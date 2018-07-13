Daraa City Cleared of Terrorism

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Thursday, 12 July 2018 23:54

DARAA-Units of Syrian Arab Army entered Daraa al-Balad area and hoisted the national flag over the main square ahead of declaring the city free of terrorism, according to SANA.

SANA’s reporter in Daraa said that army units entered Daraa al-Balad area, heralding the return of security and safety to it under the agreement reached on Wednesday.

According to the agreement, terrorist groups will hand over heavy and medium weapons in addition to having the legal status of militants-who are willing to- settled, while those who refuse reconciliation will be evacuated. The agreement includes the areas of Daraa al-Balad, the Dam Road, the Camp, Sajna, al-Manshyia, Gharaz and the Silos.

The reporter added that the army’s engineering units will sweep the residential neighborhoods in the liberated area in preparation for the entry of the workshops to rehabilitate infrastructure and restore basic services to Daraa al-Balad area.

With the Syrian Army entering the area of Daraa al-Balad, another chapter of terrorists’ crimes comes to an end. For over seven years, the safe neighborhoods in Daraa city had been bombarded with thousands of shells, claiming the lives of many innocent citizens and injuring many others.

Syrian Army enters Tafas city in Daraa countryside and hoists national flag over it

Army units also on Thursday entered Tafas city in Daraa western countryside amid a warm welcome by the locals after the city joined the reconciliation and militants handed over their arms.

SANA reporter said that the flag of the Syrian Arab Republic was hoisted over the building of Tafas City Council, 13 km to the northwest of Daraa city, after Tafas joined the reconciliation and army units were deployed in it.

The reporter added that large crowds of the city’s locals received army personnel and they participated in hoisting the national flag in the city to declare that it became secure and stable after the surrender of the armed groups who handed their arms over under the pressure of the military operation carried out by the army to end the existence of terrorists in Daraa province.

In a press statement from inside Tafas city, Daraa Governor Mohammad Khaled al-Hannous said that more than 80 percent of the total area of Daraa was freed from terrorism, either through reconciliations or the military operation conducted by the Syrian Arab army against terrorists.

