“Israel” Bombs South Gaza, 2 Palestinians Martyred in Biggest Israeli Aggression since 2014

“Israeli” occupation warplanes carried out a number of airstrikes against the southern part of the Gaza Strip, as the Tel Aviv regime continues with its hostile acts against the besieged Palestinian coastal sliver.

In this respect, the “Israeli” military stated that in the early hours of Saturday, its warplanes hit several locations in Gaza claiming that the targeted sites include a tunnel and a number of bases purportedly belonging to the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement.

Meanwhile, there were no immediate reports of injuries or the extent of damage caused.

The “Israeli” statement added that the aerial bombardment was retaliated by a barrage of at least 17 rockets or mortars launched by Hamas into the occupied Palestinian territories.

It further claimed that “Israel’s” so-called Iron Dome system managed to intercept five of the launches, but one landed inside a rural settlement in the Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council area.

Following the “Israeli” airstrikes in southern Gaza Strip, sirens were sounded across the areas bordering the impoverished Palestinian enclave.

The “Israeli” regime’s warplanes repeatedly hit various parts of the Gaza Strip during the past decade. Hamas, for its part, repeatedly stressed that the movement has a legitimate right to respond to any “Israeli” aggression against the people of Palestine.

Palestinians in Gaza have been rallying every Friday since March 30 as a part of a peaceful campaign known as the Great March of Return.

So far, “Israeli” forces martyred about 140 Palestinians, including over a dozen children, and injured hundreds of others during the rallies.

Gaza has been under “Israeli” siege since June 2007, causing a decline in living standards as well as unprecedented unemployment and poverty.

Two Palestinian children were martyred and many others were injured on Saturday as the Zionist entity carried out its biggest aggression on the besieged Gaza strip since 2014 deadly war.

The deliberate targeting of the “Battalion Building” in West Gaza City, with 8 rockets by the Israeli military has resulted in the death of two children, Gaza Health Ministry said. More than 15 civilians have been confirmed as injured.

The occupation military’s air force also launched another round of strikes in Northern Gaza, Palestinian media reported.

Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, was quick in retaliatory attacks against Israeli positions in the occupied Palestinian territories when it launched 90 rockets. The occupation military claimed that its so-called Iron Dome missile defense system had managed to intercept 16 of the projectiles.

Later on Saturday night, the Palestinian factions and the Tel Aviv regime agree upon an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire agreement.

Hamas spokesman, Fawzi Barhoum, said that the group had agreed upon a “Egyptian offer to return to a ceasefire to stop this escalation.”

Barhoum stressed that the Palestinian resistance movement was carrying missile attacks against the Zionist entity “in response to the Israeli air strikes”.

“The protection and the defense of our people is a national duty and a strategic choice,” he added.

Separately, a spokesman for the Islamic Jihad resistance movement said that his group will honor the ceasefire as long as the Tel Aviv regime follows suit, stressing that despite the ceasefire his group reserves the right to retaliate any manner of Israeli aggression.

Later on Sunday, Palestinian media reported that the Zionist warplanes were breaching the ceasefire, launching air raid in the north of Gaza strip, injuring four Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that the occupation authorities called for residents of the occupied territories’ south to “return to normal” on Sunday morning.

The occupation military’s Home Front Command “canceled all of the restrictions it had placed on communities in the Gaza periphery the night before, which called for residents to stay within sprinting distance of bomb shelters in case of rocket attack and limited the size of public gatherings,” according to The Time of Israel.

