Lest We Forget–How the Old Testament is ‘irrelevant’ in understanding violent Jewish behavior in the Middle East and beyond
DEUTERONOMY 2:34
At that time we took all his towns and completely destroyed them – men, women and children. We left no survivors.
DEUTERONOMY 3:6
We completely destroyed them, as we had done with Sihon king of Heshbon, destroying every city – men, women and children.
DEUTERONOMY 4:38
…to drive out before you nations greater and stronger than you and to bring into their land to give it to you as an inheritance, as it is today.
DEUTERONOMY 7:1
When the LORD your God brings you into the land you are entering to possess and drives out before you many nations – the Hittites, Girgashites, Amorites, Canaanites, Perizzites, Hivites, and Jebusites, seven nations larger and stronger than you – and when the LORD your God has delivered them over to you and you have defeated them, then you must destroy them totally. Make no treaty with them, and show them no mercy.
DEUTERONOMY 7:16
You must destroy all the peoples the LORD your God gives over to you. Do not look on them with pity and do not serve their gods.
DEUTERONOMY 7:22
The LORD your God will drive out those nations before you, little by little. You will not be allowed to eliminate them all at once, or the wild animals will multiply around you. But the LORD your God will deliver them over to you, throwing them into great confusion until they are destroyed. He will give their kings into your hand, and you will wipe out their names from under heaven. No-one will be able to stand against you: You will destroy them all.
DEUTERONOMY 11:23
Then the LORD will drive out all these nations before you, and you will dispossess nations larger and stronger than you. Every place where you set your foot will be yours: Your territory will extend from the desert to Lebanon, and from the Euphrates River to the Western sea. No man will be able to stand against you. The LORD your God, as he promised you, will put the terror and fear of you on the whole land, where ever you go.
DEUTERONOMY 12:29
The LORD your God will cut off before you the nations you are about to invade and dispossess. But when you have driven them out and settled in their land, and after they have been destroyed before you…
DEUTERONOMY 13:15
You must certainly put to the sword all who live in that town. Destroy it completely, both its people and its livestock.
DEUTERONOMY 14:21
Do not eat anything you find already dead. You may give it to an alien living in any of your towns, and he may eat it, or you may sell it to a foreigner.
DEUTERONOMY 15:6
For the LORD your God will bless you as he has promised, and you will lend to many nations but will borrow from none. You will rule over many nations but none will rule over you.
DEUTERONOMY 20:12
If they refuse to surrender and engage you in battle, lay siege to that city. When the LORD your God delivers it into your hand, put to the sword all the men in it. As for the men and women, the children, the livestock and everything else in the city, you may take these as plunder for yourselves. And you may use the plunder the LORD your God gives you from your enemies. This is how you are to treat all the cities that are at a distance from you and do not belong to you and do not belong to the nations nearby.
DEUTERONOMY 20:16
However, in the cities of the nations the LORD your God is giving you as an inheritance, do not leave alive anything that breathes. Completely destroy them as the LORD your God has commanded you.
DEUTERONOMY 26:19
He has declared that he will set you in praise, fame and honour high above all the nations he has made…
JOSHUA 6:21
They devoted the city to the LORD and destroyed with the sword every living thing in it – men and women, young and old, cattle, sheep and donkeys.
JOSHUA 8:24
When Israel had finished killing all the men of Ai in the fields and in the desert where they had chased them, and when every one of them had been put to the sword, all the Israelites returned to Ai and killed those who were in it. Twelve thousand men and women fell that day – all the people of Ai.
JOSHUA 10:28
That day Joshua took Makkedah. He put the city and its king to the sword and totally destroyed everything in it. He left no survivors.
JOSHUA 10:30
The city and everyone in it Joshua put to the sword. He left no survivors there.
JOSHUA 10:32
The LORD handed Lachish over to Israel, and Joshua took it on the second day. The city and everyone in it he put to the sword, just as he had done to Libnah.
JOSHUA 10:35
They captured it that same day and put it to the sword and totally destroyed everyone in it, just as they had done to Lachish.
JOSHUA 10:37
They took the city and put it to the sword, together with its king, its villages and everyone in it. They left no survivors. Just as at Eglon, they totally destroyed it and everyone in it.
JOSHUA 10:38
Then Joshua and all Israel with him turned round and attacked Debir. They took the city, its king and its villages, and put them to the sword. Everyone in it they totally destroyed. They left no survivors. They did to Debir and its king as they had done to Libnah and its king and to Hebron.
JOSHUA 10:40
So Joshua subdued the whole region, including the hill country, the Negev, the western foothills and the mountain slopes, together with all their kings. He left no survivors. He totally destroyed all who breathed, just as the LORD, the God of Israel, had commanded.
JOSHUA 11:11
Everyone in it they put to the sword. They totally destroyed them, not sparing anything that breathed, and he burned up Hazor itself.
JOSHUA 11:14
The Israelites carried off for themselves all the plunder and livestock of these cities, but all the people they put to the sword until they completely destroyed them, not sparing anyone that breathed.
JOSHUA 11:20
For it was the LORD himself who hardened their hearts to wage war against Israel, so that he might destroy them totally, exterminating them without mercy, as the LORD had commanded Moses.
JOSHUA 11:21
At the time Joshua went and destroyed the Anakites from the hill country: from Hebron, Debir and Anab, from the hill country of Judah, and from all the hill country of Israel. Joshua totally destroyed them and their towns. No Anakites were left in Israelite territory, only in Gaza, Gath and Ashdod did any survive. So Joshua took the entire land, just as the Lord had directed Moses, and he gave it as an inheritance to Israel according to their tribal divisions.
