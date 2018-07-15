Ansarullah Leader: Saudi, UAE pushing US projects in ME

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine al-Houthi said Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are going to great lengths to further the agenda of the US administration in the Middle East and please their masters.

Addressing his supporters via a televised speech broadcast from the Yemeni capital city of Sana’a on Friday afternoon, Sayyed al-Houthi stated that the Riyadh and Abu Dhabi regimes are struggling with mounting economic crises as they are pouring huge sums of money into the pockets of US statesmen.

He warned that the US and “Israel” are doing their best in order to bring all aspects of Yemenis’ lives under their control, stressing that utter humiliation awaits the Yemeni nation in case it cedes to arrogant powers’ plots.

“Enemies are trying to divert our nation from the right path. They are seeking to transform Yemen into a society beset with problems, diseases and ethical issues,” he pointed out.

He underlined that no Muslim society would become subservient to the US and the Tel Aviv regimes unless it distances from Islamic teachings and ethics.

Al-Houthi went on to say that Saudi Arabia and the UAE are following in the footsteps of the US and “Israel” concerning conspiracies against Islam.

“Yemen is under incessant attack by both the Saudi-led bombardment campaign and propaganda war. We need to foster awareness among strata of the Yemeni society, and promote the culture of Quran,” he commented.

Al-Houthi also noted that Washington and the Tel Aviv tend to brand anyone who stands up against their wishes as “rebel.”

“Enemies are targeting all aspects of our lives. We must firmly resist their all-out aggression. They want us to recognize a despotic regime installed by the US and “Israel.” The primary goal of the Saudi-led war on Yemen is to control us. Our only choice is to fight off aggressors,” he said.

He further emphasized that the Yemeni nation is entitled to freedom and independence, and does not accept the domination and hegemony of any party.

“Aggressors are expending all their efforts to overrun the western coastal province of al-Hudaydah, but are confronted with stiff popular resistance. They have dismally failed in their attacks. We need to recruit more fighters in a bid to turn al-Hudaydah into a graveyard of enemies,” al-Houthi concluded.

Source: News Agencies, Edited by website team

