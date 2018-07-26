Soleimani to Trump: You Can Start a War, But We’ll Finish It

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Local Editor

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC] Quds Force Major General Qassem Soleimani shrugged off US President Donald Trump’s recent threats against Iran, saying if the US were to begin a war, it would be Iran that would finish it.

“What have you been able to do [to us] over the past 20 years that you did not do and are threatening us now?” the senior commander said in a speech in the western city of Hamedan on Thursday, referring to the US president’s recent tweet warning Tehran of dire consequences if it stands against Washington.

He further addressed Trump by saying: “You came to Afghanistan with tens of tanks and armored vehicles and hundreds of advanced helicopters and committed crimes. What … have you achieved between 2011 and 2018 with 110,000 troops [on the ground in Afghanistan]? You are now imploring the Taliban [to negotiate with you].”

Soleimani also reminded Trump that the US and “Israel” suffered a humiliating defeat in the 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006 aggression had to concede to Hezbollah resistance movement’s demands for ending the war.

“Gambler Trump! I alone will stand against you. We, the Iranian nation, have gone through tough events. You [may] begin a war, but it is us who will end it. Go ask your predecessors [about it]. So stop threatening … us. We are ready to stand against you.”

“We are near you, where you can’t even imagine … Come. We are ready. If you begin the war, we will end the war,” Soleimani said in a speech in the central city of Hamedan.

On Sunday, Trump threatened Iran of severe “consequences” after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani delivered a speech warning the US that any confrontation would lead to the “mother of all wars.”

Source: News Agencies, Edited by website team

