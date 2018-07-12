Jewish Mentality: israeli forces confiscate school in southern Hebron

Posted on July 12, 2018 by michaellee2009

Israeli forces confiscate school in southern Hebron

HERBON (Ma’an) — Israeli forces confiscated a Palestinian school in Khallet al-Thabaa area in the al-Tuwani village in the southern West Bank district of Hebron on Wednesday.A Ma’an reporter said that several Palestinians and activists attempted to prevent the confiscation; however, they were suppressed and prevented by Israeli forces at gunpoint.

Rateb al-Jbour, coordinator of popular and national committees in the southern West Bank, said that the school was originally built to “strengthen the steadfastness” of the residents of Khallet al-Thabaa, who are still living in the area resisting all Israeli procedures and violations.The village, resided by more than 100 people, is located east of Yatta City and is managed by the Masafer Yatta local council, which lies almost entirely in Area C; the area of the West Bank under full Israeli security and civilian control.Israeli forces regularly confiscate and demolish Palestinian structures deemed as illegal by the Israeli government, most commonly in Area C.

