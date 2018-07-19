Putin Slams US Forces Ready to ‘Sacrifice’ Russia-US Ties

Posted on July 19, 2018 by uprootedpalestinians

July 19, 2018

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday slammed “forces” in the US who were willing to sacrifice Russian-US ties, two days after a summit with his US counterpart Donald Trump who has since faced a storm of criticism.

“We see that there are forces in the US that are easily ready to sacrifice Russian-American relations for their own ambitions,” Putin said in a speech to Russian ambassadors who gathered in Moscow.

Source: AFP

