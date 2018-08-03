Richie Allen and Gilad Atzmon Looking Into the Current Antisemi-phobia in Britain

Posted on by samivesusu

August 01, 2018 / Gilad Atzmon

The segment with Gilad starts around 35:48 min:sec…

In this program Allen is joined by Jazz musician and author Gilad Atzmon. Gilad’s books include “The Wandering Who” and “Being In Time.” Richie and Gilad discuss claims by UK Rabbis that antisemitism is endemic in the UK Labour Party and society in general. It’s a terrific debate. Don’t miss it.

The segment with Gilad starts around 35.48 min,sec.

Support The Richie Allen Show by donating at www.richieallen.co.uk Richie has been producing and presenting television and radio programs for the best part of twenty years. The Richie Allen Show airs Monday – Thursday at 7 PM GMT and at 11 AM UK Time each Sunday.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: anti-semitism, Being In Time, British Jews, Freedom of Speach, Gilad Atzmon, Jeremy Corbyn, Labour Party, The Wandering Who, UK |