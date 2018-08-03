Richie Allen and Gilad Atzmon Looking Into the Current Antisemi-phobia in Britain

Posted on August 3, 2018 by samivesusu

August 01, 2018  /  Gilad Atzmon

The segment with Gilad starts around  35:48 min:sec…

In this program Allen  is joined by Jazz musician and author Gilad Atzmon. Gilad’s books include “The Wandering Who” and “Being In Time.” Richie and Gilad discuss claims by UK Rabbis that antisemitism is endemic in the UK Labour Party and society in general. It’s a terrific debate. Don’t miss it.

The segment with Gilad starts around  35.48 min,sec.

Support The Richie Allen Show by donating at www.richieallen.co.uk Richie has been producing and presenting television and radio programs for the best part of twenty years. The Richie Allen Show airs Monday – Thursday at 7 PM GMT and at 11 AM UK Time each Sunday.

Advertisements

Filed under: anti-semitism, Being In Time, British Jews, Freedom of Speach, Gilad Atzmon, Jeremy Corbyn, Labour Party, The Wandering Who, UK |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: