US, ‘Israel’ Want White Helmets Out of Syria to Prevent Exposure: Ex-CIA Officer Tells Sputnik

July 26, 2018

The abrupt evacuation of the 800 members of the “White Helmets” from Syria to Jordan by the Israeli military at the request of Washington pushed the observers to analyze the real reasons behind this controversial move.

“The White Helmets evacuation by ‘Israel’ was predictable as the group has been working together with ‘Israel’, the US and also various terrorist groups,” Philip Giraldi, a former CIA case officer and US Army intelligence officer, told Sputnik.

“They have never worked in areas where the Syrian [Arab] Army has had control and are little more than terrorist apologists.”

According to the CIA veteran, “the US and Israel want to get the White Helmets out of the country so they cannot be questioned by journalists and the Syrian government, which would reveal their affiliation with the terrorist groups and also the Israeli and US military.”

“They are afraid that the Syrian Army will arrest them on sight, with good reason as they are an affiliate of the terrorists,” Giraldi underscored.

Source: Sputnik