Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory …

(12-18 July 2018)

Israeli forces continued to use force against Palestinian peaceful protestors in the Gaza Strip.

Two Palestinian civilians, including a child, were killed.

A civilian succumbed to his previous wounds

115 Palestinian civilians, including 24 children, 5 women, 4 journalists and 3 paramedics, were wounded; 15 of them sustained serious wounds.

Israeli warplanes launched 91 missiles on the Gaza Strip.

2 Palestinian children were killed and 27 others, including 2 children were wounded.

Many civilian facilities sustained material damage.

10 Palestinian civilians, including 4 children and a journalist, were wounded in the West Bank.

Israeli forces continued to open fire at the border areas in the Gaza Strip .

2 Palestinian civilians were wounded.

2 residential houses sustained partial damage.

Israeli forces conducted 77 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and a limited incursion was conducted in the southern Gaza Strip.

66 civilians, including a child and a woman, were arrested in the West Bank.

5 of them were arrested in Jerusalem.

Israeli authorities continued to create a Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

2 residential houses and an agricultural barrack were demolished in Shu’fat and al-Tour villages.

A civilian was forced to self-demolish his house in al-Thawri neighbourhood.

Israeli forces banned holding an academic conference in Hind al-Husaini College and confiscated the contents of an elementary school in Shu’fat.

Israeli forces continued their settlement activities in the West Bank.

3 roofs and an agricultural room were demolished in Duma village, southeast of Nablus.

Israeli settlers levelled 82 dunums, burned 180 olive trees and smashed 6 vehicles’ windows.

6 shooting incidents were reported against the Palestinian fishing boats in the Gaza Sea, but no casualties were reported.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 11 th consecutive year.

Dozens of temporary and permanent checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

A civilian was arrested at Beit Hanoun (Erez) Crossing.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (05 – 11 July 2018).

Shooting:

Israeli forces continued to use lethal force against Palestinian civilians, who participated in peaceful demonstrations organized within the activities of the “Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege” in the Gaza Strip, which witnessed for the 16th week in a row peaceful demonstrations along the eastern and northern Gaza Strip border area. During the reporting period in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces killed 4 Palestinian civilians, including 3 children, while another civilian succumbed to his wounds. Moreover, the Israeli forces wounded 115 others, including 26 children, 5 women, 4 journalists and 3 paramedics. Fifteen of those wounded sustained serious wounds. In the West Bank, the Israeli forces wounded 10 civilians, including 4 children and a journalist.

In the Gaza Strip, in a new car crime, Israeli forces killed 2 Palestinian civilians and wounded 23 others, including 2 children in a series of airstrikes targeting an uninhabited al-Katiba building, which is located next to a public park in a densely populated area and government and civil institutions in the center of Gaza City. PCHR indicates that these airstrikes came in light official Israeli threats as the Israeli forces’ spokesperson Avichai Adrei stated that the Israeli army will conduct more raids in the Gaza Strip as long as it is needed. He also displayed photos of the 2014 Israeli Offensive on the Gaza Strip, pointing out for the possibility of repeating their scenario. The Israeli forces’ spokesperson send a message through his page early today to the Gaza Strip population to “stay away from any building, infrastructure that serves the terrorist parties, any person known as terrorist and every area where terrorist organizations operate. Save your lives and you were warned.” This indicates an Israeli intention to escalate the situation, although the majority of the victims who fall as a result of this offensive are Palestinian civilians.

During the reporting period, while using the excessive force against the peaceful protesters along the Gaza Strip borders, the Israeli forces killed 2 Palestinian civilians and another one succumbed to wounds he sustained on 14 May 2018. Moreover, 115 civilians, including 24 children, 5 women, 4 journalists and 3 paramedics. Fifteen of those wounded sustained serious wounds.

Injuries in the Gaza Strip during this Week

Governorate Injuries Total Children Women Journalists Paramedics Critical Injuries Northern Gaza Strip 18 4 0 3 0 8 Gaza City 32 8 1 0 0 0 Central Gaza Strip 27 4 3 1 3 2 Khan Younis 20 2 0 0 0 3 Rafah 18 6 1 0 0 2 Total 115 24 5 4 3 15

As part of targeting the border areas, during the reporting period, Israeli forces fired 11 artillery shells along the eastern borders of the Gaza Strip with Israel. As a result, 2 Palestinian civilians were wounded and 2 residential houses sustained partial damage.

As part of the airstrikes, further to the above-mentioned crime resulted in the killing of 2 Palestinian civilians and wounding 23 others, Israeli warplanes launched 91 airstrikes targeting a group of Palestinian civilians, training sites belonging to the Palestinian resistance factions and empty lands. The Israeli forces claimed that the targeted civilians fired incendiary balloons. As a result, 4 Palestinian civilians were wounded.

As part of targeting Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea, the Israeli forces continued to escalate their attacks against the Palestinian fishermen, pointing out to the ongoing Israeli policy of targeting their livelihoods. During the reporting period, PCHR documented 6 shooting incidents at the fishermen, including 2 in the northern Gaza Strip, 2 in the central Gaza Strip and others in the southern Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, during the reporting period, the Israeli forces wounded 10 Palestinian civilians, including 4 children and a journalist.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 77 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 4 similar ones into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 61 Palestinians, including a child and a woman in the West Bank. Meanwhile, 5 other civilians were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs.

In the Gaza Strip, at approximately 07:30 on 17 July 2018, the Israeli forces moved 100 meters into the east of al-Qarrarah village, east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. They levelled lands and repaired the border fence for several hours, before redeploying along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel.

Israeli Forces Continued their Measures to Create a Jewish Majority in occupied East Jerusalem

As part of demolishing houses and civilian facilities, on 17 July 2018, the Israeli authorities’ bulldozers demolished a residential house, retaining walls and an agricultural barrack belonging to Saleh Abu Khudair in Shu’fat neighborhood, north of occupied East Jerusalem. The 100-sqaure-meter house was built few months ago to shelter Salah’s family, which is comprised of 6 members. It should be noted that the Israeli Municipality bulldozers demolished his house at the end of last February and his family became homeless, so he re-built the house and the Israeli authorities demolished it again.

On the same day, Israeli forces demolished a retaining wall belonging to Ziyad ‘Awni in al-Tour village, east of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing.

On 18 July 2018, the Israeli Municipality staff demolished a residential apartment in al-Tour neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. The apartment was located in a 5-strorey residential building belonging to Abu Sbitan Family.

On the same day, Jamal Hadiyah self-demolished his house in al-Thawri neighborhood, south of occupied East Jerusalem, to avoid paying the demolition costs. The Israeli Court issued a decision to demolish the 90-square-meter house and gave him until 26 July 2018 to implement the decision or the Israeli Municipality staff will demolish it and force him to pay the demolition costs estimated at NIS 100.000.

As part of restrictions imposed on NGOs’ work, on 14 July 2018, Israeli forces raided Hind al-Hussainy College in al-Shaiekh Jarrah neighborhood, north if occupied East Jerusalem and prevented holding the fourth academic conference entitled: “ The Islamic Endowment (Awqaf) in Jerusalem”. The conference was organized by the Jerusalem Waqf and Heritage Reservation Society and the Islamic Supreme Committee – Jerusalem.

On 17 July 2018, the Israeli Execution and Procedures Department staff raided an elementary school in Shu’fat neighborhood, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, and confiscated its contents under the pretext of accumulating taxes. The school administration said that the Israeli Execution and Procedures Department staff raided that school and confiscated devices and tool estimated at NIS 4.000, under the pretext of accumulating debts of “Arnona” property tax and not paying it from 2017.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

As part of demolishing civilians property, on 14 July 2018, Israeli forces demolished 3 roofs and an agricultural room in al-Marajem area, southwest of Duma village, southeast of Nablus, after a year of notifying it and a week of issuing the decision to demolish it.

As part of settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and property, on 13 July 2018, hundreds of settlers, using dozens of buses, moved into ‘Ortah village, southeast of Nablus, under the Israeli forces’ protection. The Israeli settler performed their religious rituals in places that they claim to be religious shrines located on the village’s outskirts.

On the same day, a group of Israeli settlers sneaked into the outskirts of ‘Oreef village from the eastern side. They set fire to 2 Plaestinian vehicles belonging to Ziyad ‘Abdul ‘Aziz Jameel Shehadah. The 2 vehicles were parking in the house yard, during which the settlers sneaked into the house, poured a flammable material at the vehicles and then set fire to them. Moreover, they wrote slogans in Arabic (Be aware( and draw the Star of David below the written slogan. The 2 vehicles caught fire before extinguishing them by the village residents.

On 16 July 2018, a group of Israeli settlers from “Leshim “ settlement established in the lands of Dir Balout village, west of Salfit, levelled 82 dunums. The settlers demolished 100 olive trees in favor of the abovementioned settlement. The levelled land belong to Na’iem Rushdi Jabbarah and Idrees Jabbarah ‘Abdullah, from the village.

On 17 July 2018, a group of Israeli settlers from “Yitzhar“ settlement established in the lands of ‘Asirah Qabaliyiah village, south of Nablus, attacked the outskirts of ‘Asirah Qabaliyiah village from the eastern side, under the Israeli forces’ protection. The Israeli settlers burned 80 olive trees. The attack resulted in smashing the windows of 4 vehicles parked in front of their owners’ houses.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 12 July 2018

At approximately 01:25, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a group of civilians, who were walking on Zemmo Street, southeast of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported. Following that, the Israeli forces issued a statement in which they said they targeted “a Palestinian cell by the Israeli drones as this cell participated in setting several fires via flying incendiary kites and balloons towards the settlements near the Gaza enclave.”

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Sebastia village, northwest of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Yahiya Yusuf Darwish (22) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Qifin village, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Fares Yusuf Fares Khasib (36) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Rami As’ad Ahmed Shalbayah (35) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Qarawet Bani Hassan village, west of Salfit. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested Mustafa Ya’qoub ‘Asi (18), Bahjat Rafe’a Mar’ie (18) and Lutfi Hatem Rayan (17).

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into Deir Abu Mash’al village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Fayez Dar ‘Ata (22)and then arrested him.

At approximately 19:00, Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at agricultural lands. As a result, the farmers were forced to leave fearing for their lives, bur no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (7) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Shuweikah village, east of Tulkarm; Kufor Sour and al-Ras villages, south of the city; Sa’ir, Kharas villages and al-‘Aroub refugee camp in Hebron; and Beit Iba village, west of Nablus.

Friday, 13 July 2018

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Qalqas village, southeast of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Yusuf Sbaih Abu Suneinah (24) and then arrested him.

At approximately 11:20, Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza strip and Israel, east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at agricultural lands. As a result, the farmers were forced to leave fearing for their lives, bur no casualties were reported

At approximately 18:25, Israeli forces moved into ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Mazen Mahmoud Samarah (21) and then arrested him.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (10) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Tulkarm refugee camp, Qifin, Beit Led and Zeta villages in Tulkarm; Yasouf village, east of Salfit; Beit Ummer, al-Surrah, Emrish villages in Hebron; and ‘Awerta village, southeast of Nablus.

Saturday, 14 July 2018:

At approximately 01:20, an Israeli drone fired a missile at al-Lewa’a site belonging to al-Qassam Brigades (the Military Armed Wing of Hamas Movement), east of al-Shaikh Zayed Housing Project in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. After less than 5 minutes, Israeli warplanes fired a missile at the same site. The airstrike caused severe damage to the site from the northern side, but no casualties were reported. The sounds of bombing caused fear among civilians in the northern Gaza Strip, particularly children and women in addition to patients of the Indonesian Hospital, which is located in the northern side of the site.

Around the same time, the Israeli warplanes launched 5 missiles; two of them were from drones, at a site belonging to Palestinian armed groups, east of al-Buraij. As a result, the site sustained material damage, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 01:40, Israeli warplanes launched 4 missiles; two of them were from drones, at a site belonging to Palestinian armed groups, west of al-Buraij. As a result, the site sustained material damage, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli warplanes launched 10 missiles, with few minutes between each of the missiles, at an agricultural land in al-Shawkah village, northeast of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 04:20, Israeli warplanes launched 8 missiles at al-Basha empty land in al-Burah area, northeast of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. The airstrikes caused deep holes in the area, but no casualties were reported. The sounds of caused fear among civilians in the northern Gaza Strip, particularly children and women.

At approximately 12:45, Israeli warplanes launched 4 missiles; two of them were from drones, at a site belonging to Palestinian armed groups, adjacent to Salah Eden road, south of Gaza City. The airstrike caused material damage to the site, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 12:50, Israeli warplanes launched 3 missiles, with 3 minutes between each of the missiles, at a site belonging to al-Qassam Brigades (the Military Armed Wing of Hamas Movement) along the Egyptian-Palestinian border, south of Rafah. The airstrike caused a large damage to the site and fear among a large number of civilians in a popular market that is near the targeted site, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 01:00, a Funeral procession of Rami Wahid Sabarnah (37) was in Beit Ummer village Mosque. Rami was killed by the Israeli soldiers in Jaber neighborhood in the Old City in Hebron on 02 June 2018. The Israeli forces claimed that Rami attempted to carry out a run-over attack as he was driving a bulldozer during his work in the Sanitation Project of Hebron’s Municipality. Rami’s dead body was detained until Friday on 13 July 2018. The Israeli forces then handed the dead body to PRCS. When the funeral procession arrived at the village entrance where the Islamic Cemetery was, an Israeli force cut the mourners’ road and forced them to walk through a side road to reach the cemetery. Meanwhile, angry young men threw stones at Israeli soldiers. The soldiers fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. After that, a wastewater pumping vehicle arrived at the area and stationed in ‘Asidah area and flooded commercial shops and residential houses by a wastewater. The young men closed the road with tires and threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli forces. The soldiers topped the shops’ roofs and fired live bullets at the stone-throwers. As a result, a 16-year-old civilian was hit with a live bullet to the foot and a 17-year-old civilian was hit with a live bullet to the foot. The wounded civilians were transferred via a PRCS ambulance to the Governmental Hospital in Hebron to receive medical treatment.

At approximately 13:05, Israeli warplanes launched 8 missiles at the eastern site belonging to al-Qassam Brigades (the Military Armed Wing of Hamas Movment). The site is located near Bisan Entertainment City in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. At approximately 13:15, the Israeli warplanes launched 3 other missiles at the same site and at approximately 01:50, it launched 7 missiles at the same site. As a result, the site sustained severe material damage, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 13:30, Israeli warplanes launched 4 missiles at Qureish site belonging to Palestinian armed groups, but no casualties were reported. The site is located in the south of Gaza City.

At approximately 13:40, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at Abu Jarad military site belonging to Palestinian armed groups, but no casualties were reported. The site is located near al-Shuhada’a intersection, south of Gaza City.

At approximately 14:20, an Israeli warplane launched a missile at a group of civilians, who were in the east of al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City. The airstrike caused the injury of Ahmed Akram Hasan Suweidan (29). He was transferred to al-Shifa Hospital and doctors classified his injury as minor.

At approximately 14:35, an Israeli warplane launched a missile at an empty land in the east of Tal al-Za’tar in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, but no casualties were reported. The explosion caused fear among civilians, whose houses are near the targeted area, particularly women and children.

At approximately 14:40, an Israeli warplane fired a missile at Hittin military site belonging to al-Quds Brigades (the Military Armed Wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement), north of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. The airstrike caused partial material damage to the site, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 15:00, Israeli warplanes launched 5 missiles at an agricultural land, east of Deir al-Balah in the center of the Gaza Strip. The airstrike caused partial material damage to the site, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 15:35, Israeli tanks stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, fired 3 artillery shells, 2 of them targeted a border control point belonging to Palestinian armed groups, east of al-Qararah village. The shelling caused material damage to the site, but no casualties were reported. The third shell fell on a house belonging to ‘Ali Abdul Karim Salamah al-Zer (59), near al-Ma’ari School in al-Qararah. As a result, the 100-square-meter house, which is a ground floor covered with tin plates and concrete and inhabited with 5 individuals, was partially damaged. Moreover, ‘Ali was hit with fracture to the right leg and his wife ‘Etaf Khalid Adeeb al-Zer (45) sustained bruises to the right leg while they were setting outside the house. The wounded civilians were transferred to Nasser Hospital and doctors classified their injury as moderate.

At 14:40, an Israel warplane launched 2 missiles at an empty land in the north of al-‘Atatrah Clinic in al-‘Atatrah neighborhood in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 16:45, Israeli drones fired 2 missiles at the vicinity of a group of young men, who attempted to fire incendiary balloons at the border area between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Fukhari area, southeast of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, but no casualties were reported.

In new car crime, Israeli forces killed 2 Palestinian civilians and wounded 23 others, including 2 children in a series of airstrikes targeting an uninhabited al-Katiba building, which is located next to a public park in a densely populated area and government and civil institutions in the center of Gaza City. PCHR indicates that these airstrikes came in light official Israeli threats as the Israeli forces’ spokesperson Avichai Adrei stated that the Israeli army will conduct more raids in the Gaza Strip as long as it is needed. He also displayed photos of the 2014 Israeli Offensive on the Gaza Strip, pointing out for the possibility of repeating their scenario. The Israeli forces’ spokesperson send a message through his page early today to the Gaza Strip population to “stay away from any building, infrastructure that serves the terrorist parties, any person known as terrorist and every area where terrorist organizations operate. Save your lives and you were warned.” This indicates an Israeli intention to escalate the situation, although the majority of the victims who fall as a result of this offensive are Palestinian civilians.

According to PCHR’s investigations, at approximately 18:00, Israeli warplane fired 9 missiles at a 5-storey uninhabited building in al-Katiba area in the center of Gaza City. The abovementioned building is located next to a public park in a densely populated area especially with children and Sheikh Zayed Mosque in addition to Government institutions such as Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf), Palestine General Personnel Council and al-Katibah Central Prison. The bombing resulted in the killing of Lo’ai Mazen Nabil Kuhail (14) and his friend Ameer Mohamed Waleed al-Namirah (14). Both of them are formal-Sabrah neighborhood in Gaza City. Moreover, 23 civilians, including 2 children, were wounded due to the scattering of shrapnel and rubble. The bombing also caused material damage to nearby buildings such as breaking windows, cracking the buildings’ walls, destruction in the Arts and Crafts Village and great damage to the ambulance building belonging to the Ministry of Health and the lecture halls at al-Azhar University. It should be noted that the abovementioned building was earlier exposed to shelling several times by the Israeli forces.

At approximately 18:30, Israeli forces fired an artillery shell at an empty land, which is located in the vicinity of al-Shuhada’a Islamic Cemetery, east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 19:15, an Israeli drone fired a missile at an empty land in the east of al-Furousiyah Club, south of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. The sound of explosion caused fear among civilians, whose houses near the targeted area, particularly women and children, but no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (9) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Sebastia village, northwest of Nablus; Dura and Halhoul in Hebron; Shuweikah Suburb, ‘Anabta, Kufor al-Labad, Beit Led, Ramin and Safarin villages in Tulkarm.

Sunday, 15 July 2018

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Jawhar Mount area in the southern side of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Eyad Mohammed Badran Jaber (37) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces fired 2 shells at the east of al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City. One of the 2 missiles targeted the eastern wall of a 4-story house belonging to Majed Mohammed Saleh Sukkar (55). As a result, Mohammed Majed Mohammed Sukkar (18) was hit with shrapnel to the face, and Medhat Mukhles Khalaf Basal (26) was hit with shrapnel throughout his body while they were near the house. The house also sustained severe damage.

At approximately 02:00, members of Israeli undercover units “Mista’arvim” dressed like Palestinian civilians arrested Malek Mohammed Ahmed al-Rajbi (29) from his work at a petrol station in Ras al-Jourah area in the northern area in Hebron. After they left the station, an Israeli force arrived at the area and confiscated the recording tape of the surveillance cameras.

At approximately 09:00, Israeli forces accompanied with 2 military vehicles moved into al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah, and then patrolled the streets. Dozens of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers. The soldiers fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at them. as a result, 4 civilians were hit with Two-Two bullets to the lower limbs. They were transferred Palestine Medical Complex to receive medical treatment and doctors classified their injury as moderate. Eyewitnesses said to PCHR’s fieldworker that the Israeli soldiers fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters between houses after raiding and searching them. During that the Israeli forces arrested 7 civilians and took them to an unknown destination.

(PCHR keeps the name of the arrestees)

At approximately 12:35, an Israeli drone fired a missile at 2 members of Palestinian armed groups while they were driving a motorbike near the Customs’ Checkpoint, which is located in the south of Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing in the northern Gaza Strip. As a result, they sustained shrapnel throughout their bodies. The wounded civilians were transferred to the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia and doctors classified their injury as moderate.

At approximately 12:40, Israeli forces stationed behind sand barriers, east of Abu Safiyah Hill, northeast of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at a group of civilians, who approached the border area, forcing them return, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 13:00, Israeli warplanes launched 3 missiles at a group of Palestinian young men, who fired incendiary balloons, east of Deir al-Balah in the center of the Gaza Strip, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 15:00, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a group of Palestinian young men, who fired incendiary balloons, east of al-Maghazi in the center of the Gaza Strip, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 16:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles off Deir al-Balah shore in the center of Gaza Strip. The shooting recurred at approximately 23:15 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 17:15, an Israeli warplane fired a missile at a group of civilians, who were walking on al-Masriyin Street, east of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. As a result, 2 civilians were wounded. They were transferred to the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia and doctors classified their injury as minor. The Israeli forces announced later that the Israeli warplanes targeted a group of civilians who flew incendiary kites in the northern Gaza Strip.

At approximately 21:05, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah shore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Majd, Deir Samet, Tarqumiya and al-Shuyoukh villages in Hebron.

Monday, 16 July 2018

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Khalid Fawaz Salah (27) and then arrested him. It should be noted that Salah was preparing for his wedding on next Thursday.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Salfit. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed ‘Amar Abu Zaher (20) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Nayef Ziyad Nayef Turkman (22) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Faqou’ah village, northeast of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Jawad Rasem Ahmed al-Khatib (24) and Husam Ghaleb al-Khatib (24).

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Duheishah refugee camp, south of Bethlehem and stationed near Al-Phoenix Association near the Palestinian security services gathering in the camp. They raided and searched a number of houses, including a house belonging to Khalil Mohammed al-Haj (22) and then arrested him.

At approximately 14:10, an Israeli warplane fired a missile at a group of civilians who were walking on Zemmo Street, southeast of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. However, neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 15:40, Israeli forces stationed at military watchtowers behind the border fence with Israel, east of al-Amal neighborhood, northeast of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at lands adjacent to the border fence. The shooting was concentrated at 2 border control points, which are around 800 meters into the west of the border fence belonging to Palestinian armed groups, but no casualties were reported. The shooting caused fear among farmers who were in their lands and civilians, whose houses are near the border area.

At approximately 04:00, an Israeli drone fired a missile at a border control point, which is about 1 kilometer into the west of the border fence with Israel, east of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 04:05, Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel fired an artillery shell at an empty land, which is around 300 meters into the west of the border fence, east of al-Shuhada’a Islamic Cemetery, east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 21:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, west of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area. And chased them. They also fired flare bombs. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 21:40, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats when the fishermen attempted to sail more than 3 nautical miles off Deir al-Balah shore in the central Gaza Strip. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 22:00, Israeli forces moved into Deir al-‘Asal al-Fuqa village, west of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Suleiman Mohammed al-Shawamrah (50) and then arrested his wife Feryal al-Darawish (41).

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Sebastia village, northwest of Nablus; Qalqiliyah and Kufor al-Deek village, west of Salfit, Ethna village and al-Fawar refugee camp in Hebron.

Tuesday, 17 July 2018

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron and stationed in al-Bayadah area, east of the city. They raided and searched a house belonging to Sofyan Zaki ‘Oud al-Wahadin (39). The soldiers confiscated about NIS 2,200 and JD 512 from the house. They then withdrew from the house and no arrests were reported. Sofyan said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“I wake up on sounds of movement in the house vicinity and when I looked over the window to the outside, I saw a large Israeli force surrounding the house. I waked up my wife and 2 children and prepared myself to be arrested fearing of being arrested as usually. Few moments later, there was heavy knocking on the door. When my wife opened the door, around 30 soldiers rushed into the living room. We were locked in the living room. I underwent a physical search and my wife was subjected to a naked search by a female soldier. The soldiers then ordered us to bring all the money and jewelries that were in the house and they thoroughly searched the house. After an hour the soldiers searched the car that I use, which belongs to the Beit Ommar Orphans’ Care Society. The searching caused destroying to the doors linings. The soldiers confiscated NIS 2,200, including 1200 from my children moneyboxes and JD 512, which were the cost of my brothers kitchen for his house and then withdrew from the house. After the soldiers withdrew from the house, we found out that they damaged all the house contents. It should be noted that my house is repeatedly subjected to searching processes as it was searched for about 18 times last year and 6 times this year.”

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Safa neighborhood in the western area in Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to prisoner Taqie Eden Mohyee Jawabrah. They then withdrew from the house and no arrests were reported. During the Israeli withdrawal, dozens of young men gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers. The soldiers stepped out of their vehicles and fired rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the young men and residential houses. As a result, a house window was broken. Civilian Khalid Majed Mohammed Ekhleil said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“My children were standing near the bedroom window overlooking the main street where the Israeli soldiers were stationed. The soldiers began shedding the laser light on the window and then fired 3 rubber bullets that hit the wall and broke the glass, but non m=of my children was hurt.”

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Taha Thseen al-Titi (22) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, large Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem and stationed on al-Jabal Street, in the vicinity of the Psychiatric Hospital and Jamal Abdul Nasser Street. They raided and searched dozens of houses after which they arrested Remon Busharah Zabalah (56), Rami Salim al-Rafati (43) and Maohmmed Khalid al-Sheikh (24).

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Beta village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Lo’ai Taiseer Abdul Fattah Bani Shamsah (24) and Abdullah Bashar Walid Kharyoush (23).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to ahmed ‘Amer Nassar (25) and then arrested him.

At approximately 04:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses amidst firing rubber bullets and tear gas canisters. They then arrested Wajdi Zuhair Mousa (20) Ahmed ‘Ouda ‘Essa (21), Mos’ab Mofeed Soboh (19), Akram Nader Sobuh (19) and Mohammed Medhat ‘Essa (20).

At approximately 03:40, Israeli forces accompanied with 2 military vehicles moved into Silwad village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses belonging to Mohyee Yaheyah Hammad (24), Mohammed (18) and Jihad Zaher Hammad (20).

At approximately 07:30, Israeli forces accompanied with a number of military vehicles moved about 100 meters into the east of al-Qararah village, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. They leveled the lands and repaired the barbed wire for hours and then redeployed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel.

At approximately 15:00, an Israeli warplane launched a missile at a group of civilians while they were in the southeast of the Eastern Cemetery, northeast of al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City. As a result, a 29-year-old civilian sustained shrapnel to the face. He was transferred to the Indonesian Hospital. Doctors classified his injury as minor.

At approximately 20:00, Israeli gunboats stationed off former al-Waha shore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 2 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting sporadically continued until approximately 21:00 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Qalqiliyah and al-Zawiyah village, northwest of Salfit; Tarqumiya village, Dura and Halhoul.

Wednesday, 18 July 2018

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Zawiyah village, northwest of Salfit. They raided and searched a house belonging to Maher Rabah abdul Fattah Shuqair (23) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron and stationed in Safa area, west of the village. They raided and searched 9 houses belonging to Abu Dayah (al-Ta’amrah) family, which is near the security fence of “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem and “Beit ‘Ein” settlement established on parts of the land that was confiscated from the western side. The soldiers investigated with the residents when they raided their houses, claiming that there were persons deliberately setting fire in nearby trees and plantings nearby in “Gush Etzion” settlement. The soldiers were threatened that the raids will continue widely if the fires continued. The Israeli forces then withdrew from the village amidst heavily firing sound bombs between civilians’ houses, but no casualties were reported. Fawziyah Ta’amrah said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“Israeli forces raided and searched our 3-storey-house and detained us in one room under the threat without knowing the reason. I was hearing a soldier speaking with my son about gardens that happened in the vicinity of the settlement. When they left the house, the soldiers heavily threw sound bombs and my grandchildren continue crying until the morning hours.”

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Jenin and its camp, west of the city. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 6 civilians, including a father and 3 sons, namely Ahmed Tayeb Jaradat (56), his sons Tamer (24), Saber (22), and Ra’ouf (20); Ahmed Sa’ed Marzouq (22), Wesam Abu Zaid (25). While the Israeli forces surrounded Jaradat’s house, a number of children gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers, who opened fire at them. As a result, 2 children were hit with live bullets to the lower limbs.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Rema village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Maxim Husni al-Barghuthi (22) and Omer Mohammed al-Barghuthi (19).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Deir Netham village, east of Nablus northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging Ibrahim Faraj al-Tamimi (18) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into several neighborhoods in Yatta, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 5 civilians namely Rami ‘Ali al-Najjar (21); Mohammed (21), his brother Ahmed Jebril Makhamrah (23), Mohammed Shehadah Makhamrah (25) and ‘Oudai Jihad al-‘Amour (26).

At approximately 02:45, Israeli forces moved into Qabatiyah village, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 3 civilians namely Hasan Yusuf Dahmaz (30), ‘Essam Yusuf Saba’nah (27) and ‘Awni ‘Adnan Kamil (37).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Marakah village, south of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdul Hakim Saleh Khalil (44) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Thanabah village, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mousa Jamal Mousa Serouji (21) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Tirah neighborhood, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Haitham Salem Siyaj and then handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Ofer” military camp, southwest of Betunia village, west of the city.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into Betunia village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Sami Abu Husein (49) and Sa’ed Abu al-Baha (35) and then arrested them. It should be noted that the abovementioned civilians were former prisoners at the Israeli jails.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Moghir village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Ayoub Rasmi Abu ‘Alia (20) and Montaser Mesbah Abu ‘Alia’a (31) and then arrested them.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Deir Samet and Bani Na’im villages in Hebron; and Howarah village, south of Nablus.

Use of Force against Demonstrations in Protest against the U.S. President’s Decision to Recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel:

Israeli forces continued its excessive use of lethal force for the 16th consecutive Friday against peaceful demonstration organized by Palestinian civilians in in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. The demonstrations were named as “The Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege. The demonstrations were also in protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration to move the U.S. Embassy to it. The demonstrations were as follows during the reporting period:

Gaza Strip:

At approximately 16:00 on Friday 13 July 2018, thousands of civilians swarmed to the Return encampments established by the Supreme National Authority for the Great March of Return and Breaking Siege, east of Malakah intersection, east of al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City in the 16th consecutive Friday titled “Loyalty to Khan al-Ahmer Friday”. The activities included raising flags, chanting national slogans, setting fire to tires and flying kites. Though the demonstrations were fully peaceful, Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel deliberately and randomly fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, ‘Othman Rami Jawad Heles (14), from al-Shuja’iyah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, was hit with a live bullet that entered the chest and exited the back, causing his immediate death. Moreover, 32 civilians, including 8 children and a woman, were hit with live bullets and its shrapnel and tear gas canisters.

Around the same time, hundreds of civilians swarmed to the Return encampments established by the Supreme National Authority for the Great March of Return and Breaking Siege, 400 meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip. Hundreds of young men, children and women approached the border fence, set fire to tires and threw stones at Israeli soldiers. The Israeli forces stationed behind sand barriers and military vehicles fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at the participants. The clashes continued until approximately 20:00. As a result, 27 civilians, including 3 women, 4 children, 3 paramedics and a freelance journalist, who received medical treatment on the spot, were wounded. Two of paramedics work at Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) while the third works at the Medical Services. Sixteen of the wounded civilians were hit with live bullets and its shrapnel and 11 were directly hit with tear gas canisters. The wounded civilians were transferred to al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah. Doctors classified the injury of 2 civilians as serious and one of them was transferred to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. The other civilians’ injuries were classified between minor and moderate. The Israeli forces targeted the civilians’ gathering in camps. As a result, a number of medical staffers and dozens of civilians suffered tear gas inhalation. Some of them received medical treatment on the spot while others were taken to al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah.

At approximately 16:00, hundreds of Palestinians swarmed to the Return encampments, east of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip to participate in the demonstrations organized by Supreme National Authority for the Great March of Return and Breaking Siege. The number of protestors increased at approximately 16:30, as the participants, including men, elderlies, women and children, gathered inside and outside the encampment’s yard and raised flags, chanted national slogans and flew dozens of kites and balloons as dozens of them approached the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel and set fire. A number of them attempted to throw stones at Israeli forces and remove the barbed wire fence established by those forces on the Palestinian lands 30-50 meters away from the main border fence. The Israeli forces stationed behind hills, sand barriers, military vehicles and their vicinity sporadically opened fire and fired tear gas canisters at the protestors and at the area behind them. An Israeli drone also fired tear gas canisters amidst the protestors and near the area where the ambulances were stationed, 250 meters away from the border fence. The shooting continued until approximately 20:00. As a result, 20 civilians, including 2 children, were hit with live bullets and tear gas canisters. The wounded civilians were taken to the field hospital and then transferred to Nasser, Gaza European and Algerian Hospitals in Khan Younis. Doctors classified the injury of 3 civilians as serious. At approximately 06:15 on Saturday, 14 July 2018, medical sources at Nasser Hospital announced the death of Mohammed Nasser Mohammed Shurab (18), from Khan Younis after being hit with a live bullet to the chest. At approximately 18:22, dozens of civilians suffered tear gas inhalation and they received medical treatment on the spot and at the field hospital while others were transferred to hospitals due to suffering from suffocation and seizures.

At approximately 17:00, hundreds of Palestinian swarmed to the Return encampments established by the Supreme National Authority for the Great March of Return, east of Abu Safiyah Hill, northeast of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. The protestors raised Palestinian flags, chanted national slogans and set fire to tires. Dozens of them approached the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence. The Israeli forces deliberately and randomly fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at them. The clashes continued until approximately 21:00 on the same day. As a result, 18 civilians, including 4 children and 3 photojournalists, were wounded. Fifteen of them were hit with live bullets and its shrapnel while 3 of them were hit with tear gas canisters. The wounded civilians were transferred via PRCS ambulances, Medical Services, General Union Committee and the Ministry of Health to the Indonesian and al-Awda Hospitals. Doctors classified the injury of 8 civilians as serious. The wounded photojournalists were identified as:

Abdul Karim Hasan Abdullah Hamdounah (28) from Jabalia and works at Palestine Live Agency was hit with live bullet shrapnel to the right thigh. Nihad Khalil Mohammed Abdul Nabi (25) from Jabalia and works at Palestine Live Agency was hit with a live bullet to the left leg. Anas Jamal Mahmoud al-Sharif (22) from Jabalia and works at Shamal Online Agency was hit with a tear gas canister to the left shoulder.

Around the same time, thousands of Palestinian protestors swarmed to the encampments established by the Supreme National Authority for the Great March of Return, 300 meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of east of al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. A number of them approached the border fence, flew kites, set fire to tires and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand barriers along the border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at them. The clashes continued until approximately 20:00. As a result, 18 civilians, including 6 children and a woman, were wounded. Thirteen of them were hit with live bullets and its shrapnel and 5 others were directly hit with tear gas canisters. The wounded civilians were taken to the field hospital in the Return camp and then transferred to Abu Yusuf al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah. Doctors classified the injury of 2 civilians as serious.

At approximately 18:00 on Saturday, 14 July 2018, Israeli forces stationed behind the border fence with Israel adjacent to the Return encampment, east of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Younis, fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at a group of civilians who approached the border fence, set fire to tires and protested in the area in conjunction with a celebration for Hamas Movement inside the camp, during which they launched their summer camps. As a result, many civilians suffered tear gas inhalation and they received medical treatment on the spot.

Civilian Succumbed to His wounds:

On Tuesday, 17 July 2018, medical sources announced the death of Samer Dahoud Mahmoud al-Shubaki (22) from al-Daraj neighborhood in Gaza City, succumbing to his previous wounds. Al-Shubaki was wounded on 14 May 2018after being hit with a live bullet to the neck, causing a Quadriplegia for him by the Israeli forces during his participation in the March of Return and Breaking Siege in Malakah area, east of al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City. It should be noted that al-Shubaki was receiving medical treatment in an Israeli hospital due to his serious injury until his death was announced.

West Bank:

At approximately 13:30 on Friday, 13 July 2018, a group of Palestinian civilians moved from Kufor Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah, to the eastern entrance to the village, which has been closed for 15 years in favor of the entrance to “Kedumim” settlement established on the village lands. The protestors chanted national slogans demanding end of occupation, condemning the U.S President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and condemning the Israeli forces’ crimes against Palestinian protestors along the eastern border of the Gaza Strip within “The Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege” activities. Several representatives of national factions and representatives of National Action Factions in the north of the West Bank and a number of foreign and Israeli activists. Israeli soldiers fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, Nidal Shafiq Taher Eshtiah (49), a journalist at the Chinese News Agency, was hit with a rubber bullet to the left leg, though he was wearing a Press clearly marked uniform.

At approximately 17:00 on Saturday, 14 July 2018, a group of civilians organized a similar demonstration at the eastern entrance to Kufor Qaddoum village. The Israeli forces opened fire at the participants. As a result, a 28-year-old civilian was hit with a rubber bullet to the left eye.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

Movement at Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing, southeast of Rafah, is designated for the movement of goods

Note: Due to technical reasons, we could not obtain the official statistics from the department responsible for issuing the statistics

Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing, in the north of the Gaza Strip, is designated for the movement of individuals, and links the Gaza Strip with the West Bank.

Movement at Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing

(11-17 July 2018)

Category 11 July 12 July 13 July 14 July 15 July 16 July 17 July Patients 45 31 4 – 66 41 86 Companions 39 26 3 – 57 37 72 Personal needs 30 28 2 – 28 21 14 Familiesof prisoners – – – – – – – Arabs fromIsrael 1 4 9 – 7 1 9 Diplomats 25 3 – – – 1 – International journalists 2 5 – – – – – International workers 35 70 14 – 15 8 17 TravelersAbroad – 10 – – 1 – 102 Business people 280 257 1 – 399 307 247 Business meetings – – – – – – – Security interviews 4 3 – – 2 3 4 VIPs – – – – 1 – 2 Ambulances to Israel – 4 1 – 4 2 7 Patients’ Companions – 4 1 – 2 2 7

Note:

On Thursday, 12 July 2018, Israeli authorities allowed 3 persons; and on Monday, 16 July 2018, one person to return to the West Bank.

On Monday, 16 July 2018, Israeli authorities allowed 66 persons to participate in an entertainment trip.

Civilian Arrested at Beit Hanoun (Erez) Crossing

At approximately 15:00 on Tuesday, 17 July 2018, Israeli forces stationed at Beit Hanoun (Erez) Crossing, north of the Gaza Strip, arrested Mahmoud ‘Awaad Mohamed al-Sha’ir (50), from Kherbit al-‘Adas neighborhood in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. Mahmoud was arrested while heading to the West Bank in order to follow-up his business in exporting vegetables. Mahmoud’s brother, Ibrahim ‘Awaad Mohamed al-Sha’ir, said that at approximately 22:00, he received a phone call from the Palestinian Liaison informing him about arresting his brother at Beit Hanoun (Erez) Crossing.

Closure on the West Bank. During the reporting period, Israeli forces imposed additional restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians:

Ramallah and al-Bireh: Israeli forces established (7) checkpoints all over the city.

On Friday, 13 July 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrance to al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah, at the entrance to Kherbitha al-Mosbah village, west of the city, and at the entrance to al-Moghair village, northeast of the city.

At approximately 07:30 on Friday, 13 July 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the main entrance to al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah.

At approximately 11:30, a similar checkpoint was established at the main entrance to ‘Ain Yabroud village, northeast of the city.

At approximately 16:20 on Saturday, 14 July 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Ras Karkar village, west of Ramallah.

At approximately 20:30, a similar checkpoint was established at the entrance to al-Nabi Salah village, northwest of the city.

Hebron: Israeli forces established (21) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday, 12 July 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Ethna and Beit ‘Awaa villages, and at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp.

On Friday, 13 July 2018, 4 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to al-Dahiriyia, Sa’ir and al-Nabi Yunis villages, and on al-Hawawer Road.

On Saturday, 14 July 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrance to Sureef village, at the entrance to al-’Aroub refugee camp, and at the western entrance to Hebron.

On Sunday, 15 July 2018, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Ummer and al-Shayyoukh villages.

On Monday, 16 July 2018, 3 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to Beit Ummer village, at the western entrance to Hebron and at the entrance to Beit ‘Awaa village.

On Tuesday, 17 July 2018, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the western entrance to Hebron and at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp.

On Wednesday, 18 July 2018, 4 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to Ethna and Kharsa village; on Tramah village’s road, and at the northern entrance to Halhoul village.

Qalqiliyia: Israeli forces established (10) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 09:20 on Friday, 13 July 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia.

At approximately 13:45, a similar checkpoint was established at the entrance to ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb village, east of the city. The abovementioned checkpoint was established again at approximately 23:00.

At approximately 04:30 on Saturday, 14 July 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia (was established 2 times) and at the entrance to Heblah village’s tunnel ( at the southern entrance).

On Sunday, 15 July 2018, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia, east of the city; at the entrance to Heblah village’s tunnel, south of the city; and at the entrances to al-Nabi Iyyas and Jeet villages, east of the city.

Nablus:

At approximately 16:20 on Thursday, 13 July 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint on “Yitzhar “settlement road, south of Nablus.

At approximately 20:15 on Friday, 14 July 2018, Israeli forces stationed at Beit Foreek military checkpoint, east of Nablus, obstructed the vehicles’ movement in both directions. They also stopped Palestinian civilians’ vehicles and checked the passengers’ IDs until the evening hours.

At approximately 10:30 on Saturday, 14 July 2018, Israeli forces stationed at Za’tarah checkpoint, south of Nablus, tightened their arbitrary measures against Palestinian civilians and obstructed their movement.

At approximately 15:20, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Northern ‘Asirah village, north of the city.

Salfit:

At approximately 20:15 on Sunday, 15 July 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Qarawet Bani Hassan village, northwest of Salfit.

Efforts to Create A Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Arrests and Incursions:

At approximately 13:00 on Thursday, 12 July 2018, Israeli forces arrested Islam ‘Abdullah Mohamed ‘Ali (23) while he was near al-Timthal al-Abiyag area in al-Shaiekh Jarrah neighborhood, north of occupied East Jerusalem. The Israeli forces then took him to an investigation center.

At approximately 19:00 on Sunday, 15 July 2018, Israeli forces moved into Hizmah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed ‘Adel Abu Shalhoub (24) and then arrested him.

At approximately 21:00 on the same day, around 14 Israeli military vehicles accompanied with a large number of Israeli soldiers moved into al-Ram village, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They closed the village’s main street in the vicinity of al-Shuhada square. Moreover, they heavily fired tear gas canisters and sound bombs and then raided dozens of shops looking for youngsters. During which, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered in the area and threw stones and empty bottles at the soldiers, who fired rubber bullets at them. The Israeli forces later withdrew and no injuries or arrests were reported among the Palestinian civilians.

At approximately 06:00 on Monday, 16 July 2018, Israeli forces moved into Karoum Qamar in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to a former prisoner Basil Harbi al-‘Abasi (27) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:00 on Wednesday, 18 July 2018, Israeli forces moved into Sho’fat refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested ‘Omar Fawzi Muhassin (33) and Mahmoud Sa’di al-‘Adween (26).

House Demolitions and Notices:

On Monday, 16 July 2018, Israeli forces ordered Jamal Hadiyah to vacate his house in al-Thawri neighborhood, south of occupied East Jerusalem, as a prelude to demolish it. Jamal said that he was forced to vacate his house after receiving a demolition notice from the Israeli Municipality last week. He also said that his family is comprised of 6 members living in the house 30 years ago. The Israeli Municipality claimed that the house is not licensed. He added that the Israeli Municipality notified him 4 years ago, so he hired a lawyer to follow- up the case and get a license and paid a lot of money, but in vain. Jamal confirmed that he vacated his house on the same day in order to self-demolish his house and not avoid the demolition costs, which is estimated at over NIS 100.000. On Wednesday, 18 July 2018, Jamal self-demolished his house to avoid paying the demolition costs. It should be noted that the Israeli Municipality forced 3 Palestinians from Jerusalem to self-demolish their houses in the last June.

At approximately 09:00 on Tuesday, 17 July 2018, Israeli bulldozers demolished a wall surrounding a plot of land belonging to Ziyad ‘Awni ‘Alqam in al-Tour village, east of occupied East Jerusale, under the pretext of non-licensing. Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli Municipality staff accompanied with Israeli forces and a bulldozer moved into al-Tour village and then demolished a facility near al-Zaytounah military checkpoint. They also demolished a wall surrounding a plot of land belonging to Ziyad ‘Awni ‘Alqam. The eyewitnesses also said that the Israeli Municipality staff denied Palestinian civilians and journalists’ access to area, which was previously stormed.

In the same context, on Tuesday, the Israeli authorities’ bulldozers demolished a house belonging to Salah Abu Khudair in Shu’fat neighborhood, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. Salah said that the Israeli Municipality staff accompanied with Israeli soldiers and a bulldozer moved into the neighborhood, completely surrounded his house and then demolished the house, retaining walls and an agricultural barrack. He added that the 100-sqaure-meter house was built few months ago to shelter his family, which is comprised of 6 members. Salah also said that the Israeli bulldozers demolished his house at the end of last February and his family became homeless, so he re-built the house and the Israeli authorities demolished it again. Salah said that the soldiers didn’t allow him to vacate the barrack agricultural content.

On Wednesday, 18 July 2018, Israeli police officers accompanied with the Israeli Municipality staff from occupied East Jerusalem moved into al-Tour neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. The Israeli forces surrounded a 5-strorey residential building belonging to Abu Sbitan Family. The Israeli Municipality staff raided the 5th floor and then demolished a residential apartment with hand tools.

Restrictions on NGOs’ work:

At approximately 10:30 on Saturday, 14 July 2018, Israeli forces raided Hind al-Hussainy College in al-Shaiekh Jarrah neighborhood, north if occupied East Jerusalem and prevented holding the fourth academic conference entitled: “ The Islamic Endowment (Awqaf) in Jerusalem”. The conference was organized by the Jerusalem Waqf and Heritage Reservation Society and the Islamic Supreme Committee – Jerusalem. Eyewitness said to PCHR’s fieldworker that the Israeli police raided Hind al-Hussainy College, which belongs to al-Quds University, before opening the fourth academic conference entitled: “The Islamic Endowment (Awqaf) in Jerusalem”. He also said that the Israeli forces prevented participants from entering or exiting the hall, checked their IDs and then arrested the Palestinian business man, Muneeb Rashid al-Masri (84). Muneeb was taken to al-Maskobiyia investigation center in West Jerusalem for interrogation. The Israeli forces hanged a paper, in which Gilad Erdan, Minister of Internal Security, ordered to ban holding the conference in Jerusalem or in any other places in Israel, claiming that the conference was funded by the PA. Gilad Erdan said that he was informed about holding a conference sponsored by the PA on Saturday and Sunday in Hind al-Hussainy College in Jerusalem, without a prior permit. He pointed out that he banned the holding of the conference.

On Tuesday, 17 July 2018, the Israeli Execution and Procedures Department staff raided an elementary school in Shu’fat neighborhood, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, and confiscated its contents under the pretext of accumulating taxes. The school administration said that the Israeli Execution and Procedures Department staff raided that school and confiscated devices and tool estimated at NIS 4.000, under the pretext of accumulating debts of “Arnona” property tax and not paying it from 2017. The staff gave the school administration 2 weeks to pay the debts estimated at NIS 21.000 or they will confiscated all the school’s furniture and devices. Sameer Jebreel, Director of the Education Ministry in occupied Jerusalem, said that members from “Arnona” Property Tax Department accompanied with Israeli police officers raided the school and checked its contents before confiscating PCs, printers and cameras. He added that the Israeli Municipality Taxes Department calls upon the school to pay NIS 21.000 as a tax on the property, which serves around 230 students from Jerusalem. Jebreel said: “We received payment notices, but this is illegal, so we did not respond to them. We offer a free education to the children and our schools are non-profit organizations.” Jebreel considered the Israeli demands as a racial discrimination, especially the Israeli schools are exempt from paying taxes.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli forces’ attacks

At approximately 12:30 on Sunday, 14 July 2018, Israeli forces accompanied with a jeep of the Israeli Civil Administration, another jeep with an Israeli registration plate carrying 4 workers and a bulldozer moved into al-Marajem area, southwest of Duma village, southeast of Nablus. The workers vacated the contents of an agricultural room and 3 roofs before demolishing them completely. It should be noted that the owners of the agricultural room and roofs were received a demolition notice a year ago and the decision to demolish them was issued a week ago. The 3 roofs, which was built 200 years ago on an area of 56 square meters, belong to Musalam Ma’rouf Saleem Musalam, from Talfeet village, southeast of Nablus. The roofs were used as a dwelling and a store for plantings. The 16-square-meter agricultural room, which was built 2 years ago, belongs to Ameen Saleem Shurabi, from Jerusalem suburbs.

On Monday, 16 July 2018, Israeli authorities distributed dozens notices to confiscate a 200-dumun hill in al-Khadir village, south of Bethlehem. Ahmed Salah, a Coordinator in Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, said that the Israeli forces distributed dozens notices for the owners of the targeted lands in Qazandah Mount. The notices included: “You are required to lift your hand over the land and restore it to its pre-existing condition within 45 days. In case you do not do so, the competent authority will make the eviction and within 30 days you may submit a written text to the person responsible for absentee property explaining your request against the eviction decision and providing a map showing the total area that you claimed to have a right on it backed by any documents. You have the right to object before the Military Objections Committee of the Ofer Military Court.” Salah clarified that notices were thrown in the evening at the targeted land, aiming at confiscating them and annexing them to nearby settlement outposts belonging to “Efrat” settlement. He explained that what was mentioned in the notifications is fake allegations such as retuning the land as it was, even though the owners have documents from their parents and grandparents that proved their ownership to these lands. He stressed that the issue is very serious and if the confiscation is implemented, this will lead to the confiscation of other large areas of lands in favor of settlement outposts in a clear reduction of the land owned by the legitimate owners of al-Khadir village.

Israeli settlers’ attacks

At approximately 00:30 on Thursday, 13 July 2018, hundreds of settlers, using dozens of buses, moved into ‘Ortah village, southeast of Nablus, under the Israeli forces’ protection. The Israeli settler performed their religious rituals in places that they claim to be religious shrines located on the village’s outskirts. In the morning, the Israeli forces secured the settlers exit from the village and no further incidents were reported.

At approximately 03:30 on Friday, 13 July 2018, a group of Israeli settlers from “Yitzhar“ settlement established in ‘Oreef village’s lands, south of Nablus, sneaked into the outskirts of ‘Oreef village from the eastern side. They set fire to 2 Plaestinian vehicles belonging to Ziyad ‘Abdul ‘Aziz Jameel Shehadah. The 2 vehicles were parking in the house yard, during which the settlers sneaked into the house, poured a flammable material at the vehicles and then set fire to them. Moreover, they wrote slogans in Arabic (Be aware( and draw the Star of David below the written slogan. The 2 vehicles caught fire before extinguishing them by the village residents.

At approximately 10:00 on Monday, 16 July 2018, a group of Israeli settlers from “Leshim “ settlement established in the lands of Dir Balout village, west of Salfit, levelled 82 dunums, which were called as “Bab al-Marj”. The settlers demolished 100 olive trees in favor of the abovementioned settlement. The levelled land belong to Na’iem Rushdi Jabbarah and Idrees Jabbarah ‘Abdullah, from the village. “Leshim “ settlement is an example of what the Palestinian countryside is suffer from. On 28 June 2018, a wastewater treatment plant was established in the western side if the abovementioned settlement, which resulted in enormous damage to the agricultural seasons in the village such as squash, garlic and okra. Most of the village residents rely on these crops.

At approximately 13:00 on Tuesday, 17 July 2018, a group of Israeli settlers from “Yitzhar“ settlement established in the lands of ‘Asirah Qabaliyiah village, south of Nablus, attacked the outskirts of ‘Asirah Qabaliyiah village, under the Israeli forces’ protection. The Israeli settlers threw stones at Palestinian civilians’ houses in Bir ‘Asirah area and set fire to the lands. As a result, 30 olive trees, which belong to Mohamed Husni Motleq Hamdan, were burnt; while 50 other olive trees, which belong to Jaber ‘Awad ‘Abdul Latif Yaseen, were burnt as well. The attack resulted in smashing the windows of 4 vehicles parked in front of their owners’ houses. Two of vehicles’ owners were identified as Majdi Ibrahim Makhlouf and ‘Abed al-Baset Mohamed ‘Abed al-Rahman.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 11 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC this year to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area

