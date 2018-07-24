israel’s Smuggling “White Helmets” Shows Their Support To Terrorism

Posted on by michaellee2009

Israel’s Smuggling “White Helmets” Shows Their Support For Terrorism

By R. Jazaeri/Ghossoun

Damascus, SANA- An official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said Monday that the criminal operation carried out by “Israel” and its tools in the region has divulged the true nature of the organization of the so-called “White Helmets” which Syria has warned of its dangers on the security and stability in it and in the region due to its terrorist nature.

The source added ”Israel has always lied claiming that it doesn’t have a relation to the war waged on Syria, yet it has smuggled hundreds of members of the “White Helmets” terrorist organization and of the leaders of other armed terrorist organizations in cooperation with the governments of the US, Britain, Jordan , Germany and Canada and this has uncovered the support provided by these states to the terrorist groups in their aggression against the Syrians and in destroying the infrastructure in Syria under false pretexts.

The source added that these pretexts have become divulged after the operation of smuggling those terrorists to “Israel” and from it to Jordan and later to the states which backed them and provided all possible help to them to destroy Syria and undermine its stances and image.

“Words are not enough no express the discontent which the Syrians feel towards these mean conspiracies and the limitless support provided by the Western states, Israel and Jordan to the “White Helmets” organization and to the gangs of Daesh (ISIS) and Jabhat al-Nusra and other terrorist organizations which have worked over the past eight years with the aim of deviating Syria from its track and destroying the achievements it has attained,” the source said.

The source added “It has become unacceptable anymore to hold any meeting or discussions at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) or at any international organizations to discuss their false allegations on the use of chemical weapon in Syria because there are not chemical weapons in Syria which hopes that the concerned international organizations will combat terrorism and that the OPCW will correct its stances and image which have been deeply affected after disclosing the true destructive role played by the “White Helmets” and others.

This article was originally published by “SANA“ –

The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Information Clearing House.

Whitewashing the White Helmets – Peter Ford, Former UK Ambassador to Syria Responds to UK Government Statement

By Vanessa Beeley

Former Ambassador to Syria 2003 – 2006, Peter Ford responds to the UK Government statement by Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt on “exceptional” Israeli evacuation of the UK/US Coalition intelligence construct, the White Helmets:

“Following a joint diplomatic effort by the UK and international partners, a group of White Helmets volunteers from southern Syria and their families have been able to leave Syria for safety.

They are now being assisted by the UNHCR in Jordan pending international resettlement.

The White Helmets have saved over 115,000 lives during the Syrian conflict, at great risk to their own. Many White Helmets volunteers have also been killed while doing their work – trying to rescue civilians trapped in bombarded buildings or providing first aid to injured civilians. White Helmets have been the target of attacks and, due to their high profile, we judged that, in these particular circumstances, the volunteers required immediate protection. We therefore took steps with the aim of affording that protection to as many of the volunteers and their families as possible.

We pay tribute to the brave and selfless work that White Helmets volunteers have done to save Syrians on all sides of the conflict.”

Peter Ford responds:

“The government statement contains two bare-faced lies.

The White Helmets most definitely have not assisted all sides in the conflict. From the beginning they have only ever operated in rebel-held areas. Government controlled areas have the real Syrian Civil Defence and Syrian Red Crescent. This is quite a big whopper on the government’s part. It goes without saying that the media will not pick up on it.

Secondly the White Helmets are not volunteers. They are doing jobs for which they are paid, by Western governments. They have a press department 150 strong, bigger than that for the whole of the UK ambulance service. Their claims of saving over 115,000 lives have never been verified. The co-location of their offices with jihadi operation centres has been well documented.

Apparently the government are lying because they are nervous of being accused of importing into this country scores of dangerous migrants who have many times been reported to be associating with extremists (social media is rife with self-propagated videos of their misdeeds such as participation in beheadings and waving ISIS and Al Qaida flags), and wish to whitewash them.

The White Helmets’ dramatic exfiltration leaves many questions unanswered

Why was it deemed necessary to evacuate this particular group in the south when other groups of White Helmets simply got on the buses to Northern Syria when military operations concluded in Aleppo, Eastern Ghouta and elsewhere, and when similar exodus by bus has been arranged for rebels in Deraa? Why should White Helmets be considered to be more at risk than combatants, many of whom have either ‘reconciled’ or been bussed out? In the demonology of the government side the White Helmets are not seen as worse than other jihadis. Might the British government have been afraid of this particular group being caught and interrogated, revealing perhaps the truth about alleged chemical weapon incidents? Will they now be foisted on to areas of the UK already struggling to absorb migrants, or will they go to places like Esher and Carshalton? Will local councils be informed about the backgrounds of these fugitives? Will local councils be given extra resources to absorb them and cope with resulting security needs, bearing in mind that Raed Saleh, leader of the White Helmets, was refused a visa to the US in 2016?”

This article was originally published by “21ST CENTURY WIRE“ –

Israeli smuggles 800 members of “White Helmets” from southern Syria to Jordan

