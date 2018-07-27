Syria in the Last 24 Hours: Army Discovers “White Helmets” Munitions-filled Hideout in Sahem al-Golan

Army discovers hideout for ‘White Helmets’ with ammunition inside it in Sahem al-Golan, Daraa countryside

27 July، 2018

Daraa, SANA

An army unit discovered a hideout for the so-called ‘White Helmets’ organization with mines and ammunition inside during combing operations in the newly-liberated towns and villages in Daraa northwestern countryside, in yet another proof of their involvement in carrying out terrorist acts in Syria.

SANA’s reporter said that army units continue to sweep the villages of Hait, Jileen and Sahem al-Golan which have been liberated yesterday to secure them for the return of the displaced locals.

The reporter said that the hideout of the ‘White Helmets’ was found in Sahem al-Golan town with anti-armor mines and artillery shells’ fillings of various kinds inside it.

The reporter indicated that scores of displaced families have begun to return to their houses in Jileen town hours after liberating it from terrorists and the army’s sweeping operations in the town.

On Thursday, army units operating in the southern region liberated the villages and towns of al-Sheikh Hussein, Kawkab, al-Shabrak, Mseirteh, al-Lweihek, Salbak, Tal al-Jomou’ and Sahem al-Golan following fierce battles with Daesh (ISIS) terrorists whose control over areas has shrunk to narrow spaces in al-Shajara town and several other smaller villages in Daraa northwestern countryside.

Syrian Army targets last hotbeds of Daesh in al-Yarmouk basin area in Daraa

27 July، 2018

Daraa, SANA

After clearing the towns of Jilleen, Sahm al-Golan, and Haitt in the western countryside od Daraa provice of terrorism following violent clashes with Daesh (ISIS), army units continued on Friday their operations against Daesh terrorists in the towns of Nafi’a and al-Shajara, the latter being the biggest stronghold of the terror organization in al-Yarmouk basin area.

A field commander told SANA’s correspondent that terrorists in Jilleen had been holed up in the Syrian-Libyan Cattle Company building in the town and set up a defensive line there, which the army managed to break on Thursday, and this was followed by entering the town from several directions and defeating terrorists within a few hours.

The commander said that Daesh attempted to use car bombs and suicide bombers to hinder the army’s progress, but they were dealt with before they could reach their targets, and the terrorists’ defeat in the town led to a collapse in the ranks of terrorists in the nearby towns of Sahm al-Golan and Haitt.

The correspondent, touring a number of towns and villages liberated by the army during the past few hours, said that Daesh had converted houses, state establishments, and mosques into bases and field hospitals, including one base for the so-called “White Helmets” in Sahm al-Golan.

After clearing it of terrorism, al-Rafeed town celebrates victory

27 July، 2018

Quneitra, SANA

Syrian army units continue fighting in the northwestern countryside of Daraa and the southwestern countryside of Quneitra and retake control over tens of towns, villages, farms and hills, the last of which is al-Rafeed town, near the barbed-wire fence hundreds of meters to the east of Tel al-Faras.

The town’s inhabitants, who stood steadfast against the Israeli authorities over the past years, are now welcoming the Syrian army units and celebrating victory over terrorist groups affiliated to Daesh (ISIS) organization.

Normal life is gradually returning in the town as the Syrian army continues its achievements and liberate more areas such as Saida town towards al-Yarmouk Basin in the far southwestern countryside of Daraa.

A secondary school student said that the town has received hundreds of displaced families who fled the heinous crimes and atrocities of Daesh terrorists in their villages.

Competent authorities in al-Rafeed town started to settle the legal status of those who have gone AWOL in order to restore life and security.

Some of people who have their legal status settled told SANA reporter that the armed terrorist groups attempted to put pressure on them and forced them to fight against their homeland.

The Syrian national flag flies over al-Tahrir Square in liberated city of Quneitra

27 July، 2018

Quneitra, SANA

Syria’s national flag has been hoisted at al-Tahrir Square in the liberated city of Quneitra amid huge crowd as a step towards the declaration of the whole city free of terrorism

SANA reporter noted that the Syrian army units secured the city after they had eliminated the terrorist presence and dismantled landmines and explosive devices left by terrorist groups.

The residents expressed their relief over the entry of army units to Quneitra city and the stability and security which prevailed in the city after the eradication of terrorism.

They voiced support to the Syrian soldiers in their battle against terrorism till the liberation of the entire Syrian territory.