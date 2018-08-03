Yemeni Army, Popular Committees Strike Saudi-led Forces, 40 Saudi Soldiers Killed, 30 Others Injured in War on Yemen during July, 2018

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Yemeni Army, Popular Committees Strike Saudi-led Forces in Asir, Jiza

August 2, 2018

The Yemeni army and popular committees managed on Thursday to strike the Saudi forces in several areas, firing a “Zelzal 1” missile onto the Saudi-led mercenaries in Asir and striking the Saudi forces and the allied militants in Jizan.

The Saudi warplanes raided on the same day a hospital in Hodaidah as reports confirmed that a number of civilians were victimized.

A number of Yemeni civilians were injured after the Saudi-led forces launched an artillery attack on Hodaidah fishing port.

Source: Al-Manar Website

August 2, 2018

The ongoing KSA-led war on Yemen left 40 Saudi soldiers killed and 30 others injured in July, 2018, according to reports circulated by local media outlets.

The Saudi news agency reported that only 22 soldiers were killed in Yemen; however, several websites confirmed that this number ups to reach 40.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

However, the allied forces of the Yemeni army and popular committees established by Ansarullah revolutionaries have been heroically confronting the aggression with all means, inflicting huge losses upon Saudi-led forces.

The Saudi-led coalition – which also includes UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait – has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of the aggression.

Source: Al-Manar Website

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Ansarullah, Arab Zionists, Saudia, Siege on Yemen, UAE, USA, War on Yemen, Yemen |