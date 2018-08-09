Saudi Humanity: More than 50 Martyred in Children’s Bus Massacre

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Local Editor

Slaughtering children is what the Saudi leaders has mastered since their inhumane aggression on the poor Yemen.

And the latest of their murders is a horrible massacre committed against a bus carrying children in northern Yemen. The attack martyred dozens, many of whom were children under the age of 10, the Red Cross has confirmed.

The bus was in the Dahyan Market in northern Sa’ada, when it was attacked on Thursday morning.

Abdul-Ghani Nayeb, head of a health department in Sa’ada, put the number of the deaths at 43, saying over 60 others were also wounded.

“Following an attack… [an International Committee of the Red Cross-supported] hospital has received dozens of dead and wounded,” the Red Cross confirmed, adding that “under international humanitarian law, civilians must be protected during conflict.”

Johannes Bruwer, head of delegation for the ICRC in Yemen, also said in a tweet that most of the victims were under the age of 10.

The ICRC has now confirmed that the bodies of 29 children have been recovered, all of whom were aged under 15 years old. 48 others were also injured, including 30 children. The bus was transporting civilians, including many school children, but it is not clear how many of the casualties were bus passengers and how many were pedestrians on the surrounding street.

In its statement, the Saudi-led coalition called the carnage a “legitimate action,” claiming the fatal air raids were aimed at missile launchers used by Yemeni forces to target the Jizan industrial city in southern Saudi Arabia, a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency [SPA] said.

Source: News Agencies, Edited by website team

South Front

On August 9, a warplane of the Saudi-led coalition launched a missile at a bus carrying children and teachers in Dahyan market in the northern Yemeni province of Saada, according to the Yemeni al-Masirah TV.

Yemeni sources told the Lebanese al-Mayadeen TV that at least 50 civilians, the majority of whom are children, were killed and 77 others were injured as a result of the coalition’s airstrike.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Yemen confirmed that dozens of civilians were killed and injured and said on Twitter: “Under international humanitarian law, civilians must be protected during conflict.”

Commenting on the incident, a spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, Colonel Turki Al-Malaki, said that the coalition targeted “militants” responsible for launching a rocket at the southern Saudi province of Jizan a day earlier and described the airstrike as “legitimate military action.”

“The Coalition will take all necessary measures against the terrorist, criminal acts of the terrorist Iranian-Houthi militia, such as recruiting child soldiers, throwing them in battlefields and using them as tools and covers to their terrorist acts,” Col. al-Malaki said, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Last week, more than 55 civilians were killed in the western Yemeni city of al-Hudaydah by Saudi-led coalition warplanes. Back then, the coalition accused the Houthis of being behind the massacre.

The Yemeni Missiles Force, which is a key ally of the Houthis, may carry out a missile strike on Saudi Arabia in the upcoming hours in response to this new massacre.

