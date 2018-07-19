Putin Slams US Forces Ready to ‘Sacrifice’ Russia-US Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday slammed “forces” in the US who were willing to sacrifice Russian-US ties, two days after a summit with his US counterpart Donald Trump who has since faced a storm of criticism.
“We see that there are forces in the US that are easily ready to sacrifice Russian-American relations for their own ambitions,” Putin said in a speech to Russian ambassadors who gathered in Moscow.
Source: AFP
