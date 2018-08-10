Syria in the Last 24 Hours: Army Continues to Advance in Sweida Badiyah

The army advances more in Badyiah of Sweida

9 August، 2018

Sweida, SANA

Units of the Syrian Arab Army and the back-up forces on Thursday advanced more in Sweida eastern countryside, expanding their control in the depth of al-Badyiah after inflicting heavy losses upon Daesh terrorists.

SANA reporter said that units of the army established control over new areas on the direction of al-Karaa, tloul al-Safa reaching Dahrat Rashid and Ber al-Sout.

The reporter added that the army units are hunting down remnants of Daesh Takfiri terrorists and combing the roads and valleys in the liberated regions with 35 km depth in the semi-desert.

Army Cuts Off ISIL’s Supply Lines from US-Run Al-Tanf to Sweida

TEHRAN (FNA)- The Syrian army forces managed to advance more in the Southern province of Sweida on Wednesday, cutting off ISIL’s supply lines from the US-run al-Tanf base in Southern Homs to Sweida.

Sweida

The army forces managed to impose control over Tal Zarin and al-Mari’eiyeh region, deploying at the strategic al-Safa hills.

Field sources, meantime, reported that the army has managed to capture a part of al-Safa hills.

They further said that the army has advanced almost 20 km in the depth of Syria’s Badiyeh, prevailing over ISIL’s positions.

Also in the past 24 hours, the Syrian Air Force bombed heavily a main command post of the ISIL in Badiyeh (desert) of Sweida, killing over 70 terrorists, local sources reported.

The warplanes targeted and destroyed a main command post of the ISIL in Sheikh Hassan Qabr region East of Khirbet al-Ambashi in the depth of Badiyeh, killing over 70 terrorists and destroying several vehicles and a large volume of arms and ammunition.

In the meantime, the army’s artillery and missile units pounded ISIL’s movements and positions in Eastern and Northeastern Sweida, inflicting major losses on the militants.

Also, the army units drove terrorists out of a large region between Tal Abu Qanem and Raqilah.

Also on Wednesday, the Syrian government forces continued their operation in Eastern Badiyeh (desert) of Sweida and managed to drive ISIL terrorists out of more regions.

The army forces, backed up by artillery and missile units, advanced against ISIL in Rami Shabaki Sharihi region in Eastern Sweida, seizing control over al-Tamthouneh, Haviyeh al-Abed, Wadi al-Lahaf, Arz al-Zabiriyat, Rosoum al-Manatir, Wadi al-Sham and Ra’as al-Jamrah in Eastern, Northeastern and Southeastern Sweida.

Other units of the army engaged in fierce clashes with ISIL in al-Hossan and Arz al-Kara’a regions, repelling terrorists’ attacks.

ISIL suffered heavy casualties in the failed attacks and retreated from the battle field to evade more casualties.

Lattakia

The Syrian Army on Wednesday repelled a second heavy offensive of the terrorists in Northeastern Lattakia in 24 hours after inflicting major losses on them.

The army soldiers, backed up by artillery and missile units, engaged in fierce clashes with Tahrir al-Sham Hay’at (the Levant Liberation Board or the Al-Nusra Front) and Jabal al-Islam terrorists in the village of al-Hayat North of al-Rabi’eh region, and managed to fend off their attacks.

The terrorists suffered heavy casualties and their military hardware sustained major damage in the failed attack.

The remaining pockets of the terrorists further retreated from the battlefield.

Hama

The Syrian Army’s artillery and missile units opened heavy fire at terrorists’ movements in Northern Hama and Southern Idlib on Wednesday, destroying their positions and cutting off their supply lines.

Tahrir al-Sham Hay’at terrorists’ positions in the villages and towns of Lahaya, al-Latamina, Kafr Zita and al-Zakat in Northern Hama came under heavy fire of the artillery and missile units.

Several supply lines of the militants were destroyed in the attack.

In the meantime, the army destroyed several positions used by terrorists to monitor the army’s movements and to launch sniper attacks on the government forces in the Northern Hama.

Homs

The Syrian Army forces carried out mop-up operations in Northern Homs, discovering a large depot of arms and ammunition piled up by the terrorists in the region, a field source said on Wednesday, adding that a part of the weapons were made either in Israel or some western states.

The army men conducted a mop-up operation in Houleh region in Northern Homs, discovering a large depot of terrorists’ arms and ammunition, the sources said, adding that PKC machineguns, sniper rifles made by the western states as well as Israeli grenades were among the seized weapons and munitions.

Damascus

Syria’s authorities are preparing a camp in Hirjilla in the Damascus suburb for displaced residents from the Idlib province, which is still controlled by the militants, the camp’s head, Abdurrahman Habib, told reporters.

“The camp is being repaired to receive refugees from Idlib. The camp can host 5,000 people, but it had to receive up to 20,000 people, so it needs renovation,” Habib said, TASS reported.

He added that the camp is currently empty. “It was established in 2014 to support refugees from neighboring regions. We received here people from Deir Ezzur, Dara’a and other provinces. In 2015, refugees from Eastern Ghouta lived there, but now they returned home, because the province had been liberated from terrorists,” the head noted.

Habib said that Russia is actively supporting the camp. “The Russian side took part in the camp’s life through regular deliveries of humanitarian supplies, mattresses, warm blankets and other necessities,” he explained.

Idlib

Terrorist groups have widened their arrest operations against pro-peace activists in different regions in the Northwestern province of Idlib as a growing number of people and militants are demanding peace with the Syrian Army.

Tahrir al-Sham Hay’at declared curfew in the villages and towns of al-Tamanna, Um Jalal, Khowein, Tahtaya, al-Sarj, al-Tah, al-Haditi, Halba, al-Rafa, Abu Hoba, Kafr Basin, Baboulin, Sahyan, al-Deir al-Sharqi, al-Sarman and Jajanaz in Southeastern Idlib.

Local sources said that Tahrir al-Sham’s move to declare curfew is aimed at paving the grounds for conducting arrest operations in the region to detain those people who intend to join the peace agreement with the army.

In the meantime, militants of the National Liberation Front, another main terrorist coalition, are breaking into people’s houses East of the town of Ma’arat al-Nu’aman in Southern Idlib, arresting those who had tried to join the peace plan in the region.

A fresh wave of fear has covered the terrorist front as the army is preparing to launch a large-scale operation in Idlib and a main part of the militant front has intensified efforts to join the reconciliation plan.

Aleppo

The Turkish troops and Ankara-backed militants are building military positions in gardens and farm in Afrin region in tandem with the occupying forces’ recent moves against people in the region, local sources reported on Wednesday.

The sources said that the Turkey-backed militants have cut off olive trees in farms and are leveling ground by bulldozers in Homam and other regions.

The sources further said that the terrorists intend to create large areas in the region to set up military training camps and new bases.

Other sources said that Jeish al-Islam terrorists that once left their position in Eastern Ghouta for Northwestern Syria have built military bases in Afrin.

Terrorists in Afrin continue looting people’s assets, blackmailing and kidnapping civilians.

Also on Wednesday, one of the notorious commanders of a Turkey-backed militant group was found dead in Afrin region in Northwestern Aleppo amid growing insecurity in occupied regions in Northern Syria, local sources reported on Wednesday.

The sources said that the body of Omar al-Kadro, a commander of the 51st Brigade affiliated to the Free Army, was found in the town of Jandaris in Southwestern Afrin.

The sources went on to say that militants of the Turkey-led Euphrates Shield were kept on alert five days ago after al-Kadro was kidnapped by unknown assailants from the main base of the Euphrates Shield forces in the town of al-Bab in Northeastern Aleppo.

They further said that heavy infighting erupted between the 51th Brigade and Sultan Morad Firqa in Akhtarin region after the attackers kidnapped al-Kadro.

Infighting and assassination of militant groups’ commanders in Northwestern Syria has started a fresh wave panic covering the terrorist front.

Raqqa

A mass grave with over 110 bodies of the Syrian Army men killed in ISIL’s attack on Raqqa city in 2014 was discovered on Wednesday.

The army soldiers discovered a mass grave of at least 110 comrades killed by ISIL terrorists in Raqqa city four years ago.

Some half a dozen mass graves have so far been found in Raqqa, while local sources say that there are still more mass grave of victims killed by ISIL or in the US airstrikes in the city.

Several Civilians Killed in US Airstrikes in Deir Ezzur

TEHRAN (FNA)- Several civilians were killed in the US fighter jets’ attacks on Eastern Deir Ezzur.

Local sources in Eastern Deir Ezzur reported on Wednesday that the US warplanes attacked the town of al-Souseh, killing 3 civilians and wounding a number of others.

They added that some of the wounded people are in critical conditions.

In a relevant development on Tuesday, the US-led coalition fighter jets pounded residential areas in the same town, killing and wounding tens of civilians, including children, local sources said.

The sources said that the warplanes bombed residential areas heavily in the town of al-Souseh, killing a child and wounding more women and children.

In July, the US fighter jets intensified their attacks on several regions in Southeastern Deir Ezzur, destroying infrastructures and residential areas.

The number of casualties was unknown due to the heavy bombardment.

Early reports said all members of at least two families were killed in the air attacks on al-Souseh.

The warplanes have been bombing villages, townships and towns in Deir Ezzur under the pretext of war on ISIL.

Terrorists Concerned about Growing Wave of Pro-Peace Activities in Northwestern Syria

TEHRAN (FNA)- Terrorist groups have widened their arrest operations against pro-peace activists in different regions in the Northwestern province of Idlib as a growing number of people and militants are demanding peace with the Syrian Army.

Tahrir al-Sham Hay’at (the Levant Liberation Board or the Al-Nusra Front) declared curfew in the villages and towns of al-Tamanna, Um Jalal, Khowein, Tahtaya, al-Sarj, al-Tah, al-Haditi, Halba, al-Rafa, Abu Hoba, Kafr Basin, Baboulin, Sahyan, al-Deir al-Sharqi, al-Sarman and Jajanaz in Southeastern Idlib.

Local sources said that Tahrir al-Sham’s move to declare curfew is aimed at paving the grounds for conducting arrest operations in the region to detain those people who intend to join the peace agreement with the army.

In the meantime, militants of the National Liberation Front, another main terrorist coalition, are breaking into people’s houses East of the town of Ma’arat al-Nu’aman in Southern Idlib, arresting those who had tried to join the peace plan in the region.

A fresh wave of fear has covered the terrorist front as the army is preparing to launch a large-scale operation in Idlib and a main part of the militant front has intensified efforts to join the reconciliation plan.

Local sources reported on Monday that terrorists of the National Liberation Front captured over fifty pro-peace activists accusing them of links to Damascus government.

The sources further said that the National Liberation Front has dispatched a large number of gunmen to Western and Eastern Hama and kept them on alert as their comrades in Idlib are concerned over the endorsement of a peace plan in their regions.

The Front, meantime, set up more checkpoints in al-Ghaab Plain and Shahshabou in Western Hama.

Turkey has recently ordered a number of terrorist groups to merge and form the National Liberation Front in Northern Syria.