News from Palestine – mostly unreported by US media

Posted on August 11, 2018 by michaellee2009

Photo from Ma’an News report on Israeli forces detaining 13 Palestinians during predawn raids on Aug 9, 2018.

Some of the latest news from Gaza and the West Bank… as usual, mostly missing from US news reports:

News Report

Palestinian Poet Dareen Tatour Turns Herself In to Finish Sentence

The Palestinian poet, photographer and social media activist Dareen Tatour, from the town of Reineh, in northern Israel, turned herself in on Wednesday, to the Israel Prison Service, to serve two months that were left of her five-month prison sentence, according local sources. An Israeli court had earlier sentence Tatour, […]

 August 9, 2018 8:35 PM  IMEMC News & Agencies Israel,News ReportPrisoners 0

Israeli Airstrike Levels Five-story Building in Gaza City

An Israeli airstrike on a cultural center in Gaza City, on Thursday, turned the five-story building into rubble, according to WAFA correspondence. He said that Israeli warplanes fired 10 missiles at the building, for no apparent reason other than to inflict as much damage as possible in Gaza. Israel has […]

 August 9, 2018 8:26 PM  IMEMC News & Agencies Gaza CityGaza SiegeIsraeli attacksNews Report 0

Abbas Appeals to International Community in Halting Attacks on Gaza

PA President Mahmoud Abbas held intensive meetings, today, with international contacts at all levels to stop the Israeli military escalation against the people of Gaza. According to the PNN, he called on the international community to intervene immediately, to stop the violence and prevent further destruction and instability in the region. Three citizens, including a pregnant woman and her infant daughter, were […]

 August 9, 2018 8:16 PM  IMEMC News & Agencies Gaza SiegeGaza StripInternationalInternational PoliticsIsraeli attacks,News ReportPalestinian PoliticsRamallah 0

Updated: “Israeli Soldiers Abduct Seventeen Palestinians in the West Bank”

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) has reported that Israel soldiers abducted, overnight until dawn hours Thursday, seventeen Palestinians from their homes in several parts of the occupied West Bank. The PPS said the soldiers stormed and violently searched many homes, causing damage, and interrogated several Palestinians while inspecting their ID […]

 August 9, 2018 1:34 PM  IMEMC News BethlehemHebron,Israeli attacksNews ReportQalqiliaTulkaremWest Bank 0

Palestinian Wells, Tourist Areas, Among Israeli Targeted Sites In Gaza

Media sources in Gaza have reported that, among various sites and areas targeted by Israeli missiles in the coastal region, are water wells, and tourist areas. Yousef Abu Kamil, from the Public Relations department of al-Mughraqa Local Council, said the Israeli missiles destroyed a well owned by the city, and […]

 August 9, 2018 1:03 PM  IMEMC News Beit HanounGaza CityGaza StripIsraeli attacksKhan YounisNews Report 0

Army Demolishes A Shop Near Jericho

Israeli soldiers invaded, Thursday, Marj an-Na’ja village, north of Jericho in the occupied West Bank, and demolished a grocery store. The WAFA Palestinian News Agency said the soldiers demolished the store, and then told the owner that the reason behind the destruction is that it was built without a permit […]

 August 9, 2018 12:08 PM  IMEMC News Israeli attacks,JerichoNews ReportWest Bank 0

Army Injures Many Palestinians In Kufur Qaddoum

Several Israeli army jeeps invaded, overnight until early morning hours Thursday, Kufur Qaddoum town, east of the northern West Bank city of Qalqilia, and caused many Palestinians to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation during ensuing protests. Morad Eshteiwi, the media coordinator of the Popular Committee against the Annexation Wall […]

 August 9, 2018 10:10 AM  IMEMC News
