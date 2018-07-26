This attack by the Houthi forces marks the first time that any foreign entity has bombed the United Arab Emirates.

“Abu Dhabi Airports can confirm that there has been an incident involving a supply vehicle in Terminal 1 airside area of the airport at approximately 4:00 pm today.This incident has not affected operations at AUH and flights continue to arrive and depart as scheduled,” the Abu Dhabi International Airport’s official Twitter account tweeted this afternoon.

The Houthi forces claimed that their attack had disrupted the air traffic at the Abu Dhabi Airport; however, the latter’s official Twitter account denied any disruption.

Using their Sammad-3 type drone, the Houthi rocket battalion struck the Abu Dhabi Airport at least three times on Thursday, the group claimed.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:40 P.M.) – The Houthi forces launched their first ever attack on the Abu Dhabi International Airport, today, targeting one of the installation’s large terminals.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – The Spokesman of the National Salvation Government, ‘Abdul-Salaam ‘Ali Jaber, issued a stern warning to the Saudi-led Coalition on Thursday night, vowing more surprises to come after their Abu Dhabi Airport attack.

In a statement obtained by the Yemen-based Saba News Agency on Thursday, Jaber confirmed that the Houthi forces targeted the Abu Dhabi International Airport with an armed drone.

The Yemeni opposition leader said that this attack was conducted in response to the United Arab Emirates’ war crimes against the people of Yemen.

Jaber then stated that the Saudi-led Coalition had not achieved any military objective in Yemen, despite their three year long intervention.

Earlier today, the Houthi forces attacked the Abu Dhabi International Airport using their domestically-manufactured Sammad-3 armed drone.

South Front

On July 26, the Yemeni Air Force [loyal to the Houthis] announced in an official statement that it had tested a new armed unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) named “Samad-3”. According to the statement, the international airport of Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, was successfully bombed with the new UAV during the test.

Minutes after the Yemeni Air Force statement, the official twitter account of the Abu Dhabi international airport announced that an incident involving a supply vehicle occurred in “Terminal 1.” The airport administration stressed that the incident has not affected the airport’s operations.

“Abu Dhabi Airports will continue to monitor the situation with the concerned authorities and further updates will be made available in due course,” the administration of the Abu Dhabi airport said in a tweet.

Last week, the Yemeni Air Force used a similar UAV named “Samad-2” to target a refinery of the Saudi Aramco oil company in the Saudi capital of Riyadh. The new UAV, Samad-3, is likely an upgraded version of the one used to attack the Riyadh Refinery.

The July 26 incident was the first successful attack by the Houthis on UAE territory since the outbreak of the Yemeni war in 2015. Last year, the Yemeni group attempted to targeted the Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi with a cruise missile. However, the missile suffered from a technical failure and landed in northern Yemen.

The attack will likely have a huge economical impact on the UAE, as shipping and transportation is a big sector of the country’s market. The Abu Dhabi airport itself is considered a main transportation hub in the Middle East and Western Asia.

