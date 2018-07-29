“Israeli (Apartheid State) Soldiers Kill Two, Including A Child, Injure 246, In Gaza”

Health Ministry: “Israeli Soldiers Kill Two, Including A Child, Injure 246, In Gaza”

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza has confirmed that Israeli soldiers killed, Friday, two Palestinians, including one child, and injured 246 others, among them eleven who suffered serious wounds, 10 women, 4 medics, one journalist and 19 children.

The Health Ministry said an Israeli army sharpshooter shot Majdi Ramzi Kamal Satri, 12, with a live round

in the head, east of Rafah city, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, during the Great Return March procession. The slain child is from the Shaboura refugee camp, in Rafah.

It added that the soldiers also shot Ghazi Mohammad Abu Mustafa, 45, with a live round in the head, east of Khan Younis, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

Ghazi is the husband of Lamia Abu Mustafa, a nurse who never left the medical tents hundreds of meters away from the parameter fence, providing medical aid to wounded Palestinians.

He was injured a month ago by Israeli army fire, while helping wounding Palestinians, and received treatment by his wife and other medics, and today was fatally wounded by the army.

It added that the that soldiers have killed 154 Palestinians, since March 30th, among them are 18 children, two medics and two journalists, in addition to wounding 335 medics, and causing damage to 58 ambulances