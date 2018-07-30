Posted on by michaellee2009

1.8 Million Palestinian Israelis Made 2nd Class Citizens in Their Own Country

By Hans Stehling,

According to the Israel Bureau of Statistics, the state has a population of 8.8 million of which 21% are non-Jewish.

That Arab population is now, tragically, an oppressed minority, the Israeli occupier having introduced racial laws to ensure that Palestinians are now 2nd class citizens in the land of their forefathers. It is a disaster for both Jews and Arabs in the Holy Land. And for democratic government.

It is also a tragic outcome for the United Nations that facilitated the establishment of the Jewish state in 1948. A state that now refuses to acknowledge the authority of the UN Security Council and insists on ignoring its own government’s deliberate violation of Resolution 2334 passed unanimously by the 14 Security Council members, with no dissensions, on 23 December 2016.

The state of Israel is an undeclared nuclear power that is currently inciting US President Donald Trump, to mobilise the United States Army to initiate an unprovoked attack upon the sovereign country of Iran in an attempt to make America’s vassal state of Israel the nuclear-armed, regional hegemon of the Middle East.

There should be no ambiguity about the dangers such an unprovoked attack would have upon the potential consequences of a nuclear conflict and the breakdown of global peace. Within the threat of an American-Israeli military strike against Iran, is the horrifying scenario of a nuclear desert extending from Tehran, through Jerusalem to Marseilles and Paris, with millions killed and/ or made fatally ill over a great swathe of the Middle East and Europe.

It is not a matter to be taken lightly, for appeasement of the appetite of an occupier is an error of great magnitude, as was proven by the action of Britain’s Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain in the Munich Agreement of 1938.

That brought us World War 2.

*

Hans Stehling (pen name) is an analyst based in the UK. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

