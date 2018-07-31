Syriana Analysis: The Liberation of Daraa

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Syriana Analysis latest geopolitical report (31 July 2018) in regards to Syria, particularly the latest military developments in the southern city of Daraa, where the Syrian Arab Army and its allies liberated 99.7% of the South. Furthermore, Kevork Almassian addresses the Astana talk, the talks with the Kurdish militias and the upcoming offensive in Idlib.

