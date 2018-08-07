Zionist Media: ‘israel’ (apartheid state) Involved in Assassination of Syrian Scientist Aziz Azbar

Posted on by michaellee2009

Zionist Media: ‘Israel’ Involved in Assassination of Syrian Scientist Aziz Azbar

Al-Manar | August 6, 2018

Israeli media outlets reported Monday that the Zionist Mossad intelligence agencywas involved in the assassination of Syrian scientist Aziz Azbar, head of the Syrian Scientific Research and Studies Center, in the city of Masyaf in Hamah province on Saturday.

The Zionist media reports stressed that this operation comes in the context of the secret war on the axis-of-resistance to prevent it from developing its military capabilities, adding that Mossad has returned to play a direct role in eradicating ‘Israel’s’ enemies in several countries.

