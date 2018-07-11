Rights groups: Israel detained more than 3500 Palestinians since start of year, including 651 children

Israel detained 3533 Palestinians during the first half of 2018, including 651 children, 63 women and four journalists, several Palestinian human rights organizations working on prisoners issues said on Tuesday.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS), Addameer Prisoners Support and Human Rights organization, The Prisoners Commission and Al Mezan Center for Human Rights said in their joint report that Israel issued 502 administrative detention orders since the start of the year, including 197 new orders bringing the total number of administrative detainees held without charge or trial to 430.

The report said Israel detained 449 Palestinians in June, including 117 from Jerusalem; 55 from the Governorate of Ramallah and al Bireh; 75 from the Governorate of Hebron; 29 from the Governorate of Jenin; 51 were from Bethlehem; 49 were from Nablus; 15 from Tulkurm; 30 from Tulkarm, 14 from Qalqiliya; 7 from Tubas; 6 from Salfit; 4 from Jericho Governorate; and 12 from the Gaza Strip.

In May, statistics by the rights organizations showed that Israel detained 605 Palestinians, 94 of them were children and nine were women.

The detainees included 197 from Jerusalem; 104 from the Governorate of Ramallah and al Bireh; 70 from the Governorate of Hebron; 33 from the Governorate of Jenin; 44 were from Bethlehem; 48 were from Nablus; 15 from Tulkurm; 32 from Qalqiliya; 5 from Tubas; 20 from Salfit; 8 from Jericho Governorate; and 29 from the Gaza Strip.

They said that 83 administrative detention orders were issued in May against Palestinians, including 36 new and the rest were renewals.

Around 6000 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons on charges of resisting the occupation. Of this figure, 61 are women, among them six under the age of 18, 350 children and 430 held in administrative detention.