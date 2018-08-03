Assad Wins: Voting With Their Feet, Syrians Come Home

Ron Paul and Daniel McAdams Posted on

With the Syrian army’s liberation of the southwest complete, there remains just a single province in control of ISIS and al-Qaeda in the country. The “bloodbath” that the “experts” warned about if Assad regained control not only did not come to pass, but tens and hundreds of thousands of Syrians are returning home. Once the neocons got it all wrong. So what’s next? Join today’s Ron Paul Liberty Report:

Reprinted from The Ron Paul Institute for Peace & Prosperity.