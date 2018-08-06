Apartheid state’s war on Palestine’s food supplies: Israeli naval forces open fire on Gaza fishermen

Posted on by michaellee2009

Israeli naval forces open fire on Gaza fishermen

GAZA CITY (Ma’an) — Israeli naval forces opened fire on Sunday at Palestinian fishing boats along the coast of the northern besieged Gaza Strip.

Local witnesses told Ma’an that the Israeli naval boats approached Palestinian fishing boats and opened fire towards them, forcing fishermen to return to the shore.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces also fired at several fishing boats as they were working along the central Gaza Strip coast. No injuries were reported among the fishermen.

The Israeli army regularly detains and opens fire at unarmed Palestinian fishermen, shepherds, and farmers along the border areas if they approach the unilaterally declared buffer zone. The practice has in effect destroyed much of the agricultural and fishing sector of the blockaded coastal enclave, which has been under an Israeli air, land, and sea blockade for nearly 12 years. Israeli human rights group B’Tselem recently concluded that Israel’s Gaza closure and “harassment of fishermen” have been “destroying Gaza’s fishing sector,” with 95 percent of fishermen living below the poverty line.

