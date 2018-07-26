Yemeni Naval Force Targets Saudi Warship off Western Coast: Al Masirah TV

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Yemeni Naval Force Targets Saudi Warship off Western Coast

July 25, 2018

Yemen’s naval force hit on Wednesday a Saudi warship off the western coast, Al-Massirah news network reported.

The Yemeni TV channel quoted military sources as saying that the “Naval force in the Yemeni Army hit Saudi warship Al-Dammam of the western coast.”

The Saudi-led aggression, which has been launching brutal aggression against the impoverished Arab country since March 2015, did not report the Yemeni retaliatory attack.

“Al-Dammam” is the most developed Saudi warships to be hit by the Yemeni naval force, Al-Massirah reported, adding that the warship belongs to the Saudi Royal Navy.

Targeting the Saudi warship on Wednesday comes after Yemen’s Naval Force carried out 23 qualitative operations against Emirati forces in Mokha port, in which heavy losses were inflicted upon the aggression forces.

Earlier last month an Emirati ship was hit by two Yemen rockets in a failed naval drop attempt.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Massirah

