Tension Escalates: “Israel” Strikes Syrian Jet over Occupied Golan

In a new attack against the Syrian sovereignty, “Israeli” military forces have targeted a Syrian Air Force fighter jet over the Golan Heights as it was flying in Syria’s airspace and conducting a series of airstrikes against the positions of foreign-sponsored Takfiri militants in the occupied territories.

“The “Israeli” enemy confirms its support for the armed terrorist groups and targets one of our warplanes, which was striking their groups in the area of Saida on the edge of the Yarmouk Valley in Syrian airspace,” Syria’s official news agency SANA quoted an unnamed Syrian military source as saying on Tuesday.

The “Israeli” military, however, claimed in a statement that it had launched two surface-to-air Patriot missiles at the Syrian Sukhoi fighter jet after it had “infiltrated into “Israeli” airspace.”

The statement added that the missiles had shot down the Syrian warplane.

“Since morning hours, there has been an increase in the internal fighting in Syria, including an increase in the activity of the Syrian Air Force,” the “Israeli” army further asserted.

The apartheid “Israeli” entity has been on high alert in recent days as Syrian government forces advance against foreign-backed terrorists near the Golan Heights.

