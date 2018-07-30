Politicians who voted in favour of #Brexit must be held personally responsible for the consequences which undoubtedly will be quite severe

BREXIT – The Collapse of Confidence – What Now?
These are some of the latest results coming from YouGov about the state of politics in Britain. Public sentiment is driven by the biggest post-war decision the country has made – Brexit – and it is now going very, very badly indeed. Much worse than anticipated.
69% of Britons saying Brexit is going badly
With 69% of Britons believing that Brexit is going badly, and with the political class pointing fingers in all directions, who does the public think is at fault? Now a new YouGov study shows that the answer is very different depending on whether people voted Remain or Leave.
The largest figure of blame for Brexit going badly – is the government. Two thirds (68%) of those who think Brexit is currently going badly say that it is the government’s fault. This includes three quarters who voted Remain (77%) and 58% of Leave voters.
With lots of talk of preparing for a no-deal Brexit, the possibilities of the Tory party completely disintegrating in 2019 becomes ever-more real. The electorate is now becoming very nervous of what Brexit may bring, given that the Conservatives have no idea themselves
The EU referendum: two years on
Slightly more of the British public think that voting to leave the EU was wrong for Britain than think it was the right decision, and on most measures, more people expect it will have a negative than a positive impact.
Despite all this negativity, most people in June, two years after the referendum still thought that the government should go ahead with Brexit, and the overwhelming majority expect that Britain will – ultimately – end up leaving. That was, until Theresa May’s Chequers plan.
The Conservative Leave vote is fracturing
“it appears to be Conservative Leave voters who are moving away from Theresa May’s Conservative party. In the week following Chequers the number saying they would stick with the Conservative party has dropped by ten percentages, with just 64% saying they would now vote for them in a general election.”
Let’s not forget what that actually means. That fall in the electorate voting Tory would prove quite a drama because the fall of ten per cent – is a fall recorded just before the Chequers plan and just after – not the overall fall. This defection has led to the voting intention changing from Tory to Labour.
Voting Intention: Conservatives 36%, Labour 41% (16-17 July)
The latest YouGov/ Times voting intention survey sees the Conservatives on 36% (from 37% in our most recent survey) and Labour on 41% (from 39%). Elsewhere, Liberal Democrat voting intention stands at 9% (from 10%) while 14% would vote for other parties (unchanged).
What this means is that the electorate is losing confidence in the party driving Britain’s Brexit negotiations. This is demonstrated quite clearly as Theresa May’s overall standing collapses.
Theresa May’s favourability score plummets to new low
With the government still reeling in the aftermath of the Chequers Brexit plan and the resignations it precipitated, new YouGov favourability polling reveals that the Prime Minister’s popularity has hit an all-time low.
It should be noted that, as stated above, those turning against the Prime Minister appear to be Leave voters. The only truly amazing statistic about Theresa May is that at the summer recess – she’s still Prime Minister. And few would have bet on that at any odds just six months ago.
The Conservatives are suffering from the events following the Chequers Brexit plan
Having now outlined their most recent Brexit plan, voters are even less clear on where the Conservatives stand on Brexit than they were before. The proportion of people who think the Tories’ policy on Brexit is “very” or “fairly” clear has fallen from 26% in mid-June to 16% now, while the proportion who find it “fairly” or “completely” unclear has risen from 58% to 69%.
The way of interpreting this is quite clear. It’s a mess. We have a lot to be fearful of because of politicians.
What Now?
Jeremy Hunt’s appointment to foreign secretary and the four biggest positions at the head of the U.K. government — prime minister, chancellor, foreign secretary and home secretary — all filled by people who voted to remain in the EU but are now tasked with negotiating a path out.
The electorate don’t believe in their plans for Brexit – even though they agree Brexit should mean Brexit.
That means a battered Britain is in for a further period of instability and more confusion, as a government led by people who don’t believe in Brexit in the first place will now finalize a framework to present to the EU who won’t agree to it anyway.
A no-deal scenario is now a stronger possibility and even the terms of that have to be agreed between the EU and the U.K. by the deadline. This would actually be an economic calamity for both the UK and the EU.
Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, said: “Politicians come and go, but the problems they have created for the people remain. The mess caused by Brexit is the biggest problem in the history of EU-U.K. relations. And it is still very far from being solved.”
As our report – The real Brexit ‘dividend’ – “a decade of economic underperformance and political crisis” from the London School of economics emphasised, “barring a vote to remain in the European Union, Britain faces the prospect of a lost decade of economic underperformance, subdued wage growth and investment and, increasingly, political crisis.”
Truthfully, in a no-deal scenario, that forecast is optimistic. Brace yourselves. It’s time for a new way to manage Britain and it isn’t the way we have right now.
In any democracy, a referendum result would be respected and followed upon, and Brexit would have been concluded by now.
Instead what we witness at present about the massive amount of propaganda to turn around the British people’s expressed vote of Brexit, is a version of the Grexit scenario – the expressed will of the Greek people, the giant OXI/NO to EU was also ignored then turned around.
In this ugly game the vast majority of pro-Brexit advocates are merely playing a theatre.
Evidently, it is NOT Brexit that caused the mess, but this theatre, which they find necessary to play in order to cover up the underlying #Eurabia project, pursued by BOTH the Conservative and Liberal elites.
Islamization of Europe – What You Didn’t Know
Please listen to above explanation by Danish author / researcher. This answers many of the questions, such as how come that Brussels, and anti-democratic, destructive, and anti-European leaders, like Merkel who by now literally destroyed Germany, is still in her position. This explains why the ongoing imposition of this supranational state, EU (USE) and its profoundly, mercilessly and recklessly anti-European migration policies.
If you ever wondered, how come that EU found it “profitable” to issue billions of Euros into the project moving an endless mass of people from Mideast and Africa, and to keep such a large mass of unskilled people despite the fact most of them are unable or unwilling to integrate, and keep these idle masses on benefits at the expense of the hard working European taxpayers, while the same EU could not afford allowing Greece to be freed from debt-slavery and allowing the Greek pensioners to keep their deserved pensions, the answer to that striking anti-European stance of the unelected Brussels, is to be found in their hidden agenda of handing over the entire European continent to the peoples of Mideast and Africa.
The Brexit referendum was based, funded and backed by fake news vendors. The British people were never informed of the inevitable consequences of such a foolish enterprise. If Brexit does go ahead within 2 years you would be hard pressed to find any politician willing to admit they backed it. Apart from , of course , those politicians who stand to gain personally from its implementation. A new trade deal with the USA is a joke because that would certainly mean TTIP which means private enterprise cannot be excluded from public services, in affect it would open the NHS to becoming a health service such as the Americans have, in other words, only if you can afford it. Which politician mentioned at the time of the referendum that over 50% of of energy uses was imported from the EU? I don’t remember that being mentioned, do you?
As for the “Islamization of Europe”. Clearly the refugee problem has been caused by bringing turmoil to places like Libya, Iraq, Mali, Syria and the country most to blame in Europe (EU) is the UK. Illegal invasions of Iraq, Libya and an illegal presence in Syria including helping terrorists. On the other hand the country in Europe(EU) which has done the least to help these refugees is the UK. I’m a great admirer of Merkel, as are most Germans, hence her re-election, she portrays “Christian values”. She has done more than anyone to help these refugees, while the UK has done practically nothing. Eventually of course if we can get the USA/UK out of the Middle east they can return to their homelands. As for Greece, don’t forget their application to join the EU was based on false economic data, compiled by Goldman Sachs which otherwise would have resulted in their application being refused. Bear in mind that Greece, despite their problems, show no signs of committing economic suicide like the UK with Brexit. Not sure where “unelected Brussels” comes from or what it’s supposed to mean.
It’s seems to me that the USa which hates its superior trading block the EU was quite aware of the problems the EU would face by their illegal turmoil they created in the Middle East, very little in politics happens by accident