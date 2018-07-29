Ahed Tamimi vows permanent struggles against occupation, calls for supporting rest of prisoners at the Zionist jails

July 29, 2018
Palestinian teen activist Ahed Tamimi held a press conference in her village Nabi Salehafter her release, calling for supporting the rest of the prisoners at the Zionist jails, stressing that Al-Quds is the eternal capital of Palestine.
Tamimi, who was released Sunday after an eight-month arrest for slapping two Israeli soldiers, stressed she would study law in order to lay the Zionist occupation forces responsible for all their crimes.
Source: Al-Manar Website
Related Videos
Related Articles
- Palestinian teen Ahed #Tamimi returns to West Bank after 8 months in Israeli (apartheid state) jail
- israel’s (apartheid state) Bolshevik heritage, Italian Painters Detained for Painting Ahed #Tamimi’s Image on Apartheid Wall
- ’Israel’ Rejects Ahed Tamimi’s Request for Release, Murders Relative
- RT Documentary on Ahed Tamimi
- Hassan Nasrallah Pays Tribute to Ahed Tamimi; NBC News Calls it the ‘Slap Heard ‘Round the World’
Filed under: Occupied W Bank, Palestine, Palestinian Resistance, Popular Resistance, Prisoners of Zion, Zionist entity |
Leave a Reply