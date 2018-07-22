Posted on by martyrashrakat

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (3:05 P.M.) – Israeli Army has welcomed four top commanders of the Syrian rebel force in Quneitra province as the Syrian Army is increasingly gaining ground in southwest Syria. The commanders are: Moaz Nassar and Abu Rateb of Fursan al-Golan Brigade, Ahmad al-Nahs of Saif al-Sham Brigade, and Alaa al-Halaki of Jaish Ababeel. Those have fled Syrian territories with their families and were secured by Israeli military once they get to the border line. Opposition sources revealed that the aforementioned commanders have been recruited by the Israeli intelligence to rebel against the Syrian President Bashar Assad, and remained in touch with Israeli officers ever since. Zen Adra | AMN Zen Adra | AMN

South Front

On July 22, four senior commanders of the US-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) in southern Syria run away to Israel, according to the Syrian pro-government news outlet Damascus Now.

Syrian opposition activists identified the four commanders as “Moaz Nassar,” the leader of the Golan Knights Brigade, “Ahmed al-Nahs,” a commander in the Saif al-Sham Brigades, “Alaa al-Halaki,” the leader of the al-Ababil Army and “Abu Rateb Nassar,” a commander in the Golan Knights Brigade.

Over the last few years, several sources have accused the Golan Knights Brigade, the Saif al-Sham Brigades and the al-Ababil Army of cooperating with the Israeli military and intelligence.

The four FSA commanders were likely evacuated by the Israeli intelligence to prevent the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its allies from capturing them. This suggests that the commanders pose some sensetive information about the situation in southern Syria and the operations of the Israeli intelligence there.

Earlier, the Israeli military transported several hundred of the White Helmets and their families from southwestern Syria to Jordan. The Israeli military described the operation as a “humanitarian effort” at the request of the US and European countries.

