hebron, where a group of solidarity activists set up a sit-in tents in protest at confiscating the lands by Israeli settlers. The Israeli Civil Administration officer handed the protesters a notices to stop construction a toilet in the area under the pretext of non-licensing.

At approximately 14:00, Israeli forces backed up with a military vehicle and accompanied with a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration moved into al-Jawayia area, east of Yatta, south of Hebron. The Israeli Civil Administration officer handed ‘Isaa Hasan Hussain al-Shawaheen a notice to stop construction in a house and a water well under the pretext of non-licensing.

On Monday, 02 July 2018, Israeli forces demolished al-Mahata tent belonging to Mohamed Abdullah. This tent is a tourist tent established last year in a 350-square-meter plot of land near the railway train in Bateer village, in order to activate agriculture and then tuned into a tourist attraction and resort. This tent is listed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on the World Heritage List.

At approximately 09:00 on Tuesday, 03 July 2018, Israeli bulldozers demolished a house belonging to Raied Abu Harithiyia in al-Khimar area in Bateer village, west of Bethlehem. Hasan Barijiyah, Member of the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission in Bethlehem, said that the targeted house was built on an area of 120 square meters and belongs to Raied Abu Harithiyia. He also said that the Israeli forces claimed that the house was not licensed because of establishing it in an area classified as Area C two years ago. He added that the Israeli forces deliberately demolished the house without a prior warning, in spite of having documents with the house owner that prove his ownership.

On Tuesday, Israeli bulldozers demolished an agricultural facility in Zaqandah area in al-Khadir village, south of Bethlehem, under the pretext of non-licensing, in addition to demolish other agricultural lands in the area. Ahmed Salah, a Coordinator in Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, said that the Israeli Civil Administration accompanied with Israeli forces raided a plot of land belonging to Yaseen Khadir ‘Isaa in Zaqandah area, which surrounded by many settlement outposts. The Israeli forces damaged an agricultural cottage roofed with tin plates. He added that the Israeli forces levelled a plot of land belonging to Yaseen while demolishing his facility. As a result, grapevines, which were planted on an area of 10 dunums, were damaged.

At approximately 13:00 on Wednesday, 04 July 2018, Israeli forces accompanied with a jeep of the Israeli Civil Administration and a bulldozer moved into al-Farisiyia area in Northern Jordan Valley. The Israeli bulldozer demolished a water pool feeding the abovementioned area. The pool was built in October 2016 and funded by GVS Italian Institution. It should be noted that the water pool was built of tin plates while its land was a reinforced concrete.

Israeli settlers’ attacks

On Thursday, 28 June 2018, a group of Israeli settlers from “Yitzhar” settlement established in ‘Oreef village’s lands, south of Nablus, punctured the tiers of 2 vehicles and wrote slogans on walls. Ghaleb Redwaan Ahmed ‘Amer (59) said that the Israeli settlers punctured his vehicle’s tires belonging to the Palestinian National Security Service. He also said that the settlers punctured the tires of his son Mahmoud’s car (25). The settlers wrote slogans on a retaining wall leading to Ghaleb’s house. They also wrote slogans on a water tank belonging to Mohamed ‘Abed al-Rahman Salman Safadi (64). The water tank is located about 500 meters away from Ghaleb’s house.

At approximately 20:00 on Saturday, 30 June 2018, dozens of Israeli settlers from “Beit Hadassah “ settlement established in the center of Hebron’s Old City, in Tal al-Ramidah neighborhood, gathered in the area under the Israeli forces’ protection. Meanwhile, the Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian civilians live in the neighborhood. The Palestinian civilians present in the area fearing for their houses to be attacked by the settlers. The Israeli forces did not intervene while the settlers stayed in the area until the night.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 11 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC this year to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area.

