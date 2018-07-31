Settlers (Jewish Terrorists) Vandalize Ramallah-area Village

Settlers Vandalize Ramallah-area Village

Israeli settlers vandalized Palestinian property in the village of al-Mughayyir, in the central occupied West Bank district of Ramallah, on Monday.

Al-Mughayyir Mayor Amin Abu Alia said that Israeli settlers stormed the village predawn, on Monday, slashed tires of eight Palestinian-owned vehicles and sprayed racist, anti-Palestinian graffiti on the walls of Palestinian homes.

Alia pointed out, according to Ma;an News Agency, that Israeli settlers harass the residents, attack Palestinian farmers and livestock herders in the village, and steal water tanks on a daily basis.

Israeli forces have been setting up military checkpoints at the entrances of the village, recently, which has made it difficult for residents to move freely entering or exiting the village.

Alia mentioned that Israeli forces pressure the residents of al-Mughayyir to hand over individuals that are allegedly wanted for investigation or to be detained by Israel.

Many Palestinian activists and rights groups around the world have accused Israel of fostering a “culture of impunity” for Israelis committing violent acts against Palestinians.

According to a report from Israeli NGO B’Tselem, in April 2018 alone, 14 Israeli settler assaults were documented across the occupied West Bank.

B’Tselem said that “Israel both enables this reality by its deliberate lack of law enforcement and by sending soldiers to guard settlers who attack Palestinians and even help them and reaps its benefit.

Under its policy, no house, no car, no field is safe, and settlers can do as they please without suffering any consequences. Living in constant fear of what is to come is an inherent part of daily life under the occupation.”

(archive photo image, Alternative Information Center)