Syriana Analysis: The Liberation of Daraa

Syriana Analysis latest geopolitical report (31 July 2018) in regards to Syria, particularly the latest military developments in the southern city of Daraa, where the Syrian Arab Army and its allies liberated 99.7% of the South. Furthermore, Kevork Almassian addresses the Astana talk, the talks with the Kurdish militias and the upcoming offensive in Idlib.
Related Videos
Related Articles
- Syrian Army takes several ISIS prisoners alive after important battle in southwest Syria (video)
- Syrian Forces Uncover Israeli-made Bombs, Grenades near Damascus
- Syria in the Last 24 Hours: The Syrian National Flag Raised Over More Towns and Cities
- Al-Jaafari: Syria Will Restore Idelb Through Military Action if Reconciliations Unsuccessful
- Final Statement of Astana 10 Affirms Preserving Syria’s Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity
- Why Will the US Leave Syria Soon? The Kurds are Waking Up.
Advertisements
Filed under: Al Qaeda, AngloZionist Empire, ISIL, kurds, SAA, Syria reconciliation, War on Syria | Tagged: Der'ah, Idlib |
Leave a Reply