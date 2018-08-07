Washington Increases Funding for israel’s (apartheid state) Killing Machine

Posted on by michaellee2009

Washington Increases Funding for Israel’s Killing Machine

By Stephen Lendman

Israel is Washington’s largest recipient of foreign aid. It’s mostly for militarism and belligerence – billions of dollars annually, far more than to any other nation.

The Jewish state’s imperial wars, occupation harshness, and apartheid high crimes don’t matter – nor its flagrant violations of international law, not even its abusive spying on US military and other operations.

The CIA earlier called Israel its main regional spy threat. The FBI once uncovered a large-scale US-based Israeli spy ring – still active the agency believes.

The Pentagon accused Israel of “actively engag(ing) in military and industrial espionage in the United States.”

Israel tries stealing everything it can get its hands on, including US military and industrial secrets, its main ally and benefactor.

The FY 2019 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) includes $500 million for US-Israel missile defense cooperation, $50 million more for the Jewish state’s war on Gaza’s tunnel economy, wanting vital goods it supplies cut off, further strangling its beleaguered people.

The measure authorizes an additional billion dollars to stockpile US weapons in Israel – available for its killing machine, used to terrorize Palestinians, to terror-bomb Gaza and Syria, to partner in Washington’s imperial aggression.

Like America, Israel’s only enemies are invented ones, no others. Both nations wage endless wars without declaring them.

For the first time, the FY 2019 NDAA establishes a cooperative US/Israeli R&D program to enhance countering unmanned aerial vehicles.

On August 1, Senate members passed S. 2497: United States-Israel Security Assistance Authorization Act of 2018 – unanimously without a roll call vote. Rubber-stamp House passage is certain.

The measure amends the 1961 Foreign Assistance Act and Arms Export Control Act. It authorizes additional funding for Israel’s killing machine, “and for other purposes” related to militarism and warmaking.

Congressional support for Israel is virtually unanimous. Both countries partner in each other’s high crimes.

New US funding for the Jewish state’s killing machine increases the Obama regime’s 2016 $38 billion package through 2026 – $3.8 billion annually, up from $3.1 billion a year earlier.

Most often, whatever Israel wants it gets – from the pockets of US taxpayers.

They’re largely unaware how their taxes are misused – for militarism, war-making and corporate handouts at the expense of social justice and other vital homeland needs.

*

Stephen Lendman is a Research Associate of the CRG, Correspondent of Global Research based in Chicago.

VISIT MY NEW WEB SITE: stephenlendman.org (Home – Stephen Lendman). Contact at lendmanstephen@sbcglobal.net. The original source of this article is Global Research

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Israeli Aggression, Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine, Trump, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, US Lies, Wars for Israel |