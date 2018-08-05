Houthis Attack Saudi-led Coalition Troops In Western Yemen With Ballistic Missiles And Armed Drones

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

On August 5, the Yemeni Air Force and the Yemeni Missiles Forces [both loyal to the Houthis] carried out a coordinated attack on Saudi-led coalition troops along the western coast of Yemen, according to the Yemeni al-Masirah TV.

In details, the Yemeni Missiles Forces launched several “ballistic missiles” on several gatherings of the Saudi-led coalition and its Yemeni proxies, while armed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) of the Yemeni Air Force bombed several positions of the coalition.

Experts believe that the Houthis used the Badir-1 solid fuel artillery rocket, which is a locally-made copy of the Iranian Fajir-3, and an armed UAV named Qasef-1, which is a copy of the Iranian Ababil-2.

A day earlier, an armed UAV of the Houthis struck a military base in the southern Saudi province of Asir. According to pro-Houthis sources, the attack caused a notable explosion and a significant death toll in the base.

These attacks are likely a response to the Saudi-led coalition airstrikes on the coastal city of al-Hudaydah. On August 2, coaltion warplaens bombed a hospital and a local fishing port in the city killing more than 55 civilians.

