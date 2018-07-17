Truthful Promise… July 2006 War

Posted on by martyrashrakat

On July 12, 2006, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon kidnapped two “Israeli” soldiers to exchange them with Lebanese detainees. On the same day, a brutal “Israeli” war on the country that lasted 33 days broke out, ending up with the victory of the Resistance against the “Israeli” aggression. The entire operation was referred to in Lebanon as the “Truthful Promise”, since it later resulted in the liberation of Lebanese detainees in the occupied territories in a deal that included the kidnapped soldiers.

Source: Al-Ahed

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Hezbollah, July war, Lebanon, Nasrallah, USA, Zionist entity |