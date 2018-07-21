Hezbollah Denounces Jewish Nation-State Law, Calls on Palestinians to Stick to Resistance, Intifada

July 20, 2018

Hezbollah flag

Hezbollah condemned “the racist law passed by the Israeli Knesset, the so-called the ‘Jewish Nation-State’,” stressing that it comes in the context of the successive steps to Judaize the entire occupied Palestine.

In a statement issued on Friday, Hezbollah stressed that the law passed by Knesset aims at depriving the Palestinian diaspora from returning to homeland and enhancing the process of bring the world Jews to settle in Palestine instead of the native inhabitants.

The statement added that the law passed by the Knesset also aims to consecrate the Judaization of the ‘Hebrew state’ and obliterate the Palestinian cause.

Finally, Hezbollah called on the Palestinians to stick to unity and the path of resistance and Intifada in face of the new Zionist aggression, expressing grief over the weakness of the Arab stance.

“Some Arabs are preoccupied with absurd wars against the liberals in this nation; whereas, they compete to gain the trust of the enemy and serve its interests.”

Source: Hezbollah Media Relations (Translated by Al-Manar English Website)

 

