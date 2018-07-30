israel’s (Apartheid State) Unchecked Killing Machine

Posted on by michaellee2009

Israel’s Unchecked Killing Machine

by Stephen Lendman (stephenlendman.org – Home – Stephen Lendman)

On the 18th Great March of Return Friday, IDF soldiers again used lethal force against peacefully demonstrating Gazans as in previous weeks.

Two protesters were killed in cold blood. Another died from earlier sustained wounds, hundreds more injured by live fire and other state terror tactics – including one or more drone-fired missiles at defenseless civilians away from the border area.

Israel injured six paramedics and a journalist on Friday for doing their jobs, along with 23 children. According to the Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR):

“Upon a Decision by the highest political and military echelons, the Israeli forces continued to use excessive force against the peaceful protesters, who posed no threat to the life of the soldiers” adding:

“The demonstrations were as always fully peaceful, and PCHR’s fieldworkers did not witness weapons or armed persons even dressed in civilian clothes among the demonstrators, who were thousands of elderlies, women, children and entire families, demonstrating near the border fence and raising flags, chanting slogans and national songs, flying kites and setting fire to tires.”

“PCHR condemns these crimes committed by the Israeli forces, believing it is as a result of Israel’s enjoying impunity thanks to the US, which encourage the Israeli forces to commit further crimes upon an official decision by the highest military and political echelons.”

On Thursday, Ziofascist Israeli minister Gilad Erdan said the Netanyahu regime may “return to a broad military operation” as devastating as its summer 2014 aggression “if not more than that” – if Palestinian resistance continues.

Like other regime officials, he disgracefully blamed Hamas for Israeli high crimes against peacefully demonstrating Gazans. Netanyahu and Israeli war minister Lieberman issued similar warnings.

Israel considers peaceful protests against unlawful occupation harshness and blockade of Gaza “terrorism.” War minister Lieberman said the “best answer…is expansion of settlements” – illegal under international law Israel disdains.

Last week, the Netanyahu regime threatened greater naked aggression on the Strip over flaming kites – symbols of resistance against Israeli viciousness.

In mid-July, an IDF military exercise simulated naked aggression on the Strip, warning Hamas and two million defenseless Gazans about what may be coming.

Netanyahu called the exercise part of an ongoing “military campaign in which there have been exchanges of blows. I am prepared to say that the Israeli Defense Forces are prepared for any scenario.”

Israel excels in brutalizing, terrorizing, and massacring defenseless civilians – encouraged and supported by Washington.

According to Gaza’s health ministry, Israeli soldiers murdered 153 Gazans in cold blood since March 30, including 19 children, over 17,000 others injured, hundreds seriously, the death toll sure to rise.

Is Gaza war 4.0 coming? As long justifiable Palestinian resistance continues, it may be inevitable sooner or later.

A Final Comment

On Friday, Israeli soldiers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, assaulting Palestinian worshipers viciously, injuring dozens, kidnapping around 20 others.

The incident followed extremist settlers storming of the compound, desecrating it by their actions.

Longstanding policy permits Jewish prayer only at the adjacent Western Wall. Israeli forces regularly storm Al-Aqsa, attacking Muslim worshipers, restricting or prohibiting entry for others, letting extremist Jews pray where they don’t belong.

On Friday, settlers attacked Al-Aqsa guards, protected by Israeli soldiers, firing tear gas bombs and concussion grenades at Palestinian worshipers. Several of the injured required hospitalization.

The Palestinian Waqf and Endowment Department in charge of Al-Aqsa denounced the use of excessive force by Israeli soldiers against Palestinian worshipers, turning the holy site into a war zone, what they’ve done many times before.

Grand Mufti of Jerusalem Sheikh Mohammad Hussein condemned Israel’s desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and compound.

Media scoundrels ignored it, supporting Israeli viciousness instead of denouncing it.

The NYT, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal reported nothing about Israeli instigated violence on Friday – against Gazans and Al-Aqsa worshipers

