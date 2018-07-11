Posted on by michaellee2009

We don’t need Trump, we don’t need NATO and we certainly don’t need American LNG

Trump using NATO summit to push exports of 40% more expensive American LNG over Gazprom pipeline imports

Trump accuses Germany of being ‘captive’ to Russia’s oil and gas

SEE ALSO No need for Europe to buy US gas at triple the price, will continue imports from Russia – Austria

Europe needs to fend off 50% more expensive American gas – German energy major

U.S. oil exports, now you see one of their motives for the chaos in the Middle East & Ukraine, not to mention fact it would be twice as expensive

MH17, the USA/Kiev had all the motives, hurting EU economy, sanctions, increased arm sales, anticipated oil/gas sales to Europe

USA Lies to EU about US Gas Supply

One of the reasons the USA started the Ukraine crisis was a wish to sell natural gas to Europe-but it’s doomed to failure

President Trump accused Germany Wednesday of being “captive” to Russia because of a plan to expand a “massive” oil and gas pipeline to transport natural gas from Russia to Germany.

“It’s very sad when Germany makes a massive oil and gas deal with Russia where we’re supposed to be guarding against Russia, and Germany goes out and pays billions and billions of dollars a year to Russia,” Trump said before meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the NATO summit in Brussels.

“If you look at it, Germany is a captive of Russia, because they supply — they got rid of their coal plants, got rid of their nuclear, they’re getting so much of the oil and gas from Russia. I think it’s something NATO has to look at,” Trump said

