BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:40 P.M.) – The Houthi forces launched their first ever attack on the Abu Dhabi International Airport, today, targeting one of the installation’s large terminals.

Using their Sammad-3 type drone, the Houthi rocket battalion struck the Abu Dhabi Airport at least three times on Thursday, the group claimed.

The Houthi forces claimed that their attack had disrupted the air traffic at the Abu Dhabi Airport; however, the latter’s official Twitter account denied any disruption.

“Abu Dhabi Airports can confirm that there has been an incident involving a supply vehicle in Terminal 1 airside area of the airport at approximately 4:00 pm today.This incident has not affected operations at AUH and flights continue to arrive and depart as scheduled,” the Abu Dhabi International Airport’s official Twitter account tweeted this afternoon.

This attack by the Houthi forces marks the first time that any foreign entity has bombed the United Arab Emirates.