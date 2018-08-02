Posted on by michaellee2009

Netanyahu Got it Wrong Again: No Nuclear Arms in Iran and No Yazdi Cake in Alaadin!

In the latest English-language video, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asks the world to help Iran’s imaginary character Fatemeh in her struggle with the claimed hardships in her country, Iran.

Israeli media outlets circulated a video that Netanyahu had released on Sunday night; an English-language video on social media calling on the world to allegedly help Iranians improve their lives, claiming that the government is oppressing the people. In the video, Netanyahu addresses the camera and tells the story of an imaginary 15-year-old girl called Fatemeh.

Fatemeh, Netanyahu claims, has different hardships to deal with. Netanyahu tries to describe in detail his imaginary friend in Tehran, and concludes by saying that although Fatemeh is fictitious, this is the true story of “millions of Iranians”.

However, when he arrives to a point where he says that “She stops at her favorite bakery in the Aladdin mall to eat cake yazdi but there’s a nation-wide strike,” he makes a big mistake, and makes a fool out of himself.

It seems that Netanyahu’s Mossad and Hasbara teams have failed once again in providing him with the required information to carry out his psychological warfare against Iran; a country that has chosen to have an independent identity and beliefs. They failed to tell him that the Alaadin Mall does not have ANY CONFECTIONARY shop, and that it is a mall, or what they call in Iran “a passage” that sells mobile phones.

Netanyahu failed to know a small detail that can be easily figured out; the Alaadin passage is the most famous of phone malls in Iran, how can the Prime Minister miss out on that point? And if this is the case with Alaadin, this triggers questions on the precision and accuracy of the information related to other stories cooked up by the Israelis on Iran, more precisely Iran’s nuclear deal. Is it that all information Israel and the US have been providing on Iran’s nuclear activity is only as accurate as those on Fatemeh’s cake-craving?

Israel and the US have been claiming that Iran has been seeking a nuclear weapon for years, imposed sanctions on the country, threatened to attack Iran multiple times at the time they are the two regimes that own the largest number of nuclear warheads. Iran has never attacked any other country or state actor. Even Iran’s support to the Assad government in Syria was upon an official invitation from the Syrian government to help curb the Daesh or ISIS terrorists that have committed heinous crimes of inhumanity against the innocent Syrian people. Now if we want to dive into the details we will need an elaborate explanation on bloopers or confessions that were made live on air through different media outlets by US and Israeli generals and officials, like that of General Flynn who acknowledged that the US has been supporting terrorist groups in Syria.

Iran had over and again assured that it seeks no nuclear arms and that all its activity was for peaceful purposes. Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has also issued a religious verdict stating that it is forbidden in Islam to seek nuclear weapons, which was acknowledged by the Obama government at a certain point. So, today after Netanyahu’s silly mistake some Iranian activists through social media platforms reassured that young and old know that Alaadin passage sells nothing but mobile phones and accessories. Are they also accused of lying just like the Iranian government has been accused of being untruthful about its nuclear program?

One cannot but say the truth. Yes, Iran does have some issues, just like any other country across the globe. But the Iranian government is, also like other governments trying to carry out reforms and resolve issues. There is no Utopia on this planet, is there one? The US and the Israeli apartheid regime have been putting their utmost efforts to hammer the government and put pressure on Iran and its people. Nevertheless, they should have tried a bit harder maybe or been more careful about the source of their information. At the end of the day, Iran does not seek nuclear weapons just like there is no confectionary shop in the mobile phones passage!

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Iran, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu |