Syrian-Russian Continued Coordination

Posted on

Thursday, 26 July 2018

DAMASCUS, (ST) – H.E. President Bashar Al-Assadasserted that yesterday’s crime by ISIS in Al_Sweida indicates that the countries backing terrorism try to revive the terrorist organizations as a chip card for political gains; however such sinister bids would lead but to the wasting of these countries’ people means of living and to the more of the innocents’ blood.-shedding

President Assad received yester evening the special envoy of President Vladimir Putin, Alexander Lavrentiev, and the accompanying delegation.

Mr. Lavrentiev condemned in the strongest forms the terrorist attacks against Al-Sweida, asserting that the attacks assert the correctness of the Syrian State continued fight against terrorism till the cleansing of terrorism from Syria.

The talks focused at bilateral cooperation and the issues exerted as regards the displaced from Syria because of terrorism, where President Assad appreciated the role played by Russia regarding the return of the displaced, whether internally or abroad.

Ongoing preparations for the 10th round of Astana talks in Sochi next week were also focused at.

On May 23, 2018, H.E. President Bashar Al-Assad underscored that Russia, people and leadership, are the partner in the victories achieved against the terrorists in Syria and these victories would never cease till the elimination of the last terrorist and the liberation what remains of terrorists hotbeds in Syria.

President Assad pointed out, during his meeting with the visiting Russian President Special Envoy on Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, and the accompanying delegation, that some disillusioned international forces regarding the reality of the ongoing in Syria are but an obstacle before the achieving of any progress on the political track.

H.E. President Assad called on these distanced from the reality sides to have at least the minimum of political realism and as to halt supporting terrorism and move to political work.

Stress was laid during the meeting on the importance for the mechanism of the implementation for the Sochi Summit outcomes as to pursue the fight against terrorism, increase of the Russian participation in the rebuilding process and as to activate and push the political process forward.

Mr. Lavrentiev conveyed President Vladimir Putin and the Russian Leadership’s congratulation to President Assad for freeing all Damascus and its Countryside from terrorists shelling and threats.

Mr. Lavrentiev pointed out that the Sochi Summit and the topics discussed in the Summit gave strong new push for the standing bilateral relations and for all prospects of cooperation.

Mr. Lavrentiev called on the international forces wishing genuinely to support the political process to take advantage by the ongoing positive development in Syria and by the Syrian Government search for pushing the political process forward as to reach to conclusions leading to the ending of the war and as to stop the blood shedding of the Syrians.

On October 26, 2017, President Assad, During a meeting with a Russian delegation led by Alexander Lavrentiev, underscored that the achievements made by the Syrian Arab Army and its allies as regards cleaning the Syrian territories of terrorism will step by step prepare the ground for bigger political action, particularly because the Syrian government has been dealing positively with every political initiative that aims to stop shedding the Syrian blood, restore security and stability in Syria and preserve the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country,

President Assad reiterated the Syrian determination to press ahead with the war on terrorism on the one hand and with supporting the political track on the other by speeding up national reconciliation and encouraging dialogue among all the Syrians through holding a national dialogue conference in Syria, by amending the constitution and by holding new parliamentary elections.

Filed under: Al Qaeda, AngloZionist Empire, Assad, ISIL, Putin, Russia, Syria, Syria Reconstruction, War on Syria |