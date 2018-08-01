Not by accident, Western-produced weapons end up in terrorists’ hands

Western-produced weapons end up in terrorists’ hands – report

According to an investigation by war correspondent Robert Fisk a large batch of weapons, discovered in formerly terrorist-controlled areas of eastern Aleppo in Syria, came from the West. Robert Fisk tracked serial numbers on the missile casings, and tried to find out how those weapons THEN ended up in the terrorists hands..

