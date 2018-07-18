This blog is blocked in Turkey

A Turkish authority has issued an order to block your WordPress.com site:

Unfortunately, we must comply to keep WordPress.com accessible for everyone in Turkey. We will not be challenging this order in court, but if you wish to discuss what the legal avenues of appeal may be, please get in touch as soon as possible. There is usually a very short period of time in which objections can be lodged. We may be able to remove the block in certain circumstances if you decide to completely remove the content at issue, though we would not want to encourage doing so in cases of political censorship. Again, please reply back to this e-mail to discuss the possible options.

As a result of this order, your site is now inaccessible for Internet visitors originating from Turkey. They will instead see a message explaining why the content was blocked.

Visitors from outside of Turkey are not affected.

You and your readers may be interested in these suggestions on bypassing Internet restrictions:

For your reference, we have attached a copy of the complaint. No reply is necessary, but please let us know if you have any questions.

Knox | Community Guardian | WordPress.com

Attachment(s)

Istanbul 6th Criminal Judgeship of Peace 2018-3996 Misc.pdf

