Ahed Tamimi vows permanent struggles against occupation, calls for supporting rest of prisoners at the Zionist jails

Posted on by martyrashrakat

July 29, 2018

Palestinian teen activist Ahed Tamimi held a press conference in her village Nabi Salehafter her release, calling for supporting the rest of the prisoners at the Zionist jails, stressing that Al-Quds is the eternal capital of Palestine.

Tamimi, who was released Sunday after an eight-month arrest for slapping two Israeli soldiers, stressed she would study law in order to lay the Zionist occupation forces responsible for all their crimes.

Source: Al-Manar Website

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Occupied W Bank, Palestine, Palestinian Resistance, Popular Resistance, Prisoners of Zion, Zionist entity |