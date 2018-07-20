We went to war with Iraq without any evidence of WMDs. Now we are under threat of going to war with Russia without any evidence of Collusion. Mueller is responsible for both

Posted on by michaellee2009

We went to war with Iraq without any evidence of WMDs. Now we are under threat of going to war with Russia without any evidence of Collusion. The same man is responsible for both.

They dragged this lying SOB out to justify Iraq and now they are pinning their hopes on him again. Pathetic. Do they think we have goldfish memories.

It was attorney Jeffrey Marty, who at American Lookout.com, compiled a long list of scandals casting shadows over Mueller. The following are a few of the better-known: Some $12 billion in $100 bills was dispatched to the Iraq war theater, and vanished.

The IRS deliberately targeted Christian and conservative organizations to cause them trouble.

Fast and Furious saw the government traffic guns into the hands of Mexican cartel criminals.

The Department of Justice spied on AP reporters.

Bill Clinton and the Clinton Foundation got millions for speeches while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state.

Hillary Clinton dealt to Russia control of 20 percent of the uranium capacity inside the U.S.

Of course, there was Hillary Clinton’s private email server, and all the government records, including classified, that ended up there.

The HSBC money-laundering scandal. Marty pointed out that, despite his history, Mueller was sold, when handed the job, as “ramrod straight” and “utterly incorruptible.”

www.wnd.com/2017/08/the-8-dirtiest-scandals-of-robert-mueller-no-one-is-talking-about/

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Deep State, IRAQ, Putin, Russia, Trump, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, US Lies, USA, Wars for Israel |