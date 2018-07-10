Correctly Defining Modern Zionism
There is much that the civilized world does not understand about modern Zionism. Today, the definitions of being Jewish, Israeli or Zionist are, to most people, analogous. They are not.
Indoctrinated into submitting to this incorrect, singular and collective definition, solely due to Zionism’s false claim of a direct religious link to Judaism, hence the objective, critical world cowers at the similarly incorrect, but inevitable charge of “Anti-Semitism.” This false charge has too often caused the political and journalistic demise of too many. Thus the world is scared away from exercising one’s full mental faculties, such faculties of conscience that would normally rise-up in collective reaction and outrage.
The result, instead, has been worldwide apathy. This inaction towards the daily Zionist violations of the fundamental laws of the conscience of man has become the designed result. In the battle against the expansion of the many forms of worldwide Zionism, take note…we are losing!
For the outraged world to confidently and factually respond against the broad brush of the charge of Anti-Semitism, one used continually and routinely to mask all discussion of Israeli and Zionist crimes, it is essential to understand what today defines “modern” Zionism, for here our fight for conscience begins. In reality, Zionism is an a-religious scourge that uses a singular excuse to justify its existence and its collective actions, an excuse- a hypocrisy- routinely missing in factual discussion and rarely understood by world Jewry as well. Here is what can be accurately described as the root of Zionist thought.
This fundamental is a prayer. It has been debated, reviled, cast out and reborn in repeated cycles by the most senior Jewish theologians over the past two thousand years. Most of the growing horrors of our world- past and present- can be summed up and exemplified within this single prayer, Jewish in creation, yet today exclusively Zionist in its modern use. Yes, one single self-serving, rarely mentioned, prayer that, when considered correctly is today the metaphor, if not the personification and the excuse, for all the moral ills that allow for the suffering across the world today. This metaphoric prayer transcends all religions. It is the propagation of a malignancy- now seemingly endemic- within a growing portion of humankind. Much worse, this fundamental provides for the wilful individual rotting of one’s mind, one’s conscience, and… one’s soul.
This unconscionable prayer’s name? The Kol Nidrei.
Of, Zionism Past: Saying a Prayer for Zionism.
Zionism is not a recent ideology. The name is. In the 1890s, Theodor Herzl infused Zionism- the quest for a nation of Israel- with an expanded ideology that lead to the First Zionist Congress at Basel in 1897, which created the World Zionist Organization (WZO). Long ago cast-out from Judea since AD 70, by Roman emperor, Titus, and in seeming finality by Hadrian- who renamed the whole region Syria Palestinia in 135 AD- due to the Zionist Jew’s growing dominance of that small piece of the Roman Empire. Sadly, this happened repeatedly throughout history on multiple occasions by multiple other countries, and for centuries Judaism was repeatedly without a host country.
Unfortunately for the whole of world Jewry, at many points throughout history, like in Judea, their quest for a country was attempted via the ascension of powerful Jewish interests progressively gaining control over established nations and afflicting societal crimes that violated the conscience of the leaders of their host nations. As an example, in 1604 AD Catholic Pope Clement VIII proclaimed:
” All the world suffers from the user of the Jews, their monopoly and deceit. They have brought many unfortunate people into a state of poverty…especially working people and the very poor.”
Here, Clement VIII- like many world leaders past and present- was inaccurate in his statement, for he, too, did not understand Zionism nor have a separate definition for it, and so made the oft-repeated mistake of associating all Jews together and therefore collectively demonizing the entire religion and all its followers instead.
Then, as is the case today with modern Zionism, the vast majority of world Jewry had committed no crime and deserved no charge, yet due to the actions of the few Jews who wilfully worked towards hegemonic sedition from within their host country of the time, Clement VIII cast-out all Jews in reaction. What Clement VIII failed to understand was that there was indeed a difference within this one religion to be noted: a difference that was not Judaism; it was- even back then- Zionism which excused its advocacy of the societal hypocrisy by citing within the minds of certain Jews, the Kol Nidrei.
By extension, the unjustifiable horrors of the Holocaust inflicted on Jews were a similar collective demonization by the German Third Reich of all Jews as their reaction to the practices of the very few; those who had violated the boundaries of the societal conscience of Germany and their own Torah.
However, the Germans who committed the resultant atrocities based solely on one’s affiliation with Judaism were unknowingly guilty of exactly the same failure of personal conscience that ignored the fundamental tenets of their own religious Catholicism and their bible. Together, these two subsets of religion within one society had one inherent amoral similarity: a failure of personal conscience, one that deliberately ignored or excused away their own religion’s prohibition against their barbaric crimes against the norms of society.
Known or not by name, theirs was each an individual use of an unjustifiable rationale; one that allowed their afflicted minds to strangely turn Evil into Good, Devil into God, and Wrong into Right. Today, this lapse of conscience is no longer peculiar to any one religion, but, when considered correctly, is indeed purely Zionist. To understand worldwide Zionism is to correctly understand the Kol Nidrei.
“All [personal] vows we are likely to make, all [personal] oaths and pledges we are likely to take between this Yom Kippur and the next Yom Kippur, we publicly renounce. Let them all be relinquished and abandoned, null and void, neither firm nor established. Let our [personal] vows, pledges and oaths are considered neither vows nor pledges nor oaths.”
-the Kol Nidrei.
The Kol Nidrei, (“All Vows”) often misspelt Kol Nidre, was not originally a prayer, but a declaration offered during Rosh Hashana, the start of the Jewish new year. In “modern” Judaism it is now being delivered as a prayer and has so grown in prominence during the last sixty years that it is now delivered at the commencement of Judaism’s holiest yearly event of Passover.
The internal philosophical Judaic controversy over whether the Kol Nidrei should be allowed to be included in Jewish services has been argued, pro-or-con, for centuries by the most pre-eminent Judaic scholars, most of whom vehemently opposed its inclusion and banned it repeatedly. Their fundamental concern: How can the Jewish religion flourish if it violates the most fundamental tenet of human conscience?: Adherence to Right vs. the temptation of Wrong.
This question was succinctly answered over the centuries as the Kol Nidrei rightly fell from grace or was subsequently reinstated by new Zionist elements of society. Historical examination of the Kol Nidrei shows the polarity between the demand for the proper benevolence offered in the original Judaism of the Torah verses the post-Torah books of the Talmud, which contain rationales supported in part by this one single all-excusing prayer that is the fundamental malady, if not the definition, of modern Zionism.
As noted by Pope Benedict XIII in 1450, the deviance within Judaism was a result of the books of the Talmud.“The heresies, vanities and errors of the TALMUD prevent their [Jews] knowing the truth.” This was also firmly noted by Michael Rodkinson, in the preface of the Babylonian Talmud, page XI, who commented, “The modern Jew is the product of the Talmud.”
The Kol Nidrei is almost as old as Judaism itself since its original text was in the ancient Aramaic language from before the time of Christ. Much of modern Jewry has falsely claimed that it was created in modern times as a reaction to their 20th-century persecution, but this is not true since fervent discussions about the divisive use of the Kol Nidrei were in controversy for many centuries prior. As long ago as the times of medieval Babylonian Jewry, five Geonim, the senior rabbinic leaders, were against its use while only one was in favour. Early Judaic scholar, Saadia Gaon, also wished to restrict the Kol Nidrei and declared that it gave no absolution from oaths an individual took during the year. Continuing this argument against the Kol Nidrei, Rabbi Yehudai Gaon of Sura (760 AD), forbade the study of the Nedarim, the Talmudic treatise on oaths which included the Kol Nidrei.
Of course, the most famous theologian of all time also cast-out the Kol Nidrei’s growing endemic bastardization and influence of religious conscience. Correctly assessing the fundamental source as the parasitic coven within Judaism- known then as the Pharisees- theirs were crimes against society and religion. Said, he;
“Ye [the Pharisees] are of your father the devil….and abode, not in the truth because there is not truth in him.”
That man, in providing this historically accurate and prescient sage advice, knew well of the societal evil to which he spoke (John VIII:44), for he too, was Jewish. His words were his personal reaction to this aberration within his own society during his own time, two thousand years ago.
His name: Jesus Christ.
The Pharisees were as consistent then as we see today with modern Zionism in quashing dissent and unleashing their retribution against any voice of honest, factual and truthful opposition against their growing power and propagation of societal crimes. They, then, used a hired third-party political mercenary, Judas Iscariot, to spout their scripted lies in order to have Jesus accused of the capital crime of sedition. When the Romans found no fault in Jesus’ actions, the Pharisees used behind-the-scenes pressure to coerce Pontius Pilate, the Roman Prefect of the region, into ignoring truth, facts and his own conscience. Setting a future example for all others who would consider following any other leadership against the surreptitious power of the Pharisees, Jesus was thus put to death in the most public political execution of all time. His true crime was in offering an alternative religious option based on love, peace and justice; one that was then an unwelcome but accurate reflection of the Pharisees and their a-religious offering of merely greed, poverty and war.
Does this sound familiar, today?
The Torah itself, which all Jews acknowledge as the bible of Judaism, clearly states, “You must fulfil what has crossed your lips and perform what you have voluntarily vowed to the LORD your God, having made the promise with your own mouth.” (Deuteronomy 23:22–24), but this was ignored by the Pharisees of that time, and also ongoing Judaic scholars, who began their adulteration of the Torah within their many subsequent self-serving philosophical volumes of the Talmud.
So a promise to God was sacrosanct. But, what of an oath to one’s fellow man? Or to one’s own conscience?
Rabbi Yechiel of Paris explained in a Disputation that took place before the King and Queen of France in 1240, “Only the erroneously broken vows are annulled, that nobody might commit the sin of intentionally breaking vows.”
Further, former Chief Rabbi of the British Empire, Joseph Hertz wrote,
“ A vow or oath that was made to another person, even be that person a child or a heathen, could not be annulled except in the presence of that person and with his consent; while an oath which a man had taken in a court of justice could not be absolved by any other authority in the world.”
However, many nation’s legislators still considered it necessary to have a special form of oath administered to Jews (“Oath More Judaico”), and many judges also required a supplementary oath, basing their objections chiefly on the Kol Nidrei prayer. The Russian government, in 1857, decreed that Jewish prayer books must include, as an introduction to the Kol Nidrei, a Hebrew explanation to readers of the limited nature of the vows that could be released by this ceremony.
This ancient argument of Right vs. Wrong seemed to be forever settled when, in 1844, the rabbinical conference held at Brunswick, Germany decided unanimously that the Rabbis in attendance from all over the world should exert their influence worldwide to completely and forever abolish the Kol Nidrei.
Had this prohibition- one that correctly served the interests of religious Judaism- remained in effect, world Jewry and Israel would likely live in peace with their fellow man today.
However, beginning in 1961, true Judaism was again hypothecated by a new set of false religious pariahs who brought back the Kol Nidrei- while using the Talmud as justification- into prominence and modern usage. This renewed indoctrination of the Zionist mind became complete when this cunning prayer was thus mandated to be said at the beginning of each years Passover.
Thus viewed correctly, Zionism is not a religion, nor is it part of Judaism. It is a political tool of expediency and far more comparable to the western created Daesh/ ISIS. Both use a self-serving created form of an ostensibly beneficent religion, Muslim or Judaic, as an alternate rendition of that religion that excuses away a person’s obvious factual sins against one’s true religious dogma and one’s own conscience.
In the ages-old religious argument of whether mankind is born good or evil, as is shown in the daily newsreels of the continued and growing horrors against true humanity, Zionism, like Saudi Wahhabism, has made an a-religious and hypocritical choice to honour the later.
Zionism First Defined: A Conquest of Country.
“In violent opposition to all this sphere of [positive], Jewish efforts rise the schemes of the International Jews. Most, if not all, of them, have forsaken the faith of their forefathers and divorced from their minds all spiritual hopes of the next world. This movement among the Jews is not new.”- Winston Churchill.
When the Israeli Zionists, in 1948, achieved their goal of attaining the nation of Israel, theirs was a victory that had already shown, over the previous thirty years, their methods and goals of new world hegemony to come.
The Zionist inspired Balfour agreement was not, as claimed, merely the guarantee of carving Israel out of existing Palestine: It was a bribe.
On Nov. 7, 1917, Lord Lionel Walter Rothchild, arguably the leading Zionist financial and political asset in Britain and America, due to his families multi-national banking interests, guaranteed UK foreign Secretary, Arthur Balfour and the British Government- then losing WW I desperately- that he would bring American military might to their side in exchange for its ceding Palestine. This led to the signing of the Balfour Agreement, the entry of American troops under false premises and the agreed upon genocide and enforced relocation of the Palestinians. Said Balfour publicly:
“His Majesty’s government view with favour the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people…. i t being clearly understood that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine…” [Emph. Added]
But, here, Balfour lied, having himself succumbed to Zionist influence within his own failure of conscience and personal religious hypocrisy. This was clearly shown when he privately, and far more truthfully, stated:
“ For in Palestine, we do not propose even to go through the form of consulting with wishes of the [Palestinians]. And Zionism…(is) of far profounder[sic] import than the desire and prejudices of the 700,000 Arabs who inhabit this ancient land.”
This pro-Zionist and fully exclusionary mindset is continued in the horrors perpetrated against Palestinians and other nations to this day. Consider the past three months of this current year alone. Over 150 Palestinians have been slaughtered on their own land and almost 5,000 wounded because of related IDF approved genocidal target practice. Meanwhile, at the same time, nearly 4,500 new illegal settlements have also been recently approved on the occupied West Bank. Soon, reportedly, the US will approve the Israeli seizure of the entire Golan Heights. For within Zionism’s mental adherence to the Kol Nidrei is a further incorrect Talmudic influenced hegemonic adage which is used repeatedly as Israeli foreign policy, “Possession is 9/10ths of the law.”
Today, Palestine is a sliver of it’s 1917 boundaries. Over ninety-five percent has been purchased, coerced, annexed, destroyed or stolen by Israeli Zionists. Not satisfied yet, the deplorable conditions imposed by Israel on the remaining Palestinians are deliberate attempts at further genocide designed to finish their two thousand year project in their favour.
Expanding Zionism: From Palestine to America.
“ America is a Golden Calf and we will suck it dry, chop it up, and sell it off piece by piece until there is nothing left… Why? …This is what we do to countries that we hate. We destroy them very slowly and make them suffer for refusing to be our slaves.”- I sraeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel and its Zionist minions control America. Completely. American nationalism and populism have been steadily changed since the establishment of Israel to an agenda today of “Israel First” and “Corporations First.” This is true for any aspiring US politician as well as in the mind of the average American voter. Worse, this current national endemic result is not limited only to America.
In the post-Palestine era after 1947, Zionists were not content with finally having their own nation of Israel. Their new nation would not have resulted without the pressure exerted on the United Nation’s members by the American government which ultimately produced, on Nov 27, 1947, UN resolution 181. As with the many previous host nations over the previous centuries that provided sanctuary to the Jewish faith, the Zionist sub-set within American politics began to further their power beyond the Israeli borders. Hence, Israel began the strengthening of its political control of the US Congress and its individual politicians. This, of course, is seen by the unapologetic decisions, platform and control exerted by AIPAC ( the American Israeli Political Affairs Committee) which is undeniably the foremost political action interest within the US Congress. This is documented thoroughly in the 2006 academic work, “The Israel Lobby,” by University of Chicago and Harvard University professors John J. Mearsheimer and Stephen M. Walt. Despite this carefully researched, referenced and footnoted study, and the fact that Mearsheimer is a Jew, both were publicly excoriated as being anti-Semites.
It is well established that both houses of the US Congress care not for the concerns of their voters once they have been placated every two or six years in order to be re-elected and return to primarily pleasing Zionist interests. Looking at US foreign policy alone, today the questionable moniker of, “Dual Loyalty,” is used to justify growing Israeli involvement in US military leadership and access by Israeli Zionists within the US government. In foreign policy, America’s military always marches to a Zionist tune that has little or no bearing on US national security, yet it’s politicians always avoid answering the question: “why?”
As shown repeatedly, from the 2015 Gaza war atrocities onto the granting of Jerusalem as the US denoted Israeli capital, followed by the anticipated subsequent slaughter of the few remaining indigenous Palestinians, if America is not invading on behalf of Israel or its Zionist brethren, such as Saudi Arabia destroying Yemen, it is re-supplying Zionist vassals with weapons or voting only for Zionist interests against UN resolutions and worldwide calls for of peace and sanity. Are not “Neo-Conservatism” and “American Exceptionalism” really the results of the inherent self-serving message of the Kol Nidrei applied to US nationalism and re-branded as national security-not as Zionism- for the dulled American mind?
Consider the fate of former US Secretary of Defence, Chuck Hagel who, long ago during Obama’s presidency had the audacity, just prior to leaving for Tel Aviv, to say that he was first and foremost an America and would put American interests before that of Israel, adding that, “”The political reality is that … the Jewish lobby intimidates a lot of people up here.” Hagel later apologised for the use of the term “Jewish lobby”, saying he should have said “pro-Israel lobby”, but Hagel did not back down over his comments. He also continued to question the duplicity in US foreign and military policy that did not directly support American interests first. Being a former US senator (1997- 2008) from Nebraska, Hagel was sincere in his pro-American statements, so sincere in fact that he was hypocritically cast out by Obama, who had, during his 2008 campaign, similarly opposed the, “unwavering pro-Likud approach to Israel.” Once Hagel returned to the exceptional nation from Tel Aviv he was, due to his president being now under Zionist control, summarily fired.
Military control, however, is only one of the many facets of Zionist control within American society and is certainly not necessarily Jewish. Here we see what the true goal of Zionism is within American society and that it does indeed clearly intend to, “suck it dry, chop it up, and sell it off piece by piece until there is nothing left…”
From Health Care to Education, Social Services to Corporatization, life expectancy to retirement, America is in decline and Americans are in denial, too scared at being charged with anti-Semitism to take note of the obvious facts. Zionism is destroying their country, piece by piece, but they, unlike Hagel, Thomas, Mearsheimer and Walt, have been indoctrinated that any criticism will be denoted as anti-Semitic and/or disloyal to America. This only accelerates the decline while emboldening the sociopaths who do run their country without any concern for public well-being.
As shown in in a 2015 study by Professors Martin Gilens of Princeton University and Benjamin Page of Northwestern University, those who run American government almost completely ignore providing any benefits that might help their voters.
Gilens and Page tabulated more than 20 years of congressional voting data to answer the question: Does the US government represent the people? They drew several conclusions, particularly that, “The opinions of the bottom 90% of income earners in America has essentially no impact at all… because purchasing political influence is 100% legal.” Those benefiting from congressional votes in the House and the Senate were almost exclusively the interests of corporate dominance, profit and greed, not the growing needs of the citizens. This is, and always has been throughout history, a peculiar trait of Zionism, since it features a type of greed so severe that it transcends human conscience and any obligation to society. In doing so, this abrogation of duty by politicians is very much in keeping with the tenets and political hypocrisy espoused by the Kol Nidrei.
Only in America are corporations legally treated as live human beings, but these newly created humans, as expected, have no conscience at all. The Zionist mind of the corporation has shown that it controls Congress as well as the US Supreme Court. Further, in the mind of the Zionist, all social services including education need to be privatized and its finances under their control, if not completely eliminated.
When the US Supreme Court made the case of Citizen’s United v F.E.C. the law of the land, few took the time to understand the real insidious nature of this historic and divisive Supreme Court decision.
Thirty-five year Supreme Court Justice, John Paul Stevens, did.
In a twenty-three page Dissenting Opinion and using strong words very rarely written within the collegial confines of the court, Stevens railed against Citizen’s United… and its likely results. As Stevens pointed out, the politically and corporately controlled court under brand new Chief Justice, John Roberts, violated the time-honoured legal concept of Stare Decisis. This was an extremely unusual move that saw the court take-up for its subsequent divisive decision a standing appellate court decision, without a request by either of the two moving parties. Stevens also argued that the Court addressed a question not raised by the litigants, and that the majority “changed the case to give themselves an opportunity to change the law”.
Further, incoming Chief Justice, John Roberts, who ordered the case brought before the court anyway, threw the majority of his own written legal precedents on corporations in the rubbish bin of time in order to strangely join the majority opinion. Those are only a few of the problems with the creation of Citizen’s United, but here, again, Roberts and the 5-4 majority (Roberts, Kennedy, Alito, Thomas, Scalia) found a way to mentally and morally approve what was their own understood violation of law, if not a violation of conscience. Of course, this was in keeping with the mental hypocrisy of the Kol Nidrei. No, they did not likely know it by name, but those in the majority knew that they were indeed sacrificing their legal acumen, the US constitution and their moral obligation to the higher a authority of modern Zionism.
This cadre of Zionist thought within the Supreme Court is fully admitted by these modern day Pharisees of American jurisprudence who willingly brandish their personal attachment to the Federalist Society (FS). Current card carrying members members include Chief Justice John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Anthony Kennedy, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch. This organization supports rolling back civil liberties, imperial wars, free-wheeling laissez-faire capitalism and corporatism, along with ending New Deal/Great Society social programs. It’s also against reproductive choice, government regulations, labour rights, environmental protections, and justice for unwanted aliens.
This accusation that Federalist doctrine is controlling and creating the laws of the land was further confirmed this past week as this Supreme Court certified bigotry against one religion (Muslim) by allowing Trump’s pro-Israel travel ban. On the same day, the same court gutted what little remains of the American unions and the political influence of working voters via collective bargaining. As shown by the Page and Gilens study, Unions are also anathema to corporate interests and this week national Unions joined the Muslim world in being prohibited from helping social change against Zionist influence.
This was a big win for Zionism which abhors the nations of the Muslim world that it cannot control and was clearly shown in the list of countries that were banned. The countries which do not support American expansionism nor Zionism were all banned, while one of the most barbaric Muslim nations, Saudi Arabia, was exempt because their country’s leadership has been willing to suck on America’s and Israel’s teat.
US healthcare, despite being the most expensive per capita in the world, is measured, not by success in prevention, but by the nation’s operating table mortality rates, infant mortality rates and rising insurance rates, all of which are some of the worst in the developed world. Despite these foibles of American capitalist Zionism, HMO profits are also at historically high levels as are its administrative fees which exceed 20% compared to just over 2% in the UK’s vaunted NHS.
Pharmaceutical companies wine and dine doctors and politicians with a manipulative budget of over $1.2 billion per year. As a result, no longer is the FDA the ultimate arbiter of new drugs being brought to market since it allows and accepts verbatim the self-serving clinical trials of the drug companies that create these drugs. Many, as shown clearly on US television advertising, have a laundry list of side effects. Despite this, these drugs are approved and the doctor’s, with few exceptions, happily prostitute their Hypocratic Oath and scientific fact in order to serve up these tainted drugs to their unsuspecting and trusting patients.
These and many other prescription drugs, despite being offered in many other countries, are always the most expensive in America. When many Americans who realized that Canada and Mexico offered the same drugs at a far lesser price, they took their prescriptions over the border to save money. However, once Big Pharma realized it no longer had a captured market, it used its powerful and paid for lobby in congress to effect legislation making it a felony criminal offence similar to smuggling for anyone to save money on their prescriptions by traveling. Not a peep was heard from doctors nationally, nor from congress who had, of course, also sold their professional souls already. This week, the Financial Times reported that Pfizer, the largest drug company in the US, has now further raised prices on 100 products. These price hikes were announced just weeks after President Trump claimed that US drug companies would soon announce “massive” voluntary price cuts.
As a reaction, certain municipalities and healthcare clinics have used cooperative buying to lower prices to their patients, but dutifully the FDA is already attempting to make this practice illegal as well.
Yearly, American education teaches Americans to be ignorant and not to think, much less develop an informed, fact-based opinion. Less and less federal funding goes to public education and the poor test scores show America in 38th position of developed nations worldwide in mathematics and 17th overall. This poor performance has led to the advent of private charter schools.
As championed by US Education Secretary, Betsy De Voss, who is decidedly Zionist within her stated public comments about fixing public education, already world geography and critical thinking are rarely taught and history is so heavily skewed as to be revisionist. This is shown by too many Americans still believing that modern day Russia and the long dismembered Soviet Union remain unchanged and an identical threat as well as their failure to be able to find their own nation on a globe. This myopic narrow-mindedness has left most Americans with no interest in discerning the truth about the remaining world around them, but an illogical enthusiasm for US expansionism and “thermonuclear war.”
Americans are not stupid, but they are indeed extraordinarily ignorant. An ignorant populace increasingly has no desire for divining the truth of world events and so routinely turns to their singular news source for the “facts” that they hold as indisputable. To this end, in America most journalists prostitute their necessary role as the vanguards of society. This is easily evidenced by the fact that over 90% of all traditional media sources ( TV, Radio, Newspaper) are owned and managed by just six huge corporate interests that have an all too similar editorial slant that favours a Zionist agenda. 20th-century American writer, Truman Capote, in a 1968 Playboy interview, assailed “the Zionist mafia” of his time that has since only increased its monopolizing of the news publishing industry today.
Reaffirming the current condition of journalism, this past week during a public speech in support of Julian Assange, award-winning, career journalist and documentary film maker, John Pilger commented on today’s Zionist media editorial control, saying,
“Never has there been a collusion like the one between the U.S. and Israel. It suggests another word and that is “immunity.” It has a moral immunity, a cultural immunity, a geopolitical immunity, a legal immunity, and certainly a media immunity. All the talk of Iran and nuclear weapons is without any reference to the biggest nuclear power in the Middle East. [Israel] ”
Indeed. With critical thinking substantially suppressed in America, and the media proffering virtually no criticism of Israel, nor Zionist crimes against society, the supposed journalists of the 4th Estate and First Amendment are mostly willing propagandists.
Or else.
Scared into submission while offering only as one sided Zionist agenda, and bribed with lucrative contracts and benefits, no US mainstream journalist will risk the likely connected charge of anti-Semitism. Virtually none will stand-up, respect their conscience and do a proper job of reporting on journalism’s control, and societal connection to, Zionism. In the minds of many, however, remains the sudden and tragic demise of the most senior White House correspondent in press history, Helen Thomas. Her crime: Stating what every member of the press already knew to be true, but did not have the guts to say themselves.
While chatting privately during of a Washington, DC cocktail party, Thomas said that Israel should, “… get the hell out of Palestine. Remember, these people are occupied and it’s their land…” Then, as today, this sent of howls of outrage that she or anyone would audaciously state the truth, even in private. Hence, Thomas, her fifty-seven years as a White House correspondent and her exemplary dedication to a high standard of news reporting were gone from public view within 48 hours, when Hearst publications dutifully fired her in order to placate the Zionist outrage against the truth of this matter. She was, of course, speaking about Zionists, not Jews, yet she was charged with Anti-Semitism, a capital crime, and summarily convicted.
Not one US journalist publicly came to Helen Thomas’ defence… which further illustrated how endemic this doctrine of linking criticism of Israel to anti-Semitism has become.
Helen Thomas, like the facts, truth and example of courage she represented, died less than two years later.
Did her example die with her?
Pre-Modern Zionism: Buying the Stairway to Heaven?
“New York is the city of privilege. Here is the seat of the Invisible Power represented by the allied forces of finance and industry. This Invisible Government is reactionary, sinister, unscrupulous, mercenary, and sordid. It is wanting in national ideals and devoid of conscience . . . This kind of government must be scourged and destroyed.”
-William Jennings Bryant ( three-time DNC presidential candidate)
Before modern Zionism took a hold on America there once was a religious mandate to wilfully provide for the less fortunate. Because of the scriptures, if not an ultimate fear of God, many of society’s super-wealthy of that by-gone era did substantially contribute to serving the societies around them. This was shown in the construction of libraries, museums, universities, hospitals, endowments, social services and church social programs paid for by oligarchs such as Carnegie, Roosevelt, Blair, Morgan, Getty, Mellon and Tufts. Some of these men, knowing the capitalist crimes they had perpetrated on the path to their riches, were certainly buying their own “Stairway to Heaven.” Try as they might, none could deny in their minds the unavoidable final decision that would befall them all come “Judgement Day.”
Today, no such religious obligation exists. Any such religious requirements have long since been replaced by the tenets of the Kol Nidrei that allows for, and excuses away, the pure selfishness of Zionism’s influence.
By comparison, as a positive example of these too long-ignored religious requirements of societal ethics in business, take Charles William (C.W.) Post and Will Keith (W.K.) Kellogg. These were the breakfast cereal barons of the late 19th century and became very wealthy men indeed. Post was a Christian, Kellogg a Seventh Day Adventist. Both believed and practised the concept that an employee was an asset to be propagated for the good of the company and the good of the worker.
Both Post and Kellogg headquartered their growing empires in Battle Creek, MI. Here they needed a massive workforce, while thousands in pre-industrial and post-depression America needed jobs. Believing that both owner and worker could benefit from their collective endeavours, Post and Kellogg built thousands of modest houses near the factories for the workers, many of which exist today. These houses were sold to the workers at cost and the owners provided credit terms so favourable that workers could pay them off to full ownership on the 30 hour work week that both Post and Kellogg believed to be part of this mutual bargain. Company stores bought their goods at wholesale prices and passed this discount along to the worker. Retirement benefits were guaranteed to all long-standing employees, the majority of whom stayed that long.
As a result, the community of Battle Creek- until the advent of NAFTA and monopoly- flourished, as did both the companies and their profits. At the onset of the 1929 Great Depression, Battle Creek became a sought-after final destination for the many unemployed “two-tankers”- those with just enough money remaining for, not one, but two tanks of gas for their cars- who came up from the southern states seeking work.
With both the owners and the workers prospering, neither Kellogg nor Post had the need to buy their own stairway to heaven, nor prostitute their conscience. They did not know it, but they had not succumbed to the mindset of the Kol Nidrei and did not care to become Zionists, for they chose to honour what their conscience and their religion told them was right and, thus, ignore what they knew to be wrong.
Contrast this socially correct example of religious discipline with a quite different memory from the same time period, one that still wafts in the air across the hills and surrounding green valleys of Merthyr Tydfil in Southern Wales, UK. Here, in what was, for more than a century, iron and coal country, the name and the odour of the infamous steelworks owner, Robert Thompson Crawshay, remains to this day in the minds and on the lips of the local Welsh.
Crawshay typified the many all-powerful industrialist owners of America and Britain in the times when the value of a workhorse far exceeded the value of the human worker. Employees were expendable as was evidenced by the horrible living and working conditions and the massive amount of workplace injuries and fatalities to which the owners, like Crawshay, could not have cared less. Despite being a routine church-goer himself, the list of the societal horrors inflicted on the workers and their families by Crawshay was a long one indeed.
He was born rich, lived that way and died in luxury, and he wanted to let the impoverished community outside his walled estate know it. When Crawshay had a new mansion built in Merthyr he also built a tall four-sided clock tower, but the side facing the workers and the ironworks was left blank. When one year the workers organized a strike, rather than negotiating a settlement with them he closed the entire ironworks and every other business in the town, thus putting everyone, including support trades and other manufacturing in nearby towns, out of work. This fomented dissent in the already starving community and the breaking of the strike. Crawshay also built homes and company stores for his workers, but the homes were on loan at his pleasure and he charged exorbitant rents as he did inflated prices at his stores. This kept the workers forever in debt and indentured to him and his factories.
To further show his personal power over all who lived in his domain, on the eve of a worker’s wedding day Crawshay would often have the driver of his two-horse black carriage deliver him to the doorstep of the groom. He would then provide him with an ultimatum: allow him to be the first to deflower the man’s betrothed that very night, or lose his job and be blackballed from working in all other nearby locations on the very day of his wedding. To cross Crawshay then, or at any time, was to be “sacked,” with the local Crawshay foreman knocking unannounced on one’s door of an evening, holding a single used burlap sack for the victim to carry out everything and what little he and his family owned, forthwith, while two Crawshay goons attended to the sacking.
As a staunch Protestant Crawshay knew that his actions were not supported by his bible, his God, nor his conscience, yet he carried on, relishing in his unchecked power and the hatred towards him by the whole town. No, Crawshay did not know the correct definition of his crimes, but he, too, was inherently a Zionist within his own mind. So conscious was Crawshay of his demonstrative and deliberate earthly violations that when he died in 1879 he commissioned a massive horizontal gravestone made of one piece of 16-inch thick granite to cover over his entire grave so that no one would dig up his remains and scatter his God-forsaken corpse to winds… or to the hogs.
Yes, Crawshay was, in practice, a Zionist. Today, the capitalist malady exhibited by Crawshay has returned to the factories, sweatshops, and service sector jobs that offer no benefits, retirement or future for workers or families worldwide. The return of the mindset of Crawshay has infected the many corporate religious hypocrites of the today’s new industrial age, regardless of religion. Humanity has been cast out. Zionism has returned… beginning in America.
The state of America today is already deplorably Zionist in its lack of societal or moral concern. While the US government uses the Zionist economic mantra,”If you torture the numbers long enough, they will say whatever you want,” in order to brandish its touted lies of purported success, the reported 3.8% unemployment rate does not bare scrutiny with real unemployment actually at 21.4% according to Shadowstats economist John Williams.
The Trump regime and GOP-controlled Congress- like the Federalists on the Supreme Court- want New Deal/Great Society programs eliminated altogether via de-funding or privatization, giving Wall Street and other corporate predators new profit centers to pillage at the expense of the grievously harmed working people, particularly the nation’s most vulnerable.
Most US workers are underemployed in future-less part-time or temp jobs because millions of full-time ones that include benefits and retirement no longer exist – lost by offshoring to low-wage countries by corporate Zionist who do not care about their own society that spawned their own business successes. They only care about continued profit. As a further example, this past Tuesday, June 19, Republican House members introduced an FY 2019 budget proposal, calling for $5.4 trillion in mandatory social service spending cuts over the next decade yet they strangely demanded even more defence spending and further tax cuts for the rich and not a penny more for the poor and the indigent. Major cuts to Medicare and Medicaid are prioritized over the next decade – $537 billion and $1.5 trillion respectively- and another $5 billion per year from Social Security and additional cuts from other social programs.
Such is the mind of the corporate and political Zionist in America, today. Robert Thompson Crawshay would have been most supportive of seeing thie return to the amoral conscience of the corporate Zionist. For in his mind, as in the minds of today’s corporate Zionists, admission beyond the Pearly Gates is just a matter of buying the Stairway to Heaven.
Are they wrong?
Modernizing Zionism: A Claim to One’s Mind and… Soul.
Like Crawshay, who failed to heed his bible’s teachings in favour of a Zionist-like selfishness and quest for power and more money, seemingly all the major religions today are also similarly affected by a wilful ignorance of conscience.
This week it was reported that, for the first time ever, at the exclusively pro-Zionist gathering of the Bilderberg Group summit the Secretary of State of the Catholic church, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, will be attending from Rome. It is not likely that he will be tutoring this Zionist coven on any of his own religion’s twelve commandments, but more likely he will tutored by them on the need for reviewing the spirit of the Kol Nidrei for inclusion as Catholicism’s new thirteenth.
By extension, over the last twenty-plus years the advent of the religious duplicity known as the “Christian Zionist” has also manifested itself behind too many American pulpits that spout a deliberately pro- Israel mantra to their parishioners. This hypocrisy was by design of the Israeli Zionists that these supposed Christian ministers now actually serve. Virtually all of them have accepted all-expense-paid junkets to Israel and Jerusalem and thus been indoctrinated with a pro-Zionist / anti- Muslim philosophy that they have been convinced is integral to Judaism and…Christianity. This has served Israel well, with the Christian Zionist being blinded into the actual giving of his mind and his religion over to Zionism while parishioners attempt to appease their chosen God in favour of a very different God.
Modern Zionism has even managed to take over a religion that is specifically anti-war, anti-greed, anti-poverty and pro-peace and love. Is it not Zionism further personified when we, the civilized world, behold the daily television spectacle of religious hypocrisy which shows, before our very eyes, the crimson and saffron-colored velvet robes, shaved-heads and be-sandaled Buddhist monks who, incredibly, are now brandishing AK-47 rifles and shooting, when not burning, innocent Rohingha? Yes. They too are not correctly serving their God. They have replaced their true religion with their own bastardized version, one that favours the mantra of the Kol Nidrei over that of non-violence and peace. Thus, they are not Buddhists. They, too, have become….Zionists.
However, what took place in America during the past seventy years since the Kol Nidrei returned is the working model and example of Zionist hegemony as seen across the globe in most countries today. This modern goal is not just a hegemony that attempts to control new country, it is one that seeks to, and results in, forcing, not merely a change in national allegiance in favour of Israel, but worse, it demands a change within one’s mind, as personified by the Kol Nedrei, that is beyond Judaism, yet penetrates all religions and morals.
War, selfishness, greed, and avarice are now seemingly endemic in the conscience of society worldwide. This is the great crime of the Zionists: creating a world that now subliminally and unknowingly abrogates its conscience to the religiously hypocritical agenda of the Kol Nidrei. For those of proper religious and/or moral virtue, the concept of the Kol Nidrei, whether defined or not, is naturally abhorrent. For those with a pro-Zionist predisposition, justification of their personal crimes of conscience are too easily excused. Personal success at any cost is the modern mantra. Once sprinkled with the cerebral Zionist pixie-dust of the Kol Nidrei’s pervasive influence, any primary concern towards proper humanity becomes tertiary at best.
The crimes of Zionism, via this deliberate cross-societal indoctrination of the Kol Nidrei, go far beyond the bartered religion of Judaism. Many of the required societal elements, such as nationalism, political parties, military defence, education, journalism, medicine, banking, industry, manufacturing and respect for knowledge are similarly degraded by this immoral plague against conscience and society.
The Zionist is wrong in thinking that the whole world beyond America is similarly and completely afflicted with this terminal lapse of conscience. Increased opposition to Israel and Zionism in cities across the globes show that those of true conscience understand their adversary very well. But not necessarily by name.
Zionism’s answer to this growing opposition uses the creation of ignorance and apathy as it weapon in forcing the false accusation of anti-Semitism on all who dare to correctly attack its philosophy, its goals and results. But for those who do rarely stand up and state what is obvious, their resistance, free will and minds have now been made illegal.
Take the recent Israeli efforts to make photographing and reporting on any IDF crime against humanity a mandatory prison sentence of 5-10 years. Aside from attempting to further hide their crimes, the Zionist mind wishes to force a new choice of prison vs. conscience on those who would rise to a normal societal standard.
Floating through the US House is another legal challenge to one’s free will and thoughts that seeks to challenge any opposition on college campuses in America that would criticize, via peaceful protest, the crimes of the Zionist Israelis. This bill, if successful, would require a full administrative investigation- paid for at public expense- of any campus protest against Israel and of those involved in the new crime of free will and conscious thought. Of course, any similar protests by Zionists are not to be investigated, only those that would attempt to blaspheme against their demonstrative examples of moral turpitude.
Further, The House Committee on Foreign Affairs unanimously passed a measure on Thursday that will allow the president to financially and criminally punish any corporation that elects to follow a moral compass and divest of, or not do business, with Israel. Rep. Ed Royce, (R-Calif.), introduced and then modified the text of the bill called the Israel Anti-Boycott Act. The unconstitutionality of such legislation should be obvious, yet considering the coven of Zionist minded Federalists on the Supreme Court, the chance of this becoming binding law would seem likely.
It was also revealed this week that three previous presidents, and now Trump, had signed a letter authored by Israel that promised they would never to mention publicly the widely known fact that Israel is indeed to only Mid East nuclear power, nor its reported 200 plus nuclear missiles. Reportedly, Trump was not aware of this requirement of ascension to the presidency, but sign it he did, so the Zionist goal of “ Nuclear Ambiguity” continues as US condoned nuclear hypocrisy.
Faced with this legalized Zionism, the far greater crime is that the once rational minds of the vast majority of the world are now willing to prostitute their own minds into apathy, or worse, accept this societal influenza in exchange for buying-in to a decidedly personal agenda that ignores the needs of all others. Hence, more than ever before rational humans of all religions- as we see with the Christian Zionists, Industrialists, Buddhists and world leaders across almost all ethnicities, are volunteering to sell their souls merely for the desire a few more shekels. For these rewards, they ignore all else and have, too often, sold their souls.
For Zionism takes… it never gives back!
Zionism Today: America‘s No.1 Export.
As modern Zionism has methodically taken over Palestine and America, so it has done to a vast portion of the world. Today, there are almost no world leaders who put their allegiance to their own countrymen before that of their Zionist masters. The game plan of Zionist hegemony towards political leaders, country, mind and opposition are just as complete in Australia, Canada, the European Union, Britain, Japan, South Korea, etc.,al. For those who have not bitten from their immoral fruit, the Zionist offers only one other choice: financial degradation and internal civil war! This is shown in the few countries that resist a Zionist agenda such as Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, China, Brazil, Venezuela, Russia and others. These countries have been the targets of Zionist propaganda- via American foreign policy- which demands regime change and war.
Take Britain for example and its upstart parliamentary leader of the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn. Despite being Jewish himself, the unabashed “Friends of Israel” coalition within the UK parliament, knowing which side their own bread is buttered on, have attacked Corbyn as being an anti-Semite. On face value this is claimed to be the result of his public and well-articulated support of Palestine and his condemnation in the press of IDF war crimes. But this is not Corbyn’s true threat to the Zionists who are buried in parliaments around the world and are rarely exposed by the Zionist controlled world press. No. His true crime is that he offers hope to the many Brits who have suffered years of unjustified austerity at the hands of the Zionist European Union that has, like their American brethren, imposed years of increased funding for hypothetical war at the expense of any social obligations.
Corbyn is possibly the only true socialist leader in the world- one with a track record of standing up for his voters and not surrendering his leadership nor his conscience to the influence of the Zionists. Corbyn not only speaks for a growing majority in the UK, he speaks for the much more powerful interests in Britain that would like to see a return to the policies of True Labour, not the New Labour that was bastardized into existence by the Zionist former Prime Minister, Tony Blair, an indoctrination that seemed almost complete until the rise to power of Corbyn as a true populist Champion. What most fail to observe within Corbyn’s rise is that he has successfully weathered not one but two attempts by the Zionist controlled traitors within his own party to oust him as leader. Despite these attempts, Corbyn has emerged unscathed and more popular than ever, and this strongly indicates the power base behind the scenes that wants to see him bring a return to a socialist Britain.
He is also the sole example to a world desperately looking for a leader to follow in their own fight for a return to proper society in their own nations.
This, of course, is anathema to everything the Zionists stand for and for what control they have gained since Maggie Thatcher morphed into John Major, who hatched into Gordon Brown, who then spawned Tony Blair who allowed for the rise of David Cameron and Theresa May, but whose chrysalis has now been crushed under the boot of this rising populism lead by Corbyn.
At the seat of European Zionist control, Brussels, the EU is too busy crushing Zionist opposition in Greece, Italy, Spain/ Catalonia and Brexit to devote their full attention, yet, to Corbyn. Few realize that creation of the EU, from its inception to its current form of unelected economic and social control over 27 once-sovereign nations was,in reality, spawned, propagated, institutionalized and brought to power by the American Zionists looking to further their centralized national control using the pre-existing American model.
The American model of “United” states or nations had, far before 1999, become a tool to prioritize a Zionist agenda over that of the public. Once the Zionist banking interests had succeeded in adding central monetary control to the EU via its emulation of the US Federal Reserve Bank, the interests of the twenty-eight nations were reduced to the interests of the corporation, never more the voter.
Then, there is the IMF. As the foremost tool for turning sovereign nations into Zionist debt slaves, the IMF has used its coercion to force nations across the globe into accepting massive loan packages of US dollars that are more than fully secured by the pledging of national assets that the Zionist business interests covet. The results of this tactical plunder is shown by the fact that the IMF currently holds the third largest gold reserves in the world, all of which was provided as ransom from the countries it afflicted. It has also inflicted massive economic and environmental disasters of staggering proportions on its host nations whose Zionist inspired leadership sought to do a deal with the devil, one that helped their pockets, but not their nation, their people, nor their long term future.
In his book, “Confessions of an Economic Hit Man,” John Perkins details the way the IMF forces countries to take on these unpayable loan packages and how the IMF uses this as a wedge to seed its hegemony, austerity, misery and political upheaval- in the name of “progress”- on so much of the unsuspecting world. Greece, is of course, the poster child for these results where a treasonous Alexis Tsipras, as Prime Minister, has now sold off most of the public assets to private corporate interests, has destroyed the national social obligations to his countrymen, and has made Greece a vassal state of the EU, yet he still has made barely a dent in the massive debt obligations to the Troika; the EU, IMF and World Bank.
Still, they want more.
The societal results today, as predicted by the previous results of the American model, have been almost worldwide in its austerity imposed on the poor, massive increases in military armaments purchases, elimination of democracy and democratic results, restrictions of existing civil rights and social services, an ever growing refugee crisis and the autocratic political control of Europe and most of the world by a selected or unelected coven of Zionists who have already sold their own souls for personal power and riches.
In destroying the nation of Greece, theirs is not just a message to the Greeks from the Zionists who run the EU and the Troika. It was a message to all the other nations and peoples of the world: Resistance is futile!
Or, is it?!
Zionism’s “Final Solution”… Are You a Zionist?!
Yes, when considered in its many worldwide manifestations the true definition of Zionism is much broader and seemingly all encompassing. Once its incorrect attachment to Judaism is accurately debunked, Zionism’s degradations of the cornerstones of civilization and its goal towards a subliminal personal adherence to selfishness, greed, and the immoral can be correctly defined in summation by the single all-serving excuse offered by the Kol Nidrei.
But the “Final solution” of Zionism is much worse.For the final goal of Zionism is to take away your human desire to resist.
Truly, Zionism’s greatest success has been in indoctrinating the opposition conscience of the remaining world into acquiescence, apathy and failure. Zionism would not have achieved its world threatening level of power had the morals of society already risen up en mass against the crimes of Israeli and Zionist expansion. So far, our world has allowed this to be our current societal condition. Hence…we are losing!
As clearly shown, the world is awash in the mindset of the Zionist. Virtually all aspects of civilization are now steeped in the subtle manipulative and hypocritical tenets of the Zionist- not Jewish- Kol Nidrei. This infection of the conscience is certainly spreading worldwide and, whether one knows it by name, this infection has become increasingly systemically endemic. As done so many times through history, Zionism and Zionists must be cast out again from world society.
Across the world, as shown, examples of the horrors of Zionism are not at all limited to the barbarism that is ongoing in Palestine. As suggested in a previous article, “The Good Friday Massacre : World, We Are All Palestinians Now,” we, the remaining civilized world, must quickly awaken to the knowledge that we are apathetically existing in an ever-growing cage of Zionist control while to cage door is quickly closing. It is time to understand… Zionists are winning the battle for the hearts and minds of what remains of our world.
When the politician ignores his conscience, the will of the voters, his duty to country, and his oath of office in favour of supporting a foreign interest… then he is a Zionist.
When the journalist casts aside her moral obligation and wilfully crafts preposterous pro- Israeli articles that distort and belie the truth, while deliberately leaving out the horrors of Israeli war crimes and worldwide influence- thus prostituting the true tenets of objective reporting… then, she a Zionist.
When doctors, lawyers and teachers, use understood hypocrisy to justify allowing personal interests and money to come before their obligation to their charges within the society they serve… then, they are Zionists.
When the professional athlete knowingly prioritizes continued riches and fame before his obligation to the people whose accolades made him wealthy and fails to use his media power to stand-up against or take a knee in opposition to the injustices he or she sees…
then, those athletes are Zionists.
When the Preacher, Rabbi, Imam, Priest, Monk or Holy Father ignores the scriptures of their particular religion and does not thunder a call from the pulpit for the immoral factions within their religion to be ejected…then, that man of God is a Zionist.
But, the most critical manifestations that defines modern Zionism are those within society who know in their own minds and conscience- and their hearts- that their own world, and that of human kind, is being destroyed, yet they wilfully choose to do nothing in opposition. Those of the moral world who do see the social hegemony of Zionism before very eyes, yet fail to be disgusted to the point of action. Men and women of clear conscience whomerely pass quiet comment rather than shaking their fists in proper outrage. People whose temptation to protest is too easily calmed by the next media distraction…
… when those of the civilized world allow themselves to become too scared and apathetic to disconnect Zionism from Judaism and scream at, throw back and laugh-off the erroneous accusation of Ant-Semitism and, then, demand that modern Zionism be removed completely from our world’s society for the good, for the future, for the very existence of mankind…then, sadly, they too have been, thus, similarly afflicted. And so, yes…
… they, too, have become Zionist.
Epitaph For Zionism- The Day of Judgement.
On a warm summer’s day in mid-Wales, while wandering the hills of the old iron town of Merthyr, a hiker might suddenly be almost overcome by the unmistakable stench of human urine.
It is the grave of Robert Thompson Crawshay.
Long since dead, the memory of this scourge, a man who ignored his religion, his society and his conscience, is still, and will forever be, firmly in the minds of the Welsh. The grave is surrounded by a picketed wrought iron fence, made in his iron works and designed to keep the actions of those of outrage and conscience at bay. So sits his massive flat gravestone, a single, one-line epitaph inscribed at the top. His grave, today, remains as an unintended testament to this man, and all men, who hypocritically defiled their own religious obligations..
Yes, here on this slowly decaying plot, during the many decades past and many more to come, a fence will not be enough to restrict those who respect the true value of mankind and are not so easily put off. Acting on their own continued outrage against what this man once did, and still does, stand for, here they climb that fence. Here, they consciously stand in defiance on his gravestone, a marker that seeks to cover-over the crimes of one man against mankind.
Here. they stare down at the final words of a man so foul that those of conscience, true morals and memory, to this day, have only one possible choice to make.
So, every summer’s day they do not forget, deliberately climbing that spiked fence to stand atop of this oligarch and wilfully emptying their bladders all over this villain of humanity. Thus, they leave their mark, their opinion and their personal statement here to waft through the air as the smell of ongoing resistance… all over Crawshay’s one line epitaph.
Far too many in our world today, like Crawshay, assume that they will somehow, despite their crimes, purchase their own stairway to heaven. For all of his money, his mansions and his final one line, desperate epitaph- carved forever at the head of the massive granite slab- these words could not, would not, and forever will not, sanctify or turn all the Wrongs into Right.
Yes, Crawshay was indeed a Zionist. Like all Zionists, he assumed that atonement for his crimes– such as others pray for using the the Kol Nidrei- could be easily absolved by scrawling his own final prayer to God.
On that gravestone, in 12-inch chiselled letters, is a simple one line epitaph… his own final prayer, his desperate demand, for ultimate absolution.
“God, Forgive me.” cries out Crawshay, in the finality of his life on hard, unforgiving stone.
For an unconscionable man like Crawshay, it was, then …Too… God Damned… Late!
About the Author: Brett Redmayne-Titley has published over 170 in-depth articles over the past eight years for news agencies worldwide. Many have been translated. On-scene reporting from important current events has been an emphasis that has led to his many multi-part exposes on such topics as the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations, NATO summit, Keystone XL Pipeline, Porter Ranch Methane blow-out, Hizbullah in Lebanon, Erdogan’s Turkey and many more. He can be reached at: live-on-scene((at)) gmx.com. Prior articles can be viewed at his archive: www.watchingromeburn.uk
