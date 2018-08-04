Lest We Forget–The ‘difference’ between Judaism and Zionism
‘When the Lord your God brings you into the land he swore to your fathers, to Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, he will give you a land filled with large, flourishing cities that you did not build, houses filled with wealth you did not earn, wells you did not dig, and vineyards and olive groves you did not plant…
…And when the LORD your God brings you into the land you are to possess and casts out the many peoples living there…
You shall then slaughter them all and utterly destroy them…
… You shall save nothing alive that breathes…
…You shall make no agreements with them…
…nor show them any mercy…
…You shall destroy their altars…
…Break down their images…
…Cut down their groves…
…And burn their graven images with fire…
And therefore their goods shall become your plunder…
…While their houses become a desolation…
…They shall build houses, but not inhabit them…
…And they shall plant vineyards, but not drink the
wine thereof…
…Foreigners will build your walls…
…And their kings will serve you…
…The gates of your cities will always remain open, day and night, so that the Gentiles may bring you the wealth of their nations…
…And their kings led in triumphal procession before you…
…For the nation or kingdom that will not serve you will perish; it will be utterly destroyed…
…For you are a holy people unto the LORD thy God…
…And He has chosen you to be a special people above all others upon the face of the earth…”
Ed note–these are just a small sampling of the various verses found in the Old Testament, called by the Jews the Torah. They are not the words of Netanyahu, Herzl, Ariel Sharon or any of the modern founders of the Jewish state.
Rather, they are the words of the Old Testament ‘prophets’ such as Moses, Zephaniah, Isaiah and others who preached the supremacist, violent basis of Jewish behavior that is on clear display right now before the world.
These verses, and the many more just like them, are the basic building blocks of both Judaism and Zionism and are the religious justification used by the Jews and their supporters worldwide for the types of human sacrifice we are seeing take place in killing fields such as Gaza, Syria, Iraq, Libya, etc.
Despite the noise deliberately created by those out to confuse Gentiles concerning the violent, psycopathic nature of Torah Judaism and who claim that this ‘Holy’ religion is distinct and different from Zionism, nothing could be further from the truth, and until the world begins to deal with this spiritual sickness in a rational, moral way, the holocaust of the Gentile world will continue.
