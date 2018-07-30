‘Israel’ Concerned about Houthi Rocketry Attacks on Saudi Ships on Yemen’s Coast

 July 30, 2018

Yemen

The Zionist circles attentively follow up the latest developments on the Yemeni coast, considering that Ansarullah movement carried out its threats by striking the Saudi ships which were part of the aggression of Hodaidah.

Yediot Ahronot newspaper noted that, based on the mentioned developments ‘Israel’ has to encourages Europe and US to participate in the Red Sea battle as Zionist reports stressed halting the navigation there would affect the Israeli economics remarkably.

The Israeli circles stressed that Saudi is deeply concerned about the Iran’s threats against US and all who endanger the Iranian interests, considering that KSA needs the American help to secure its commercial navigation.

Source: Al-Manar Website

