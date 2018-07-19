israeli Minister: “israeli Jets Should Drop Bombs Over the Heads of Gaza Children” And they wonder why “anti-Semitism” is on the increase

Posted on July 19, 2018 by michaellee2009

Israeli Minister: Israeli Jets Should Drop Bombs Over the Heads of Gaza Children

By Middle East Monitor,

Featured image: Israeli Education Minister, Naftali Bennett [Solidarity with Palestine Walter Herrman/Facebook]

Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennet has insisted that Israeli warplanes should drop bombs over the heads of Palestinian children flying kites into Israel, Ynet Net News reported.

During the meeting of the Israeli Security Cabinet on Sunday, which convened to discuss the latest Israeli attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip, Bennet said:

“Why not shoot anyone who launches aerial weapons at our communities, and at the cells?

“There is no legal impediment. Why shoot next to them and not directly at them? These are terrorists for all intents and purposes.”

When the Israeli Army Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot responded, saying:

“I don’t think shooting teens and children – who are sometimes the ones launching the balloons and kites – is right.”

He also asked Bennet:

“Are you proposing to drop a bomb from a plane on incendiary balloon and kite cells?”

Bennett stressed that the Israeli army should do this, pushing the army chief to say:

“I disagree with you. It’s against my operational and moral positions.”

Most of the Palestinians who fly the kites during the Great March of Return, which started on 30 March, are children.

The original source of this article is Middle East Monitor
Advertisements

Filed under: Gaza, Gaza children, Jewish culture, Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine, This is Zionism |

« »

One Response

  1. Pikos Apikos, on July 19, 2018 at 5:56 am said:

    Reblogged this on penelopap.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: